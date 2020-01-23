Go Calendar Jan. 23 - Jan. 29

Thursday
Arts
Writing with Goya, 1-3 p.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. Inspired by the symbolism of creatures and characters in Francisco Goya: The Caprichos Etchings and Aquatints, join author Johannah Davies Spero for an interactive writing workshop. Open to all skill levels; no formal writing experience necessary. $10 for members; $15 for non-members. RSVP by contacting Sue at 518-792-1761, ext. 350, or frontofhouse@hydecollection.org.
For the kidsRead to Chewy, our new reading therapy dog, 3:30-4:30 p.m., Children’s Department of Crandall Public Library, 251 Glen Street, Glens Falls. Read to Chewy, a Pomeranian, who is one of the 5 new reading therapy dogs who visit the Children’s Department of Crandall Public Library after school on week days. Chewy’s first visit will be on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. FREE! Sign up at the Children’s Desk or call us at 518-792-6508 ext 4.
Pre-School Story Time, 10:15-10:45 a.m., Hudson Falls Free Library , 220 Main Street , Hudson Falls . Pre-School Story Time every Thursday from 10:15-10:45 a.m. at the Hudson Falls Free Library, you can join us for interactive stories and songs. Ages 3-5. Siblings are welcome. Drop in. No sign up required.
Tours for Tots, 10:30-11:30 a.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. A morning program for guardians and children ages 3 to 5. Explore the Museum’s permanent collection or exhibitions with age-appropriate gallery and art-making activities introducing young children to big ideas in art. Different topics are explored each week by use of art materials, books, and play. Suggested donation.
After School Arts and Crafts, 3:45-4:45 p.m., Hudson Falls Free Library, 220 Main St., Hudson Falls. After School Arts and Crafts held every Thursday at 3:45-4:45 p.m. at the Hudson Falls Free Library for various arts and crafts after school. Kids in 1st grade and up can stop by for a new art project each week! Drop in. No sign up required.
WorkshopChildbirth Preparation Series (3 Classes), 7-9 p.m., Saratoga Hospital, 211 Church St., Saratoga Springs. Childbirth Preparation is a three-class series designed to educate expectant parents on their options during pregnancy, labor, and delivery. We will discuss having a healthy pregnancy, the work of labor and birth, coping with labor, options for medications and other interventions, being an active participant in your care, the role of the birth partner, and the first 48 hours after birth. The series will include discussions, films, hands-on opportunities, and a tour of Saratoga Hospital’s Labor & Delivery Unit.Registration is required. Please call 518-580-2450, or register online at www.saratogahospital.org/classes. Please register only one person per coupleWe offer discounts for active/retired military, hospital employees, and Medicaid. We also offer 15% off education packages when you register for three or more classes. Contact communityed@saratogahospital.org with any questions.
Friday
Arts
Francisco Goya: The Caprichos Etchings and Aquatints, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. Francisco Goya (1746–1828) used the privilege provided him as portraitist of the monarchy and aristocracy to create a series of etchings critiquing Spanish life at the end of the eighteenth century. With them, Goya took aim at what he saw as backward thinking: a church that hunted heretics, peasant superstitions, and the upper class’s brutal treatment of the poor. Goya is considered the first Modern artists, for his innovative painting techniques and social commentary.General $12, Seniors (60+) $10. Free for Children. Free with ID for Students, Active Military & Family or Veterans. Hours: Tuesday to Saturday, 10 am to 5 pm, Sunday, noon to 5 pm, Closed Mondays and National Holidays.
Docent Tours, 1-2 p.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. Join a Hyde docent for a tour of the Museum’s permanent collection or exhibitions. Free with Museum admission. (Please note change in time.) Call 518-792-1761, ext. 350, to confirm availability.
Social
Comedy After Dark — Jonah Ray, 8-10 p.m., The Park Theater, 14 Park St., Glens Falls. Comedy After Dark at The Park includes a feature act, a host, and a guest comedian to make up nearly 2 hours of comedy entertainment, complete with a cash bar! Patrons are encouraged to buy tickets in advance to guarantee seating at the show. Lineup subject to change.Jonah Ray is the host of “Mystery Science Theater 3000” on Netflix, and is known for his appearances across television, the internet and across the country.A regular on Comedy Central, including a “Half Hour” special, Jonah has appeared on “@midnight,” “Drunk History,” and his own series — “The Meltdown with Jonah and Kumail.”In addition to hosting MST3K, Jonah has appeared on Adult Swim, Cartoon Network, IFC, AMC and FX, including “Conan,” “The League,” “Adventure Time,” “Talking Dead,” and “The Soup.”Originally from Honolulu, Hawaii, Jonah is a favorite on dozens of podcasts. He is know for his podcast, “Jonah Raydio,” and for co-hosting Chris Hardwick’s “Nerdist” podcast.Jonah’s album “Hello, Mr. Magic Plane Person, Hello.” debuted at #1 on iTunes Comedy Charts and he released an album of punk Weird Al covers in 2019.
Cabin Fever Concert with The Resolutions at the Strand, 7:30-9 p.m., The Strand Theatre, 210 Main St., Hudson Falls. Escape the confines of your home and cold dreary January, to join us on a tropical escape! Travel with us through laughter and songs as we transport you to a warmer kinder vacation destination.. at least for an hour or two. Sunscreen optional.The concert will feature a six piece vocal group featuring Catherine Reid, Gisella Montanez Case, Avery Babson, Deborah Gecewicz, Camille West, and John Miller.General admission is $12, $10 for seniors and students. Tickets available at the Strand Theatre, 210 Main St., Hudson Falls. For more information, please go to www.mystrandtheatre.org or call 518-832-3484.
Meals
Mason/Star Public Roast Beef Dinner, 4:30-6 p.m., Ticonderoga Masonic Temple, 10 Montcalm Street, Ticonderoga. MASON/STAR will host a public roast beef dinner from 4:30-6:00 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, in the downstairs dining hall of the Ticonderoga Masonic Temple, 10 Montcalm St., Ticonderoga (across from the Stone House). Take-outs will also be available. Tickets are $10 for adults and $6 for children 12 years old and under, and will be sold at the door. Parking for this event will be available along Montcalm Street, and also at the Hancock House parking lot.This event is sponsored jointly by the members of Mount Defiance Lodge No. 794, F.&A.M., and Fort Ticonderoga Chapter No. 263, Order of the Eastern Star.
Saturday
Arts
Open Studio, 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Susan MacKenzie, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. Join Artist-in-Residence Elizabeth Zunon in the Art Studio to celebrate the artwork of Dox Thrash. Participants will create images inspired by Thrash’s mastery of form, line, and shadow. A different technique will be explored in each of three monthly sessions led by Zunon. $15 for members; $20 for non-members. RSVP by contacting Sue at 518-792-1761, ext. 350, or frontofhouse@hydecollection.org.
Dox Thrash, Black Life, and the Carborundum Mezzotint, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. Years before the Civil Rights Movement forced white Americans to see the disparities between white and black America, Dox Thrash (1893–1965) brought to the nation an inside look at the plight of blacks living in a country divided by segregation. This exhibitionexamines the artist’s portrayals of life in rural Georgia, urban Philadelphia, and World War II, and those chronicling the development of black artists and society as the walls of segregation began to crumble.General $12, Seniors (60+) $10. Free for Children. Free with ID for Students, Active Military & Family or Veterans.Hours: Tuesday to Saturday, 10 am to 5 pm, Sunday, noon to 5 pm, Closed Mondays and National Holidays
Francisco Goya: The Caprichos Etchings and Aquatints, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. Francisco Goya (1746–1828) used the privilege provided him as portraitist of the monarchy and aristocracy to create a series of etchings critiquing Spanish life at the end of the eighteenth century. With them, Goya took aim at what he saw as backward thinking: a church that hunted heretics, peasant superstitions, and the upper class’s brutal treatment of the poor. Goya is considered the first Modern artists, for his innovative painting techniques and social commentary.General $12, Seniors (60+) $10. Free for Children. Free with ID for Students, Active Military & Family or Veterans. Hours: Tuesday to Saturday, 10 am to 5 pm, Sunday, noon to 5 pm, Closed Mondays and National Holidays.
Social
Deja Vu Jazz, Swing Jazz Combo, 3-6 p.m., SPoT Coffee, 221 Glen St., Glens Falls. Spot Coffee: Come join us every Saturday and be entertained by the music of Billie Holiday, Louis Armstrong, Duke Ellington and many others from the Golden Era of New York Jazz from 1935 to 1960. Featuring vocalist Bea Roman, Lew Petteys on tenor sax, Phil Brink on Trombone and Neil Giammatteo on trumpet and flugelhorn. For more information, please call 518-584-9094.
High Noon — Lynyrd Skynyrd Southern Rock Tribute, 8-10 p.m., The Park Theater, 14 Park St., Glens Falls. High Noon is the East Coast’s premier tribute to Lynyrd Skynyrd & Southern Rock, performing exclusively the 70’s classic hits of Lynyrd Skynyrd, The Allman Brothers Band, Molly Hatchet, The Outlaws, 38 Special and The Marshall Tucker Band. With a deep dedication to the legacy of this timeless music, HIGH NOON brings an authenticity like no other.Join us on a journey back to a golden age of live music, and experience once again the raw power of all of your favorite anthems from the founding fathers of Southern rock.Check out their website for musician bios, past show videos and more!https://www.highnoonrocks.com/