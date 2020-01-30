Go Calendar Jan. 30 - Feb. 5

Thursday
Arts
Francisco Goya: The Caprichos Etchings and Aquatints, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. Francisco Goya (1746–1828) used the privilege provided him as portraitist of the monarchy and aristocracy to create a series of etchings critiquing Spanish life at the end of the eighteenth century. With them, Goya took aim at what he saw as backward thinking: a church that hunted heretics, peasant superstitions, and the upper class’s brutal treatment of the poor. Goya is considered the first Modern artists, for his innovative painting techniques and social commentary. General admission is $12, Seniors (60+) $10. Free for children. Free with ID for students, active military & family or veterans.
Dox Thrash, Black Life, and the Carborundum Mezzotint, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. Years before the Civil Rights Movement forced white Americans to see the disparities between white and black America, Dox Thrash (1893–1965) brought to the nation an inside look at the plight of blacks living in a country divided by segregation. This exhibitionexamines the artist’s portrayals of life in rural Georgia, urban Philadelphia, and World War II, and those chronicling the development of black artists and society as the walls of segregation began to crumble.General $12, Seniors (60+) $10. Free for Children. Free with ID for Students, Active Military & Family or Veterans.
Pre-School Story Time, 10:15-10:45 a.m., Hudson Falls Free Library, 220 Main Street, Hudson Falls. Pre-School Story Time every Thursday from 10:15-10:45 a.m. at the Hudson Falls Free Library, you can join us for interactive stories and songs. Ages 3-5. Siblings are welcome. Drop in. No sign up required.
Tours for Tots, 10:30-11:30 a.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. A morning program for guardians and children ages 3 to 5. Explore the Museum’s permanent collection or exhibitions with age-appropriate gallery and art-making activities introducing young children to big ideas in art. Different topics are explored each week by use of art materials, books, and play. Suggested donation.
After School Arts and Crafts, 3:45-4:45 p.m., Hudson Falls Free Library, 220 Main St., Hudson Falls. After School Arts and Crafts held every Thursday at 3:45-4:45 p.m. at the Hudson Falls Free Library for various arts and crafts after school. Kids in 1st grade and up can stop by for a new art project each week! Drop in. No sign up required.
Workshop
Childbirth Preparation Series (3 Classes), 7-9 p.m., Saratoga Hospital, 211 Church St., Saratoga Springs. Childbirth Preparation is a three-class series designed to educate expectant parents on their options during pregnancy, labor, and delivery. We will discuss having a healthy pregnancy, the work of labor and birth, coping with labor, options for medications and other interventions, being an active participant in your care, the role of the birth partner, and the first 48 hours after birth. The series will include discussions, films, hands-on opportunities, and a tour of Saratoga Hospital’s Labor & Delivery Unit.Registration is required. Please call 518-580-2450, or register online at www.saratogahospital.org/classes. Please register only one person per coupleWe offer discounts for active/retired military, hospital employees, and Medicaid. We also offer 15% off education packages when you register for three or more classes. Contact communityed@saratogahospital.org with any questions.
Hemlock Woolly Adelgid Workshop and How to Protect Our Native Forest, 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Cornell Cooperative Extension of Saratoga County, 50 West High St., Ballston Spa. Please join the iMapInvasives Team and the Capital Mohawk PRISM (Partnership for Regional Invasive Species Management) in a comprehensive workshop to learn how you can help to protect our Hemlock trees from the invasive Hemlock Woolly Adelgid (HWA). Hemlocks are a foundational tree and play an important ecologic function in our environment from providing critical habitat for animals to protecting our tributaries and native fish. Hemlock trees are one of the dominate trees found in northeastern New York State and provide an aesthetic appeal unique to our region. The workshop will instruct participants on identification of hemlocks and describe their critical function as a foundational tree; the impact, life cycle, and identification of the invasive Adelgid; best management practices for treating HWA as outlined by the Cornell Hemlock Initiative; survey techniques specific for HWA, such as how many branches to inspect and the use of a throw rope; iMapInvasives Mobile App training to report survey effort, presence data and not-detected data; using the online iMapInvasives platform, including viewing and querying data, setting up email alerts and submitting treatment data; 2020: Pesticide Applicator Report Tool. The final portion of the program will provide a field component with a visit to a local hemlock stand at Saratoga Springs Spa State Park. A mock tree stand evaluation focusing on identifying target trees for treatment will be conducted. Participants will also have the opportunity to practice using the iMap Mobile app in the field. Contact Kristopher Williams to Register for the workshop kbw44@cornell.edu. This workshop is free and sponsored by the Capital Mohawk PRISM of Cornell Cooperative Extension of Saratoga County and the Conservation Advisory Councils (CACs) and Conservation Boards (CBs).
Outdoors
Lake Ann Hike, 1-4 p.m., Moreau Lake State Park, 605 Old Saratoga Road, Gansevoort. A Park Educator will lead this hike through part of the woods over at Lake Bonita to Lake Ann. This is a bit of a longer hike but on rather flat land with some ups and downs. This hike will take us about 2.5 miles one way to a beautiful bog. There is a lean to at Lake Ann that we can stop and have lunch at. Make sure to bring some water. Please call for reservations with 24 hours advanced notice, 518-793-0511. We will meet and pay at the park office, $2 for adults, $1 for children and seniors. Rating: Moderate.
Spring Overlook Hike, 1-3 p.m., Moreau Lake State Park, 605 Old Saratoga Road, Gansevoort. A park naturalist will lead as we hike along this steep but short hike up to the Spring Overlook. This almost mile long trek one way is one of the favorites at the park. Once at the top you will see a beautiful view of the Hudson River. Reservations are required with 24-hour advanced notice, please call 518-793-0511. This hike is about 2 miles round trip, so not very long, but a little on the steeper side. Rating: Advanced.
Friday
Arts
Docent Tours, 1-2 p.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. Join a Hyde docent for a tour of the Museum’s permanent collection or exhibitions. Free with Museum admission. (Please note change in time.) Call 518-792-1761, ext. 350, to confirm availability.
For the kids
Storytime Friday, 11 a.m.-12 p.m., World Awareness Children’s Museum, 89 Warren St., Glens Falls. Join us for “Storytime Friday” at the World Awareness Children’s Museum.We’ll read a story and enjoy a craft based off that book!Program is free with admission though donations are gladly accepted.
Hyde Night Out, 5-7 p.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. Enjoy a night at the Museum with fun themed games and refreshments inspired by our special exhibition, Francisco Goya: The Caprichos Etchings and Aquatints, and the permanent collection. With activities for all ages, this is an ideal fun night out, or a great date night activity. $15 for members; $20 for non-members; $2 per student. RSVP by contacting Sue at 518-792-1761, ext. 350, or frontofhouse@hydecollection.org.
Peter Pan, animated Classic, 7-9 p.m., The Strand Theatre, 210 Main St., Hudson Falls. Peter Pan, animated Classic movie will be playing at The Strand Theatre, 210 Main St., Hudson Falls from 7-9 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 31. Come enjoy an evening out at the movies watching this classic animated film. Admission is free. For more information please go to mystrandtheatre.org or call 518-832-3484.
LectureThe Farm Talks, 6-8 p.m., NYSDEC Warrensburg Office, 232 Golf Course Road, Warrensburg. The Farm Talks are back for 2020! Join us at the NYSDEC Warrensburg Office for a presentation titled “Don’t Be Chicken… Master Pastured Poultry” with Bob Barody of Blackberry Hill Farm. Please RSVP to Nick at nrowell123@nycap.rr.com or 518-623-3119 as seating is limited.
Saturday
Arts
For the kids
Pokemon, 11 a.m.-12:15 p.m., Hudson Falls Free Library, 220 Main St., Hudson Falls. Pokémon “trainers” will have an opportunity to compete in casual tournaments. If possible it would be best if kids can come with their own cards, but we will have decks available to play. Parents are welcome to assist and play! All ages are welcome. Drop in. No sign up required. Children with competent reading comprehension skills would be advantageous due to the large reading aspect of the game.
Lectures
The 27th Infantry Division’s Military Intelligence during the Battle of Saipan, June-July 1944, 2-3 p.m., New York State Military Museum, 61 Lake Ave., Saratoga Springs. Manhattan College history professor Andrew Tompkins, a specialist in World War II military intelligence, analyzes the successes and failures of the 27th Infantry Division’s military intelligence during World War II’s Battle of Saipan.
The Sacrosanct Accompanist and Q & A with Terese Capucilli, 5-8 p.m., The Riggi Theater at the National Museum of Dance, 99 S. Broadway, Saratoga Springs. This beautiful documentary offers a pristine journey through sound and movement, giving overdue credence to the essential contribution that accompanists make to the dance world. This film is a kind of valentine to Lawrence “Reed” Hansen, who for generations has been one of the most inspiring musicians in the field.Master of the art of improvisation for dance, Hansen makes this noblest of art forms an extraordinary pleasure to watch. At once, the documentary captures Reed’s delightful demeanor and evidences this stellar musician’s passion for and skill at accompanying dance classes. How he does this is at the core of this film as he accompanies specific exercises drawn from Martha Graham’s technique. Each exercise is articulated by Hansen at the keyboard and demonstrated exquisitely by students of The Juilliard School and the Graham studio where musician-accompanists are a critical part of the classroom experience. This cross-pollination of disciplined caring and devotion illuminates the kinetic genius of Graham’s movement invention: each segment becomes a sculpted masterpiece for the eyes and ears, doubly rewarding for the viewer.Throughout, Reed’s invaluable comments explain how he incorporates basic components of pulse, meter, style, register, tone, melodic and rhythmic phrasing, and dynamic range to achieve his extraordinary brand of improvised dance accompaniment. Stressing the importance of internalizing the tempo, Reed’s music lifts and supports, as he plays with rhythms — both subtle and seductive, syncopated and forceful, with shifting dynamics and qualities, accumulations, and suspenseful silences, all conceived to supply an aura of expansion and possibility. Central to this film is Hansen’s quiet generosity and commitment to the dance field, day after day. Clearly, the word ‘accompanist’ does not describe the full extent of this musician’s role within the classroom. Reed Hansen’s influence is much greater. He is a movement facilitator seamlessly connecting the aural and physical experience — And it is Terese Capucilli’s extraordinary and dedicated direction as filmmaker/producer that reveals this. — Janet Mansfield Soares, Dance Educator, Author, Louis Horst: A Musician in a Dancer’s World and Martha Hill and the Making of American Dance.
Social
Deja Vu Jazz, Swing Jazz Combo, 3-6 p.m., SPoT Coffee, 221 Glen St., Glens Falls. Spot Coffee: Come join us every Saturday and be entertained by the music of Billie Holiday, Louis Armstrong, Duke Ellington and many others from the Golden Era of New York Jazz from 1935 to 1960. Featuring vocalist Bea Roman, Lew Petteys on tenor sax, Phil Brink on Trombone and Neil Giammatteo on trumpet and flugelhorn. For more information, please call 518-584-9094.
Monty Python’s The Holy Grail at the Strand, 7-9 p.m., The Strand Theatre, 210 Main St., Hudson Falls. Have a date night out enjoying the movie Monty Python’s The Holy Grail.Free admission, donations accepted.The Strand Theatre is located at 210 Main St., Hudson Falls, NY 12839. For more information please go to mystrandtheatre.org or call 518-832-3484.
Workshops
Breastfeeding Support Group, 10-11:30 a.m., Saratoga Hospital, 211 Church St., Saratoga Springs. Join Kelly Duheme, IBCLC, in collaboration with Saratoga Midwifery, Saratoga OBGYN at Myrtle Street, and Saratoga WIC, for a free support group to connect with other breastfeeding mothers.We will celebrate our successes, share our struggles, and offer guidance and support to help both mom and baby throughout their breastfeeding journey. Expectant mothers are encouraged to attend, and the group is open to all mothers regardless of delivery location. Grandmothers and siblings (up to age 5) are also welcome.Please bring a blanket/floor mat. No registration required. For more information, please call Kelly at 518-580-2049.
Martha Graham Technique Master Class with Terese Capucilli, 2:30-4 p.m., The School of the Arts at the National Museum of Dance , 99 S. Broadway, Saratoga Springs. Terese Capucilli was born in Syracuse, and is acclaimed for her work with Martha Graham Dance Company and her interpretation of the classic roles originally performed by Graham. She was a principal dancer with the Graham company from 1979 to 2005, associate artistic director from 2000 to 2002; and artistic director from 2002 to 2005. She is now artistic director laureate. Roles created for her include The Chosen One in The Rite of Spring. She was instrumental in the research, reconstruction, and performance of early solos, including Salem Shore (with Claire Bloom), Deep Song, and Spectre-1914. Capucilli was partnered by Mikhail Baryshnikov and Rudolf Nureyev in Graham works (Appalachian Spring in 1988 with both dancers). Roles have been created for her by choreographers including Twyla Tharp, Lucinda Childs, and Robert Wilson. Other career highlights include performances with Kathleen Turner in Graham’s Letter to the World and setting Appalachian Spring on Colorado Ballet and Juilliard (2008). She was associate founder/principal dancer of Buglisi Dance Theater and was chosen for Annie Leibovitz’s book, WOMEN. Awards include the 1985 Princess Grace Foundation Fellowship, 1986 Statuette Award, 2001 Dance magazine award, and Purchase College’s 2010 Presidential Distinguished Alumni Award. She received a BFA in Dance from Purchase College and has studied with Kazuko Hirabayashi, Carol Fried Cowen, Mel Wong, Aaron Osborne, Royes Fernandez, Anne Parsons, and Rosanna Seravalli. She received a scholarship from the Graham Center in 1978 where she studied with Martha Graham, Gertrude Shurr, Linda Hodes, Pearl Lang, and Yuriko. Additional instructors in New York include Kathy Grant, Maggie Black, Zena Rommett, Nancy Bielski, Leda Franklin/Gyrokinesis (certified) and character work with National Dance Institute. She has been on the faculty at Juilliard since 1999.
Sunday
Arts
Lecture
Wendy L. Johnston, The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. Wendy L. Johnston, associate professor of political science at SUNY Adirondack, will illuminate themes about weaponized art and evaluate the social and political commentary within the artworks of Francisco Goya: The Caprichos Etchings and Aquatints. Free with Museum admission. RSVP by contacting Sue at 518-792-1761, ext. 350, or frontofhouse@hydecollection.org.
Social
Chinese New Year Lion Dance, 12:15-1:15 p.m., World Awareness Children’s Museum, 89 Warren St., Glens Falls. Enjoy a special presentation of the traditional Chinese Lion Dance, performed by Ling’s Wing Chun Kung Fu Academy. Children (and children at heart) will enjoy this traditional dance, said to bring good luck and fortune, and you might even get to perform with them!This program is free with admission, though donations are gladly accepted.
Tribute to Buddy Holly with the Bob Bates Band, 3-4:30 p.m., The Strand Theatre, 210 Main Street, Hudson Falls. Enjoy the afternoon out listening to the tunes from the Big Bopper and Richie Valens performed by The Bob Bates Band. They will also pay tribute to Bob’s Grand Ole Opry partner Charlie Louvin and perform new songs by Bob Bates that have been played on WEXT, Don’t miss this exciting salute to three rock legends!General Admission is $10.Tickets are available at The Strand Box office located at 210 Main St, Hudson Falls. For more information please call 518-832-3484 or go to mystrandtheatre.org,
Downton Abby the Motion Picture, 1-3:10 p.m., Fort Edward Free Libfrary, 23 East St., Fort Edward. The Fort Edward Free Library will be presenting the PG Motion Picture Downton Abby. Registration is required as seating is limited to twenty-five participants.
Monday
For the kidsKid’s Recess, 3-5 p.m., Moreau Lake State Park, 605 Old Saratoga Road, Gansevoort. Let’s get kids outside! This event is for all aged kids. We will go for a walk around the lake, starting at the nature center. We will stop to play at our natural playground. From there for the younger ones if their legs can’t make it, they can head back. For the older kids we will continue our walk. I’ve heard kids aren’t getting an opportunity to get outdoors for recess in the winter, so this is their opportunity. I want to give everyone the opportunity to get outdoors so feel free to turn around whenever legs get tired. Please call the park office to register for this event, 518-793-0511. Please meet and pay at the park office, $1 per child.
Read to Ellie and Willow, Reading Therapy Dogs!, 3:30-4:30 p.m., Children’s Department of Crandall Public Library, 251 Glen St., Glens Falls. Read to Ellie and Willow, reading therapy dogs who visit every Monday, from 3:30-4:30 p.m. FREE! Call the Children’s Department at 518-792-6508 ext. 4 to reserve your time slot!
Social
Turntable Java Shop Concert: Sam Reed, 7-8:30 p.m., The Strand Theatre, 210 Main St., Hudson Falls. Join us for a cozy evening of music in our coffee shop at the Strand. Free admission. This event is sponsored by the Boralex Renewable Energy Corporation.For more information please call 518-832-3484 or go to www.mystrandtheatre.org. The Strand Theatre is located at 210 Main St., Hudson Falls, NY 12839.
Workshops
Breastfeeding Basics, 6-8:30 p.m., Saratoga Hospital, 211 Church St., Saratoga Springs. Join us to learn all about breastfeeding with Kelly Duheme, IBCLC. We will discuss breastfeeding techniques and positions, benefits for both mom and baby, what to expect in the early days, and how your baby’s feeding needs may change over time. Learn to read your baby’s hunger cues. Attending this class before your baby arrives can help prepare you for a smooth start on your breastfeeding journey.Registration is required. Please call 518-580-2450, or register online. Please register only one person per couple.We offer discounts for active/retired military, hospital employees, and Medicaid. we also offer 15% off education packages when you register for three or more classes. Contact communityed@saratogahospital.org with any questions.
Bariatric Weight Loss Support Group, 6-8 p.m., Embassy Suites, 86 Congress St., Saratoga Springs. This group offers information and support for people throughout all phases of their weight-loss program, and is open to all individuals, including those considering surgical options.There are different speakers and topics each month. Visit www.saratogabariatriccenter.com for more information.
Tuesday
Arts
Applications of Art, 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. Featured special exhibition artist Dox Thrash is known for the development of the carborundum print, a printmaking method. In this three-week series, participants will follow in the footsteps of Dox Thrash to create their own carborundum mezzotints. Supplies provided. $90 for members; $110 for non-members. RSVP by contacting Sue at 518-792-1761, ext. 350, or frontofhouse@hydecollection.org.
Wednesday
Arts
Free for Seniors, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. Free admission for ages 60 and older.
For the kids
Cabin Fever Coloring, 1:30-3:30 p.m., Crandall Public Library: Holden Room, 251 Glen St, Glens Falls. Suffering from the winter blues? Join us in the Library’s Holden Room for a relaxing afternoon of coloring while sipping hot chocolate and let your troubles drift away! Coloring sheets, markers, colored pencils and pens will be provided.
Artful Afternoons, 2:30-4:30 p.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. An afternoon drop-in art program for guardians and children ages 6 to 12. Begin by examining a work from the Museum’s permanent collection or exhibitions, then visit the Art Studio to put your discoveries into action. A different topic is explored each week. Suggested donation.
Baby Lap Time, 2:30-2:50 p.m., Crandall Public Library, Children’s Department, 250 Glen St., Glens Falls. The program includes music, songs, sharing interactive rhymes, simple board books and more.For infants who are not yet walking and their caregivers. No siblings, please.Registration required; sign up at Crandall Public Library’s Childrens Desk, or call 518-792-6508, ext 4.
Outdoors
Nature Center Open, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Moreau Lake State park, 605 Old Saratoga Road, Gansevoort. Our nature center is typically closed during the winter months, but today we are having it open for people to roam around. Bored of sitting at home in the winter? Make sure to stop by anytime between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. We have our taxidermy room with all native animals. Don’t forget to check out the other room with our snakes and turtles.
Workshops
Prenatal Yoga (6 Classes), 6-7:15 p.m., Saratoga Hospital, 211 Church St., Saratoga Springs. In six 75-minute classes, instructors will guide you through postures which may decrease common pregnancy discomforts, such as back pain, sciatica, carpal tunnel, swelling, anxiety, and fatigue, in addition to stretching and toning muscles used during labor and delivery. Instructors will focus on meditation, breathing, relaxation, and visualization in preparation for childbirth. Class is suitable for women at any pregnancy stage. Yoga experience is not necessary. Bring a mat, pillow, and blanket to each class.Registration is required. Please call 518-580-2450, or register online at www.saratogahospital.org/classes. A note from your healthcare provider indicating permission to participate is required.We offer discounts for active/retired military, hospital employees, and Medicaid. We also offer 15% off education packages when you register for three or more classes. Contact communityed@saratogahospital.org with any questions.