Go Calendar Jan. 16 - Jan. 22

Thursday
For the kids
Pre-School Story Time every Thursday from 10:15-10:45 a.m. at the Hudson Falls Free Library, you can join us for interactive stories and songs. Ages 3-5. Siblings are welcome. Drop in. No sign up required.
Tours for Tots, 10:30-11:30 a.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. A morning program for guardians and children ages 3 to 5. Explore the Museum’s permanent collection or exhibitions with age-appropriate gallery and art-making activities introducing young children to big ideas in art. Different topics are explored each week by use of art materials, books, and play. Suggested donation.
After School Arts and Crafts, 3:45-4:45 p.m., Hudson Falls Free Library , 220 Main Street , Hudson Falls . After School Arts and Crafts held every Thursday at 3:45-4:45 p.m. at the Hudson Falls Free Library for various arts and crafts after school. Kids in 1st grade and up can stop by for a new art project each week! Drop in. No sign up required.
Read to Nash, a reading therapy dog, 4-5 p.m., Children’s Department, Crandall Public Library, 251 Glen St., Glens Falls. Read to Nash, an Australian Cattle Dog, who is also one of our newest reading therapy dogs! Stop by the Children’s Desk at Crandall Public Library, or call us at 518-792-6508 ext. 4 to schedule your time to read to Nash!
Outdoors
Knee High Naturalist, 10-11 a.m. and 2-3 p.m., Moreau Lake State Park, 605 Old Saratoga Road, Gansevoort. This class is intended for children ages 1-6 and their parents/guardians along with any siblings. We will read a short story or two based on the outdoors and then go for a short hike hoping to see some cool wildlife. Registration is necessary with 24-hour advanced notice, please call 518-793-0511. Please stop at the office first to pay for the event. Each child costs $1.
Workshops
Childbirth Preparation Series (3 Classes), 7-9 p.m., Saratoga Hospital, 211 Church St., Saratoga Springs. Childbirth Preparation is a three-class series designed to educate expectant parents on their options during pregnancy, labor, and delivery. We will discuss having a healthy pregnancy, the work of labor and birth, coping with labor, options for medications and other interventions, being an active participant in your care, the role of the birth partner, and the first 48 hours after birth. The series will include discussions, films, hands-on opportunities, and a tour of Saratoga Hospital’s Labor & Delivery Unit.Registration is required. Please call 518-580-2450, or register online at www.saratogahospital.org/classes. Please register only one person per coupleWe offer discounts for active/retired military, hospital employees, and Medicaid. We also offer 15% off education packages when you register for three or more classes. Contact communityed@saratogahospital.org with any questions.
Learn-to-Speed Skate, 6-7:30 p.m., Saratoga Springs Ice Rink, 30 Weibel Ave., Saratoga Springs. Saratoga’s legendary speed skating club, the Saratoga Winter Club, will be offering a 3 night learn-to-speed skate program at the Weibel Avenue, Saratoga Springs, ice rink. Sessions run from approximately 6 — 7:15 p.m. Basic off-ice (dryland) and on-ice skills will be taught. The cost is $30 per individual, which covers skates, ice fees and the required US SpeedSkating insurance fees. Additional safety equipment is required and maybe borrowed from SWC if available. There is no family discount for this particular program. Enrollment is limited to 10 new skaters; skaters who have previously done program are welcome to return. As group size is limited reserve your spot now. Call: 518-951-0702 or 518-587-9438; email: swc.skt.fst.brn.trn@gmail.com or mlautenberg@nycap.rr.com. Sessions are overseen by 5 time Olympian and head coach Amy Peterson Peck with assistance from Tommy Porter, US Speed skating official and members of the club.All levels of skaters are welcome except the absolute beginner who has never been on skates. Skaters should be able to stand on skates, move forward and stop on own accord. Speed skating is fun and perhaps the best cardiovascular workout one can achieve. It can be used as a winter cross training sport for soccer, baseball/softball, track, football, and lacrosse. If you like to go fast and have a skating experience like no other, this maybe the sport for you. Competitive and recreational skaters welcome.
Friday
Arts
Docent Tours, 1-2 p.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. Join a Hyde docent for a tour of the Museum’s permanent collection or exhibitions. Free with Museum admission. (Please note change in time.) Call 518-792-1761, ext. 350, to confirm availability.
For the kids
Read to the Therapy Dog, Anku!, 3:30-4:30 p.m., Children’s Department, Crandall Public Library, 251 Glen St., Glens Falls. Read to Anku, our new reading therapy dog from 3:30-4:30 p.m. Call 518-792-6508 ext 4, or stop by the Children’s Desk on the second floor of Crandall Public Library to schedule your time to read to Anku.
Music
Martin Luther King Celebration hosted by Milayne Jackson, 7:30-9:30 p.m., The Strand Theatre, 210 Main St., Hudson Falls. Martin Luther King Celebration hosted by Milayne Jackson will honor our veterans with performances by Gary Brooks & Millie Jackson, Adrena Hill, Veteran’s Chorus led by Penny Scheik, Lucy Reid, Catherine Reid, John and Amy, Jonathan, Jennifer and Brandon Newell, Blues Train Trio, JV Cutter and The Heavenly Echoes. General admission is $10. Tickets are available at the Strand Box Office located at 210 Main St., Hudson Falls. For more information, please go to www.mystrandtheatre.org or call 518-832-3484.
Social
Cheese Lover’s Weekend at ADK Winery!, through Saturday. 11-7 a.m., Adirondack Winery, 285 Canada St., Lake George. Cheese Lover’s Weekend at ADK Winery! Adirondack Winery is hosting the cheesiest event in town this January, but don’t worry, it’s going to be such a gouda time!Come celebrate National Cheese Lover’s Day (without spending a ton of Cheddar) at Adirondack Winery Friday, Jan. 18 through Monday, Jan. 20! We’re offering cheese-related specials all weekend including a special Ultimate Cheese Lover’s Wine Tasting for 2, which features 8 samples of our wines and a slate plate full of locally sourced cheeses. Shop our huge selection of local cheese and enjoy 20% off the cheese you take home! Plus, we are offering samples of cheese in-store so you can try before you buy!We will have special guests, Nettle Meadow Farm in store on Saturday, Jan. 18 from 2 to 5 p.m. serving up free samples of their most popular cheeses!Warm-up with a hot wine cocktail while you’re there and browse our huge selection of wine accessories and gifts too!
Outdoors
Red Oak Ridge Hike, 1-3 p.m., Moreau Lake State Park, 605 Old Saratoga Road, Gansevoort. Though somewhat challenging this hike is about 2.5 miles round trip. You will be climbing about half way up the mountain range and walking through some special places our naturalist will point out as well as stop to enjoy. Registration is necessary with 24 hours advanced notice, please call 518-793-0511. Program fees apply. Rating: Moderate
Workshops
Breastfeeding Support Group, 10-11:30 a.m., Saratoga Hospital, 211 Church St., Saratoga Springs. Join Kelly Duheme, IBCLC, in collaboration with Saratoga Midwifery, Saratoga OBGYN at Myrtle Street, and Saratoga WIC, for a free support group to connect with other breastfeeding mothers.We will celebrate our successes, share our struggles, and offer guidance and support to help both mom and baby throughout their breastfeeding journey. Expectant mothers are encouraged to attend, and the group is open to all mothers regardless of delivery location. Grandmothers and siblings (up to age 5) are also welcome.Please bring a blanket/floor mat. No registration required. For more information, please call Kelly at 518-580-2049.
Saturday
Arts
Member Opening, 2-5 p.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. The Hyde Collection celebrates the exhibitions Francisco Goya: The Caprichos Etchings and Aquatints and Dox Thrash, Black Life, and the Carborundum Print with a member-exclusive opening event. Learn more about the exhibitions, mingle with other art lovers, and enjoy light refreshments. RSVP to Chelsea at 518-792-1761, ext. 349, or csears@hydecollection.org. Not a member? No problem! Simply pay a $5 activity fee as well as museum admission; if you decide to sign on as a member, both will be deducted off your membership fee.
Art and Yoga, 9-10 a.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. In partnership with Summit Yoga, join certified instructor Julie Coluccio and musician Neil Tatar for a relaxing workout inspired by the artworks of Francisco Goya. Bring your yoga mat and begin your morning with art and relaxation. $10 for members; $12 for non-members. RSVP by contacting Sue at 518-792-1761, ext. 350, or frontofhouse@hydecollection.org.
For the kids
Uttarayan Kite Festival at WACM, 1-2 p.m., World Awareness Children’s Museum, 89 Warren St., Glens Falls. Uttarayan Kite Festival will celebrate Uttarayan, an international Indian kite festival! Guest instructor Neha Gowala will tell guests a story about the festival, make kites together, and share traditional Indian treats!Program is free with admission, though donations are gladly accepted.
Fun with French!, 3-3:30 p.m., Children’s Department of Crandall Public Library, 251 Glen St., Glens Falls. An introduction to basic words and phrases, presented in three weekly themes. For children, ages 4-7 years old. Free. Space is limited; 3 to 3:30 p.m. Registration required; sign up on-line at www.crandalllibrary.org or call the Children’s Desk at 518-792-6508 ext 4.
LEGO Lovers, 11 a.m.-12:15 p.m., Hudson Falls Free Library, 220 Main Street , Hudson Falls . LEGO Lovers at 11 a.m.-12:15 p.m. on the third Saturday of every month we will have a Lego Challenge to solve. All ages are welcome. Drop in. No sign up required. We have Duplos and Mega Blocks for younger children.
Fun with Spanish, 1:30-2 p.m., Children’s Department of Crandall Public Library, 251 Glen St., Glens Falls. An introduction to basic words and phrases, presented in three weekly themes. For children, aged 4-7 years. Free. Space is limited; two sessions are available, 1:30 to 2 p.m. or 2:15 to 2:45 p.m. Registration for either session is required; sign up online at www.crandalllibrary.org or call the Children’s Desk at 518-792-6508 ext 4.
Meetings
Highland Quilt Guild, 9-11:30 a.m., Highland Quilt Guild, Argyle Methodist Church, Sheridan Avenue (Route 40), Argyle. Coffee time will begin at 9 a.m. followed by our business meeting at 9:30 a.m. Join us to discuss upcoming events. A donated in-house service quilt will be raffled off to a member in attendance. Adirondack Quilts will present a program following our business meeting. Please bring name tag, coffee mug, monetary donation for food pantries, completed Fort Hudson blocks and show and tell items.
Music
Billy Joel Tribute with Storm Front, 8-10 p.m., The Strand Theatre, 210 Main St., Hudson Falls. Billy Joel Tribute with Storm Front will perform at the Strand Theatre. Fronted by singer/pianist Mike O’Brien, and backed by his band Storm Front, no other comes closer to recreating the sounds of Billy Joel. Their show consists of playing hit after hit of Joel’s musical catalogue with acute accuracy, and a few album nuggets for the die-hard fans!Classic hits like “Just the Way You Are”, “My Life”, “New York State Mind” and of course “Piano Man” will keep the audience singing all night long! Storm Front has performed shows for audiences all over the country and the Strand Theatre will be their only area appearance.General Admission is $50, and $15 for students, veterans and seniors. Tickets available at the Strand Box Office located at 210 Main St., Hudson Falls, NY 12839.For more information, please go to www.mystrandtheatre.org or call 518-832-3484.
Dance Party with DJ David Sommerstein, 8-10 p.m., Tannery Pond Community Center, 228 Main St., North Creek. Presented by Tannery Pond Center. Come out of the cold for a Dance Party hosted by DJ David Sommerstein from NCPR’s The Beat Authority. Great grooves from all over the world! Admission is free — suggested donation. $5 For more information visit www.tannerypondcenter.org
Deja Vu Jazz, Swing Jazz Combo, 3-6 p.m., SPoT Coffee, 221 Glen St., Glens Falls. Spot Coffee: Come join us every Saturday and be entertained by the music of Billie Holiday, Louis Armstrong, Duke Ellington and many others from the Golden Era of New York Jazz from 1935 to 1960. Featuring vocalist Bea Roman, Lew Petteys on tenor sax, Phil Brink on Trombone and Neil Giammatteo on trumpet and flugelhorn. For more information, please call 518-584-9094.
Outdoors
Hudson River Eagle Viewing, 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Moreau Lake State Park, 605 Old Saratoga Road, Gansevoort. Grab a pair of binoculars and a join park naturalist on his weekly Bald Eagle survey. Moreau Lake State Park’s section of the Hudson is home to wintering bald eagles. It is important for us to monitor their population and health, please come and help us! Registration is necessary, please call 518-793-0511. $1 for 62+ and children, $2 for everyone else.
Sunday
Arts
Dox Thrash, Black Life, and the Carborundum Mezzotint, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. Years before the Civil Rights Movement forced white Americans to see the disparities between white and black America, Dox Thrash (1893–1965) brought to the nation an inside look at the plight of blacks living in a country divided by segregation. This exhibitionexamines the artist’s portrayals of life in rural Georgia, urban Philadelphia, and World War II, and those chronicling the development of black artists and society as the walls of segregation began to crumble.
Francisco Goya: The Caprichos Etchings and Aquatints, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. Francisco Goya (1746–1828) used the privilege provided him as portraitist of the monarchy and aristocracy to create a series of etchings critiquing Spanish life at the end of the eighteenth century. With them, Goya took aim at what he saw as backward thinking: a church that hunted heretics, peasant superstitions, and the upper class’s brutal treatment of the poor. Goya is considered the first Modern artists, for his innovative painting techniques and social commentary.General $12, Seniors (60+) $10. Free for Children. Free with ID for Students, Active Military & Family or Veterans. Hours: Tuesday to Saturday, 10 am to 5 pm, Sunday, noon to 5 pm, Closed Mondays and National Holidays.
Docent Tours, 1-2 p.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. Join a Hyde docent for a tour of the Museum’s permanent collection or exhibitions. Free with Museum admission. (Please note change in time.) Call 518-792-1761, ext. 350, to confirm availability.
Special Performance, 3-4:30 p.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. Presenting masterpieces from the treasury of Isadora Duncan, the Museum will host Jeanne Bresciani and the Isadora Duncan International Institute Dancers with Professor Mary DiSanto-Rose and the Skidmore Duncan Dancers. Encounter solo, duet, and small-group performances on a self-guided tour through historic Hyde House. Free for Hyde members, and Skidmore faculty and students; free with Museum admission for non-members. RSVP by contacting Sue at 518-792-1761, ext. 350, or frontofhouse@hydecollection.org.
Music
Cheryl Wheeler with special guest Kenny White, 3-4:30 p.m., The Strand Theatre, 210 Main St., Hudson Falls. Cheryl Wheeler with special guest, Kenny White will be perform at the Strand Theatre. Cheryl Wheeler has to be seen to be appreciated. Nothing you read and nothing you hear from her albums prepares you for how entertaining a performer she is. If you’re not already familiar with Cheryl, you have probably heard her music. She is very respected as a songwriter by her peers, which can be seen by how many of them record her songs. Cheryl’s songs have been covered by artists as diverse as Dan Seals, Peter Paul & Mary, Kenny Loggins, Garth Brooks, Suzy Bogguss, Melanie, Bette Midler, Maura O’Connell, Sylvia, Kathy Mattea, and Holly Near.Kenny White comes to the world of the touring singer-songwriter following a long and successful musical journey. A long list of priors, his aptly named new album, is the latest collection of original songs: snapshots of the human condition, from heartwarming to humorous. Radio favorites are “Cyberspace” and “A Road Less Traveled,” featuring David Crosby on harmony vocals.$25 General Admission is $25. Tickets are available at the Strand Box Office or online at www.brownpapertickets.com. For more information, please go to www.mystrandtheatre.org or call 518-832-3484.
Monday
for the kids
Read to Ellie and Willow, Reading Therapy Dogs!, 3:30-4:30 p.m., Children’s Department of Crandall Public Library, 251 Glen St., Glens Falls. Read to Ellie and Willow, reading therapy dogs who visit every Monday, from 3:30-4:30 p.m. FREE! Call the Children’s Department at 518-792-6508 ext. 4 to reserve your time slot!
Tuesday
Arts
Dox Thrash, Black Life, and the Carborundum Mezzotint, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. Years before the Civil Rights Movement forced white Americans to see the disparities between white and black America, Dox Thrash (1893–1965) brought to the nation an inside look at the plight of blacks living in a country divided by segregation. This exhibitionexamines the artist’s portrayals of life in rural Georgia, urban Philadelphia, and World War II, and those chronicling the development of black artists and society as the walls of segregation began to crumble.General $12, Seniors (60+) $10. Free for Children. Free with ID for Students, Active Military & Family or Veterans.Hours: Tuesday to Saturday, 10 am to 5 pm, Sunday, noon to 5 pm, Closed Mondays and National Holidays
Francisco Goya: The Caprichos Etchings and Aquatints, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. Francisco Goya (1746–1828) used the privilege provided him as portraitist of the monarchy and aristocracy to create a series of etchings critiquing Spanish life at the end of the eighteenth century. With them, Goya took aim at what he saw as backward thinking: a church that hunted heretics, peasant superstitions, and the upper class’s brutal treatment of the poor. Goya is considered the first Modern artists, for his innovative painting techniques and social commentary.General $12, Seniors (60+) $10. Free for Children. Free with ID for Students, Active Military & Family or Veterans. Hours: Tuesday to Saturday, 10 am to 5 pm, Sunday, noon to 5 pm, Closed Mondays and National Holidays.
Meetings
Southern Adirondack Library System Board of Trustees Meeting, 1-2 p.m., Southern Adirondack Library System, 22 Whitney Place, Saratoga Springs. The regular meeting of the Board of Trustees of the Southern Adirondack Library System will be held at the System located at 22 Whitney Place, Saratoga Springs.
Town of Greenfield Historical Society, 7-8:30 p.m., The Town of Greenfield Community Center, 25 Wilton Road, Greenfield Center. This month’s presentation will be given by John Greenwood. He will be discussing the history of the Brookside Dairy. We welcome everyone to attend and bring their memories, photos and memorabilia to the meeting to share. John is a wonderful writer and speaker with great enthusiasm of local history.
Music
Guitar Legend Albert Lee Returns to the Strand Theatre, 8-9:30 p.m., The Strand Theatre, 210 Main St., Hudson Falls. The Albert Lee Band includes John Thomas, aka “J.T’, on keyboards. J.T.’s musical resume includes 23 years with Bruce Hornsby, who graciously called John “the greatest keyboard player in the band.” Emmylou Harris, Don Henley, Sparks, Tracy Chapman and a host of other have called upon John’s gifts. Bass player Will MacGregor’s credits are a testament to his wide-ranging talents, having worked with the likes of the Pretenders, Pat Boone, Exene Cervenka, and more. General admission is $30. Tickets available at the Strand Box Office or online at www.brownpapertickets.com. The Strand is located at 210 Main St., Hudson Falls.
Workshops
Infant Care Class (2 Classes), 6-9 p.m., Saratoga Hospital, 211 Church St., Saratoga Springs. Expectant and adoptive parents are invited to join us and learn about a variety of care topics, including newborn characteristics and behaviors, hospital routines, daily care and bathing, diapering, swaddling, feeding issues, crying, and colic. We will also discuss health and safety information, including SIDS risk factors. Car seat safety training will be provided by a nationally-certified Child Passenger Safety Instructor.Registration is required. Please call 518-580-2450, or register online at www.saratogahospital.org/classes. Please register only one person per couple.We offer discounts for active/retired military, hospital employees, and Medicaid. We also offer 15% off education packages when you register for three or more classes. Contact communityed@saratogahospital.org with any questions.
Wednesday
Arts
Free for Seniors, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren Street, Glens Falls. Free admission for ages 60 and older.
Dox Thrash, Black Life, and the Carborundum Mezzotint, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. Years before the Civil Rights Movement forced white Americans to see the disparities between white and black America, Dox Thrash (1893–1965) brought to the nation an inside look at the plight of blacks living in a country divided by segregation. This exhibition examines the artist’s portrayals of life in rural Georgia, urban Philadelphia, and World War II, and those chronicling the development of black artists and society as the walls of segregation began to crumble.General $12, Seniors (60+) $10. Free for Children. Free with ID for Students, Active Military & Family or Veterans.Hours: Tuesday to Saturday, 10 am to 5 pm, Sunday, noon to 5 pm, Closed Mondays and National Holidays
Francisco Goya: The Caprichos Etchings and Aquatints, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. Francisco Goya (1746–1828) used the privilege provided him as portraitist of the monarchy and aristocracy to create a series of etchings critiquing Spanish life at the end of the eighteenth century. With them, Goya took aim at what he saw as backward thinking: a church that hunted heretics, peasant superstitions, and the upper class’s brutal treatment of the poor. Goya is considered the first Modern artists, for his innovative painting techniques and social commentary.General $12, Seniors (60+) $10. Free for Children. Free with ID for Students, Active Military & Family or Veterans. Hours: Tuesday to Saturday, 10 am to 5 pm, Sunday, noon to 5 pm, Closed Mondays and National Holidays.
For the kids
Artful Afternoons, 2:30-4:30 p.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. An afternoon drop-in art program for guardians and children ages 6 to 12. Begin by examining a work from the Museum’s permanent collection or exhibitions, then visit the Art Studio to put your discoveries into action. A different topic is explored each week. Suggested donation.
Baby Lap Time, 2:30-2:50 p.m., Crandall Public Library, Children’s Department, 250 Glen St., Glens Falls. The program includes music, songs, sharing interactive rhymes, simple board books and more.For infants who are not yet walking and their caregivers. No siblings, please.Registration required; sign up at Crandall Public Library’s Childrens Desk, or call 518-792-6508, ext 4.
Outdoors
Lake Bonita Hike, 1-4 p.m., Moreau Lake State Park, 605 Old Saratoga Road, Gansevoort. This hike has a couple ups and downs that travel around Lake Bonita. This hike is about 2+ miles and has some beautiful views of the Lake. Keep your eyes peeled and you will see some lovely rock outcroppings and maybe some neat wildlife. Registration is required with 24 hours advanced notice, please call 518-793-0511. Please meet and pay at the park office. Rating: Beginner
Nature Trail Hike, 2-4 p.m., Moreau Lake State Park, 605 Old Saratoga Road, Gansevoort. Join a park educator on this easy 2-3-mile hike around Moreau Lake. This is a nice way to get outside and begin your outdoor adventures. It may be winter time and cold temperatures, but you won’t regret getting outside for just a short hike. Please call the park office to register for this event, 518-793-0511. Please meet and pay at the park office. Children and seniors are $1, and adults are $2. Rating: Beginner
Workshops
Prenatal Yoga (6 Classes), 6-7:15 p.m., Saratoga Hospital, 211 Church St., Saratoga Springs. In six 75-minute classes, instructors will guide you through postures which may decrease common pregnancy discomforts, such as back pain, sciatica, carpal tunnel, swelling, anxiety, and fatigue, in addition to stretching and toning muscles used during labor and delivery. Instructors will focus on meditation, breathing, relaxation, and visualization in preparation for childbirth. Class is suitable for women at any pregnancy stage. Yoga experience is not necessary. Bring a mat, pillow, and blanket to each class.Registration is required. Please call 518-580-2450, or register online at www.saratogahospital.org/classes. A note from your healthcare provider indicating permission to participate is required.We offer discounts for active/retired military, hospital employees, and Medicaid. We also offer 15% off education packages when you register for three or more classes. Contact communityed@saratogahospital.org with any questions.