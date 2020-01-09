Go Calendar Jan. 9 through 15

Workshops & support groups

Bariatric Surgery Informational Seminar, 6-8 p.m., Embassy Suites, 86 Congress St., Saratoga Springs. Our informational seminars make it easy to learn everything you need to know, from our team’s qualifications to what to expect, and how to get started on your weight-loss journey. These sessions offer the perfect opportunity for you to ask questions to help you prepare for a one-on-one consultation with our bariatric surgeon.Sign up for this free seminar by calling 518-693-4699. For more information, visit https://www.saratogabariatriccenter.com/ .

Dementia Caregivers Support Group, 11 a.m.-12 p.m., 39 Longview Drive, Queensbury, NY, Queensbury . Caring for a loved one with Alzheimer’s disease or other forms of dementia can be challenging and often overwhelming. We invite you to attend one of our Support Groups. Support groups provide emotional support, information, resources and a platform for caregivers to share strategies and lessons learned with other caregivers of persons with dementia. Support groups are designed to meet the specific needs of the communities served, including cultural and language issues and time of day the groups are offered.

Learn-to-Speed Skate, 6-7:30 p.m., Saratoga Springs Ice Rink, 30 Weibel Ave., Saratoga Springs. Saratoga’s legendary speed skating club, the Saratoga Winter Club, will be offering a 3 night learn-to-speed skate program. Basic off-ice (dryland) and on-ice skills will be taught. The cost is $30 per individual, which covers skates, ice fees and the required US SpeedSkating insurance fees. Additional safety equipment is required and maybe borrowed from SWC if available. There is no family discount for this particular program. Enrollment is limited to 10 new skaters; skaters who have previously done program are welcome to return. As group size is limited reserve your spot now. Call: 518-951-0702 or 518-587-9438; email: swc.skt.fst.brn.trn@gmail.com or mlautenberg@nycap.rr.com. Sessions are overseen by 5 time Olympian and head coach Amy Peterson Peck with assistance from Tommy Porter, US Speed skating official and members of the club.All levels of skaters are welcome except the absolute beginner who has never been on skates. Skaters should be able to stand on skates, move forward and stop on own accord.Speed skating is fun and perhaps the best cardiovascular workout one can achieve. It can be used as a winter cross training sport for soccer, baseball/softball, track, football, and lacrosse. If you like to go fast and have a skating experience like no other, this maybe the sport for you. Competitive and recreational skaters welcome.