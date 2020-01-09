Go Calendar Jan. 9 through 15

Thursday
For the kids
Tours for Tots, 10:30-11:30 a.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. A morning program for guardians and children ages 3 to 5. Explore the Museum’s permanent collection or exhibitions with age-appropriate gallery and art-making activities introducing young children to big ideas in art. Different topics are explored each week by use of art materials, books, and play. Suggested donation.
Outdoors
Turkey Path Hike, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Moreau Lake State Park, 605 Old Saratoga Road, Gansevoort. This moderate hike scales half-way up the Palmertown mountain range. Learn from the park educator how this trail got its name. Reservations are required with 24 hours advanced notice, 518-793-0511. Please meet and pay at the park office. Fees apply. Rating: Moderate
workshop
Glens Falls Toastmasters Club Meetings, 7-8:30 p.m., Crandall Public Library, 221 Glen St, Glens Falls. Toastmasters: New members wanted! Funny name, awesome group! Did you know there is a Toastmasters group right here in Glens Falls? We meet twice a month at the Crandall Library. Don’t know what Toastmasters is? Well, you’re missing out! We are a group for people that want to practice communication skills including public speaking and leadership, to develop and improve lifelong skills that will help you in your career, your personal endeavors, and your relationships. You will make new friends, develop new skills, and learn something new and interesting at every single meeting! Email our VP of Membership at vpm-6295@toastmastersclubs.org.
Friday
Arts
Docent Tours, 1-2 p.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. Join a Hyde docent for a tour of the Museum’s permanent collection or exhibitions. Free with Museum admission. (Please note change in time.) Call 518-792-1761, ext. 350, to confirm availability.
Marking Memories, 2-3 p.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. Once a month, in-home caregivers and individuals with dementia, early stages of Alzheimer’s, and other cognitive challenges can participate in a free Museum visit program. A Museum educator will lead a conversation about an individual work of art and lead an art-making activity that encourages social interaction and communication. Free. RSVP by contacting Keri Dudek at kdudek@hydecollection.org or 518-792-1761, ext. 317.
LARAC Show 1: Space Between, 5-7 p.m., Lower Adirondack Regional Arts Council, 7 Lapham Place, Glens Falls. “Space Between” features graphite drawings and oil paintings by Katherine Patterson, photography and mixed media by Mike Shannon, and drawing and sculpture work by Josh Trombley. LARAC Gallery Curator Phil Casabona created the “Space Between” by recognizing that all three artists use or create space within their work to invite the viewer in to an intimate experience; the works reveal the harmonized composition between a subject matter and the space around it.The exhibit is free and open to the public, with live music by Brian Fitzgerald. Artists will give a brief talk about their work. Regular LARAC Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday with extended hours until 6 p.m. on Thursdays.
For the kids
Art Crawl, 10:30-11 a.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. On the first Friday of each month, babies and their caregivers are invited to play and learn in the Museum. Each program includes an activity designed especially for little ones with an art material exploration and play. Free, but donations are appreciated.
Outdoors
Full Moon Hike, 5-7 p.m., Moreau Lake State Park, 605 Old Saratoga Road, Gansevoort. Our Park Naturalist will be leading this month’s Full Moon Hike. Call for reservations with 24-hour advanced notice, 518-793-0511. Program fees apply. Rating: Beginner
Saturday
Social
Deja Vu Jazz, Swing Jazz Combo, 3-6 p.m., SPoT Coffee, 221 Glen St., Glens Falls. Spot Coffee: Come join us every Saturday and be entertained by the music of Billie Holiday, Louis Armstrong, Duke Ellington and many others from the Golden Era of New York Jazz from 1935 to 1960. Featuring vocalist Bea Roman, Lew Petteys on tenor sax, Phil Brink on Trombone and Neil Giammatteo on trumpet and flugelhorn. For more information, please call 518-584-9094.
For the kids
Early Childhood Open House, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Waldorf School of Saratoga Springs, 45 Kaydeross Ave. West, and 212 Lake Ave., Saratoga Springs. Tour our early childhood campuses. Meet our faculty.Early Childhood Center, 212 Lake Ave. or our Forest Campus, 45 Kaydeross Ave. West.A Family Walk in the Woods begins at 10 a.m.
Fun with foreign languages series, 1:30-2 p.m., Children’s Department of Crandall Public Library, 251 Glen St., Glens Falls. The Children’s Department of Crandall Public Library is offering a Fun with Foreign Language series for children, ages 4-7 years old. The series includes 30 minute introductions in: Spanish and French, (other languages: Italian, Russian, Welsh, and Icelandic, will be held in February and March). The programs will be held on Saturday afternoons from Jan. 11 through Jan. 25. FREE! Space is limited; registration is required. Sign-up began Dec. 26; contact the Children’s Desk for more information at 518-792-6508, ext. 4.
Saratoga Springs Area Preschool Fair 2020, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Saratoga Springs Public Library, 49 Henry St., Saratoga Springs. The Saratoga Springs Area Preschool Fair 2020 will be held at 10 a.m. Jan. 11 in the H. Dutcher Community Room at Saratoga Springs Public Library. The event is sponsored by the Waldorf School and Saratoga Springs Public Library, for more information, call 518-587-2224.
Meetings
Wings Falls Quilters Guild, Monthly Meeting, 8:15 a.m.-2:15 p.m., United Methodist Church, 15 Maplewood Parkway, South Glens Falls. The monthly meeting of the Wings Falls Quilters Guild will take place at the United Methodist Church, 15 Maplewood Parkway, South Glens Falls. Coffee time begins at 8:15 a.m., followed by a business meeting at 9:15 a.m. After the meeting, members can participate in member workshops on quilting projects and techniques. Sue Pfau and Sue Bishop will present a workshop on binding technique, Nan Scinta will teach a workshop on sewing a child’s hooded towel, and Jeanne Kosloski will present “Shuffle quilt in a day.” Guests and new members are always most welcome. For more information, call President Jackie LaNoir at 518-792-8219.
Outdoors
Eagle Watch, 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Moreau Lake State Park, 605 Old Saratoga Road, Gansevoort. Grab a pair of binoculars and a join park naturalist on his weekly Bald Eagle survey. Moreau Lake State Park’s section of the Hudson is home to wintering bald eagles. It is important for us to monitor their population and health, please come and help us! Registration is necessary, please call 518-793-0511. $1 for 62+ and children, $2 for everyone else.
Sunday
Arts
Docent Tours, 1-2 p.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren Street, Glens Falls. Join a Hyde docent for a tour of the Museum’s permanent collection or exhibitions. Free with Museum admission. (Please note change in time.) Call 518-792-1761, ext. 350, to confirm availability.
For the kids
Art Lab, 1-3 p.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren Street, Glens Falls. On the Second Sunday of every month, The Hyde offers free admission. From 1 to 3 pm, our educators host a free gallery and art-making activity that fosters creativity and collaboration among all ages; even adults without children will have a blast. Families and individuals can drop in to participate in an educator-led exercise challenging the expectation of what art is and how it enhances our lives. Free.
Meals
The Fish Creek Rod and Gun Club Monthly Breakfast, 8-11 a.m., Fish Creek Rod and Gun Club, 123 Route 32 , Schuylerville. Victory Come Join Fish Creek Rod and Gun Club for our monthly Breakfast. The menu includes eggs cooked to order, bacon, sausage, toast, white or wheat, pancakes, regular, blueberry, buckwheat, apple cinnamon, french toast, home fries, orange juice, coffee, tea, hot chocolate. $8 per adult, $4 per child. Everyone is welcome to join us. Call 518-695-3917 for more information.
Tuesday
For the kids
Read to Bella, our new reading therapy dog, 3:30-4:30 p.m., Children’s Department of Crandall Public Library, 251 Glen Street, Glens Falls. Read to Bella, a Newfoundland, and one of our new reading therapy dogs.Free for Children ages 5 and up. Sign up at the children’s desk of Crandall Public Library or call 518-792-6508, ext 4.
Outdoors
Mud Pond Hike, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Moreau Lake State Park, 605 Old Saratoga Road, Gansevoort. This hike is a relatively flat hike. We will start off on the nature trail and head out to Mud Pond. There we will see some beaver lodges and maybe some other fun wildlife. This hike is relatively easy, at about 2.5 miles round trip. Reservations are necessary with 24 hours advanced notice, please call 518-793-0511. Please stop at the park office to pay for the event. Rating: Beginner
Workshops & support groups
Bariatric Surgery Informational Seminar, 6-8 p.m., Embassy Suites, 86 Congress St., Saratoga Springs. Our informational seminars make it easy to learn everything you need to know, from our team’s qualifications to what to expect, and how to get started on your weight-loss journey. These sessions offer the perfect opportunity for you to ask questions to help you prepare for a one-on-one consultation with our bariatric surgeon.Sign up for this free seminar by calling 518-693-4699. For more information, visit https://www.saratogabariatriccenter.com/.
Dementia Caregivers Support Group, 11 a.m.-12 p.m., 39 Longview Drive, Queensbury, NY, Queensbury . Caring for a loved one with Alzheimer’s disease or other forms of dementia can be challenging and often overwhelming. We invite you to attend one of our Support Groups. Support groups provide emotional support, information, resources and a platform for caregivers to share strategies and lessons learned with other caregivers of persons with dementia. Support groups are designed to meet the specific needs of the communities served, including cultural and language issues and time of day the groups are offered.
Learn-to-Speed Skate, 6-7:30 p.m., Saratoga Springs Ice Rink, 30 Weibel Ave., Saratoga Springs. Saratoga’s legendary speed skating club, the Saratoga Winter Club, will be offering a 3 night learn-to-speed skate program. Basic off-ice (dryland) and on-ice skills will be taught. The cost is $30 per individual, which covers skates, ice fees and the required US SpeedSkating insurance fees. Additional safety equipment is required and maybe borrowed from SWC if available. There is no family discount for this particular program. Enrollment is limited to 10 new skaters; skaters who have previously done program are welcome to return. As group size is limited reserve your spot now. Call: 518-951-0702 or 518-587-9438; email: swc.skt.fst.brn.trn@gmail.com or mlautenberg@nycap.rr.com. Sessions are overseen by 5 time Olympian and head coach Amy Peterson Peck with assistance from Tommy Porter, US Speed skating official and members of the club.All levels of skaters are welcome except the absolute beginner who has never been on skates. Skaters should be able to stand on skates, move forward and stop on own accord.Speed skating is fun and perhaps the best cardiovascular workout one can achieve. It can be used as a winter cross training sport for soccer, baseball/softball, track, football, and lacrosse. If you like to go fast and have a skating experience like no other, this maybe the sport for you. Competitive and recreational skaters welcome.
Wednesday
Arts
Free for Seniors, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren Street, Glens Falls. Free admission for ages 60 and older.
For the kids
Baby Lap Time, 2:30-2:50 p.m., Crandall Public Library, Children’s Department, 250 Glen St., Glens Falls. The program includes music, songs, sharing interactive rhymes, simple board books and more.For infants who are not yet walking and their caregivers. No siblings, please.Registration required; sign up at Crandall Public Library’s Childrens Desk, or call 518-792-6508, ext 4.
Artful Afternoons, 2:30-4:30 p.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. An afternoon drop-in art program for guardians and children ages 6 to 12. Begin by examining a work from the Museum’s permanent collection or exhibitions, then visit the Art Studio to put your discoveries into action. A different topic is explored each week. Suggested donation.
Outdoors
Potter’s Point Hike, 1-3 p.m., Moreau Lake State Park, 605 Old Saratoga Road, Gansevoort. Take a walk in the woods on this easily navigable and trail free parcel of the park. There will be beautiful views of the Hudson River and some neat natural wonders to explore. This is a flat, bushwhacking hike. Reservations are required with 24 hours advanced notice, please call 518-793-0511. Meet and pay at the park office. $1 for kids and anyone over 62, $2 for everyone else. Rating: Beginner
Workshops
Caring for Aging Parents, 5-6:30 p.m., Saratoga Senior Center, 5 Williams St., Saratoga Springs. The average American is living longer than ever before, and as a result, adult children are transitioning into the role of primary caregiver for their aging parents. It can be a difficult time for both the caregiver and the care receiver, but Saratoga Hospital has the tools to help.Join Kevin Dooley, M.D., medical director of the Saratoga Hospital Inpatient Transition Program, for a community seminar on how to care for your aging parents. Dr. Dooley will address some of the social, financial, and personal challenges of being a caregiver, as well as the community resources available to you. He will also discuss Saratoga Hospital’s new Inpatient Transition Program, which is designed to ensure a successful transition back home after a stay in the hospital.Registration is required. Please call 518-580-2450, or register online at https://saratoga-hospital.coursestorm.com/course/caring-for-aging-parents.
Cardiac Care Support Group, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Saratoga Hospital, 211 Church St., Saratoga Springs. Recovering from a cardiac event is a continuous process that often requires significant lifestyle changes. In order to provide ongoing guidance for you during this time, the cardiovascular team at Saratoga Hospital will host a monthly group to answer your post-care questions and offer information on healthy eating, exercising, and mental wellness to support your transition to a new daily routine.For more information, please call 518-580-2400.
Prenatal Yoga (6 Classes), 6-7:15 p.m., Saratoga Hospital, 211 Church St., Saratoga Springs. In six 75-minute classes, instructors will guide you through postures which may decrease common pregnancy discomforts, such as back pain, sciatica, carpal tunnel, swelling, anxiety, and fatigue, in addition to stretching and toning muscles used during labor and delivery. Instructors will focus on meditation, breathing, relaxation, and visualization in preparation for childbirth. Class is suitable for women at any pregnancy stage. Yoga experience is not necessary. Bring a mat, pillow, and blanket to each class.Registration is required. Please call 518-580-2450, or register online at www.saratogahospital.org/classes. A note from your healthcare provider indicating permission to participate is required.We offer discounts for active/retired military, hospital employees, and Medicaid. We also offer 15% off education packages when you register for three or more classes. Contact communityed@saratogahospital.org with any questions.