Go Calendar Feb. 6 to 12

Thursday
Arts
Francisco Goya: The Caprichos Etchings and Aquatints, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. Francisco Goya (1746–1828) used the privilege provided him as portraitist of the monarchy and aristocracy to create a series of etchings critiquing Spanish life at the end of the eighteenth century. With them, Goya took aim at what he saw as backward thinking: a church that hunted heretics, peasant superstitions, and the upper class’s brutal treatment of the poor. Goya is considered the first Modern artists, for his innovative painting techniques and social commentary. General admission is $12, Seniors (60+) $10. Free for children. Free with ID for students, active military & family or veterans.
Dox Thrash, Black Life, and the Carborundum Mezzotint, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. Years before the Civil Rights Movement forced white Americans to see the disparities between white and black America, Dox Thrash (1893–1965) brought to the nation an inside look at the plight of blacks living in a country divided by segregation. This exhibition examines the artist’s portrayals of life in rural Georgia, urban Philadelphia, and World War II, and those chronicling the development of black artists and society as the walls of segregation began to crumble.General $12, Seniors (60+) $10. Free for Children. Free with ID for Students, Active Military & Family or Veterans.
For the kids
Pre-School Story Time, 10:15-10:45 a.m., Hudson Falls Free Library , 220 Main Street, Hudson Falls . Pre-School Story Time is held every Thursday from 10:15-10:45 a.m. at the Hudson Falls Free Library, you can join us for interactive stories and songs for ages 3-5. Siblings are welcome. Drop in. No sign up required.
After School Arts and Crafts, 3:45-4:45 p.m., Hudson Falls Free Library, 220 Main Street, Hudson Falls. After School Arts and Crafts to be held every Thursday at 3:45-4:45 p.m. Join us for various arts and crafts after school. Kids in 1st grade and up can stop by for a new art project each week! Drop in. No sign up required.
Tours for Tots, 10:30-11:30 a.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. A morning program for guardians and children ages 3 to 5. Explore the Museum’s permanent collection or exhibitions with age-appropriate gallery and art-making activities introducing young children to big ideas in art. Different topics are explored each week by use of art materials, books, and play. Suggested donation.
Workshops
Caregiver Support Group, 6-7:30 p.m., Saratoga Hospital, 211 Church St., Saratoga Springs. Caregiver Support Group is held monthly and facilitated by Pierre Zimmerman, M.S., of One Roof Holistic Health Center. We will address issues of self-care, and how to practice it in the midst of caring for someone else; identify sources of stress, and learn skills to cope and take action to reduce that stress; explore ways to feel healthier, including practical solutions for constructive communication and discover how to clarify your needs and meet them without feeling guilt, anger, or resentment. We will meet from 6-7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 6, at Saratoga Hospital, 211 Church St., Saratoga Springs. Pre-registration requested. Please call 413-992-7012. This support group is funded by the Saratoga Hospital Patient Cancer Fund.
Childbirth Preparation Series (3 Classes), 7-9 p.m., Saratoga Hospital, 211 Church St., Saratoga Springs. Childbirth Preparation is a three-class series designed to educate expectant parents on their options during pregnancy, labor, and delivery. We will discuss having a healthy pregnancy, the work of labor and birth, coping with labor, options for medications and other interventions, being an active participant in your care, the role of the birth partner, and the first 48 hours after birth. The series will include discussions, films, hands-on opportunities, and a tour of Saratoga Hospital’s Labor & Delivery Unit.Registration is required. Please call 518-580-2450, or register online at www.saratogahospital.org/classes. Please register only one person per coupleWe offer discounts for active/retired military, hospital employees, and Medicaid. We also offer 15% off education packages when you register for three or more classes. Contact communityed@saratogahospital.org with any questions.
Glam, Glitz, and Gangsters at the Spa, 7-8:30 p.m., The Inn at Saratoga, 231 Broadway, Saratoga Springs. Glam, Glitz, and Gangsters at the Spa with Maria Bucciferro highlighting Saratoga Springs and the remembrances of residents whose paths crossed with mobsters, movie stars, and machine bosses. We will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb 6, at The Inn at Saratoga, 231 Broadway, Saratoga Springs.
Farmland Access Workshops: Farmland Evaluation for Farm Seekers, 6-9 p.m., Cornell Cooperative Extension of Saratoga County, 50 West High Street, Ballston Spa. Farmland Access Workshops are Farmland Evaluation for Farm Seekers to learn about farmland conservation and funding opportunities. Please RSVP via e-mail to nvf5@cornell.edu. This free event is presented by Saratoga PLAN in partnership with Cornell Cooperative Extension of Saratoga County to be held 6-9 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 6.
Friday
Arts
Art Crawl, 10:30-11 a.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. On the first Friday of each month, babies and their caregivers are invited to play and learn in the Museum. Each program includes an activity designed especially for little ones with an art material exploration and play. Free, but donations are appreciated.
Storytime Friday, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., World Awareness Children’s Museum, 89 Warren St., Glens Falls. Join us for “Storytime Friday” We’ll read a story and enjoy a craft based off that book! Program is free with admission though donations are gladly accepted.
Docent Tours, 1-3 p.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. Join a Hyde docent for a tour of the Museum’s permanent collection or exhibitions. Free with Museum admission. Call 518-792-1761, ext. 350, to confirm availability.
Marking Memories, 2-3 p.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. Once a month, in-home caregivers and individuals with dementia, early stages of Alzheimer’s, and other cognitive challenges can participate in a free Museum visit program. A Museum educator will lead a conversation about an individual work of art and lead an art-making activity that encourages social interaction and communication. Free. RSVP by contacting Keri Dudek at kdudek@hydecollection.org or 518-792-1761, ext. 317.
for the kids
Read to Rex, a therapy dog!, 4-5 p.m., Children’s Department of Crandall Public Library, 251 Glen St., Glens Falls. Read to Rex, a therapy dog. The event is free. Call the Children’s Department at 518-792-6508 ext. 4 to schedule a time to read to Rex!
Social
Chili Dinner, 6-8 p.m., Gansevoort Volunteer Fire Department, 1870 Rte 32N, Gansevoort. Join us for our annual chili dinner fundraiser. This year we will have a presentation by NYS DEC Wildlife Technician Kate Ritzko. She will talk about “Bats of New York” and their current status of health and their contributions to the environment. The dinner is held at the Gansevoort Volunteer Fire Dept. Please call the park office to register for the event at 518-793-0511. $8 per person, children 10 and younger are free.
Heart of Winter Party, 6-9 p.m., Gather, 103 Main St., Greenwich. Join us for a glass of bubbly, lovely savory and sweet treats, raffle and silent auction, and a musical interlude!Support Music from Salem’s programs while having fun.
Bingo, 7-9:30 p.m., American Legion Post No. 574, 72 Pearl St., Hudson Falls. Bingo Every Friday until the end of 2019 at the American Legion Post No. 574, 72 Pearl St., Hudson Falls. Doors open at 5 p.m., game sheet sales start at 5:45 p.m., admission is $3. Extra regular sheets are $1 for three games on a sheet; $4 for 12 games on a sheet. Extra game sheets $1 each. Total payout weekly of over $2,000. A total of 14 games. 50/50 tickets by the SAL and concession available by the Legion Auxiliary.
Friends of Crandall Library Winter Book Sale, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Friends of Crandall Library Winter Book Sale will be held from 9a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8 and 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9. To be held in the basement of Crandall Library, Glen Street entrance. Book for everyone!
Eagle Watch, 9:30 a.m.-12 p.m., Moreau Lake State Park, 605 Old Saratoga Road, Gansevoort. Grab a pair of binoculars and a join park educator on her Bald Eagle survey. Moreau Lake State Park’s section of the Hudson is home to wintering bald eagles. It is important for us to monitor their population and health, please come and help us! Registration is necessary, please call 518-793-0511. $1 for 62+ and children, $2 for everyone else.
SaturdayArts
For the kids
Fun with Italian, 1:30-2 p.m., Children’s Department of Crandall Public Library, 251 Glen Street, Glens Falls. “Fun with Italian” is a 30-minute session to introduce 4-7 year old children to the basics of the Italian language. Saturday, Feb. 8, from 1:30-2:30 p.m. at the Children’s Department of Crandall Public Library. The program is free, but registration is required as space is limited. Sign up begins on line at www.crandalllibrary.org after Dec. 26, 2019; or call the Children’s Desk at 518-792-6508 ext 4 for assistance.
Fun with Icelandic, 2:15-2:45 p.m., Children’s Department of Crandall Public Library, 251 Glen Street, Glens Falls. “Fun with Icelandic” is a 30-minute session to introduce 4-7 year old children to the basics of the Icelandic language. The program is free but space is very limited! Sign up on-line (begins February 6) or at the Children’s Desk at 518-792-6508, ext. 4 to register.
Family Art Time: Valentines Day Mailboxes, 11 a.m.-12:15 p.m., Hudson Falls Free Library , 220 Main St., Hudson Falls. Second Saturday of every month. Parents, grandparents and caregivers are welcome to join the kids in making beautiful works of art. All ages are welcome. Drop in. No sign up required.
Social
Art and Yoga, 9-10 a.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. In partnership with Summit Yoga, join certified instructor Al Wolfer for a relaxing workout inspired by the artworks of Francisco Goya: The Caprichos Etchings and Aquatints. Bring your yoga mat and begin your morning with art and relaxation. $10 for members; $12 for non-members. RSVP by contacting Sue at 518-792-1761, ext. 350, or frontofhouse@hydecollection.org.
Deja Vu Jazz, Swing Jazz Combo, 3-6 p.m., SPoT Coffee, 221 Glen St., Glens Falls. Spot Coffee: Come join us every Saturday and be entertained by the music of Billie Holiday, Louis Armstrong, Duke Ellington and many others from the Golden Era of New York Jazz from 1935 to 1960. Featuring vocalist Bea Roman, Lew Petteys on tenor sax, Phil Brink on Trombone and Neil Giammatteo on trumpet and flugelhorn. For more information, please call 518-584-9094.
Second Saturday Dance, 7-10 p.m., Temple Beth-El, 3 Marion Ave., Glens Falls. Second Saturday Dance with Johnny Martinez of Tango Fusion Dance Studio, Temple Beth-El, 3 Marion Ave., Glens Falls will provide a free lesson for Merengue dancing from 7-8 p.m. We will have a Valentine’s Day theme for the open social dance, from 8-10 p.m. Johnny will play a variety of dance music including East and West Coast Swing, Rhumba, Cha-cha, Foxtrot, Waltz, Merengue, Tango, Samba, Salsa and music for ballroom line dances. Light refreshments will be provided. Singles are welcome. Come join us for the fun!
Meetings
Wings Falls Quilters Guild, 8:15 a.m.-2 p.m., United Methodist Church, 15 Maplewood Parkway, South Glens Falls. The Wings Falls Quilters Guild will hold its February meeting at the United Methodist Church. Coffee time begins at 8:15 with a business meeting at 9:15. February is community service month, and following the business meeting members will work on a variety of projects, including weighted blankets for children with special needs. Kits will be available for anyone wishing to participate. Bring your sewing supplies and lunch. All are welcome. For more information contact President Jackie Lanoir at (518) 792-8219.
Workshops
16 Hour On-the-Job Training Course for Security Guards, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Saratoga Hospital, 211 Church St., Saratoga Springs. This is a 16 hour course, taken over two days, which must be completed within 90 days of employment as a security guard. The course provides the student with detailed information about the duties and responsibilities of a security guard. Topics include the role of the security guard, legal powers and limitations, emergency situations, communications and public relations, access control, ethics and conduct, incident command system, and terrorism.The passing of an examination is required for successful completion of this course. Prerequisite is successful completion of 01PAT 8 Hour Pre-Assignment Training Course for Security Guards (license in hand) AND an employment offer as a security guard.Bring your security guard license and $160.00 cash payment. Registration is for both Day 1 and Day 2 of the course. To register, please call Community Education at 518-580-2450.
Managing Sugarbush for Birds, 2-4 p.m., Cornell Cooperative Extension of Saratoga County, 50 West High St., Ballston Spa. Managing Sugarbush for Birds is open to the public and presented by New York Forest Owners together with Audubon NY to be held from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 8, at Cornell Cooperative Extension of Saratoga County, 50 West High St., Ballston Spa. Maple sugarbushes provide nesting habitat for a diversity of forest birds. Some of these bird species have more than 50% of their global breeding population in the northeastern forest; however, many of these forest birds have experienced steep population declines for decades. Through the planning and implementation of sugarbush management activities that develop a structurally and biologically diverse forest, the maple industry can play a vital role in global bird conservation efforts while simultaneously enhancing the health and sustainability of the sugarbush and promoting and potentially increasing market visibility of pure maple products. Additionally, applying sustainable forest management to sugarbushes to improve bird habitat can also help create healthy forested landscapes that provide many benefits to people and wildlife, including carbon sequestration, watershed protection, flood control, forest products, and recreation.
Sunday
Arts
Docent Tours, 1-3 p.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. Join a Hyde docent for a tour of the Museum’s permanent collection or exhibitions. Free with Museum admission. Call 518-792-1761, ext. 350, to confirm availability.
Art Lab, 1-3 p.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. Art Lab 1–3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9 and on the Second Sunday of every month, The Hyde,161 Warren St., Glens Falls, offers free admission. From 1 to 3 p.m. our educators host a free gallery and art-making activity that fosters creativity and collaboration among all ages; even adults without children will have a blast. Families and individuals can drop in to participate in an educator-led exercise challenging the expectation of what art is and how it enhances our lives.
The Black Fly, 3-5 p.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. The Black Fly is a live storytelling event with guest speakers from the community sharing their personal experiences inspired by the theme “Monsters and Dreams.” The event is curated and produced by Art in the Public Eye and will be held from 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, at The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St. Glens Falls. This event is free. RSVP by contacting Sue at 518-792-1761, ext. 350, or frontofhouse@hydecollection.org.
Monday
For the kids
Valentine’s Day Cardmaking Craft, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., World Awareness Children’s Museum, 89 Warren St., Glens Falls. Valentine’s Day Cardmaking Craft will be held from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 10, at the World Awareness Children’s Museum, 89 Warren St., Glens Falls. Show someone special that you care by making your own Valentine’s Day Cards during our special workshop. This program is free with admission, though donations are gladly accepted!
Read to Ellie and Willow, Reading Therapy Dogs!, 3:30-4:30 p.m., Children’s Department of Crandall Public Library, 251 Glen St., Glens Falls. Read to Ellie and Willow, reading therapy dogs who visit every Monday, from 3:30-4:30 p.m. FREE! Call the Children’s Department at 518-792-6508 ext. 4 to reserve your time slot!
Outdoors
Full Moon Hike, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Moreau Lake State Park, 605 Old Saratoga Road, Gansevoort. Full Moon Hike led by our Park Educator will be held from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 10 at Moreau Lake State Park, 605 Old Saratoga Road, Gansevoort. While walking around the lake, we will point out flora and fauna as the sun is setting and the moon is rising. Call for reservations with 24-hour advanced notice, 518-793-0511. Program fees apply. Please meet at the park office. The rating is for beginners. Rating: Beginner
Meetings
Friend of Moreau Lake State Park Meeting, 7-9 p.m., Moreau Lake State Park, 605 Old Saratoga Road, Gansevoort. Friends of Moreau Lake State Park is a non-profit 501©(3) organization dedicated to the support and promotion of environmental education programs and other activities at Moreau Lake State Park. From 7-9 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 10 come to the monthly meeting where we will discuss our next events and general members’ information. New members are always welcome. Meetings are held in the Nature Center of Moreau Lake State Park, 605 Old Saratoga Road, Gansevoort.
Workshops
Dementia Caregivers Support Group, 11 a.m.-12 p.m., 39 Longview Drive, Queensbury, NY, Queensbury. Dementia Caregivers Support Groups provide emotional support, information, resources and a platform for caregivers to share strategies and lessons learned with other caregivers of persons with dementia. Support groups are designed to meet the specific needs of the communities served, including cultural and language issues and time of day the groups are offered.Please join us from 11 a.m.-noon on Monday, Feb. 10 because we know that caring for a loved one with Alzheimer’s disease or other forms of dementia can be challenging and often overwhelming, that is why we invite you to attend one of our Support Groups.
Tuesday
Arts
Applications of Art, 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. Featured special exhibition artist Dox Thrash is known for the development of the carborundum print, a printmaking method. In this three-week series, participants will follow in the footsteps of Dox Thrash to create their own carborundum mezzotints. Supplies provided. $90 for members; $110 for non-members. RSVP by contacting Sue at 518-792-1761, ext. 350, or frontofhouse@hydecollection.org.
Meals
“Happy Heart” Luncheon, 12-2 p.m., Longfellow’s Inn & Restaurant, Route 9P, Saratoga Springs. “Happy Heart” Luncheon: A re-gifting party! Bring in a gift you received for Christmas or whenever in exchange for another gift! Gifts should not be wrapped, retail value between $5 to $10. Speaker: Elaine Miller from Campbell, is the author of two books. She will speak about her inspiration to write and the benefits of writing at any time of your life. Reservations Necessary by Feb. 7th. Call Ellie at 518-584-3779. Menu: Hot Turkey & Mashed Potatoes or Vegetable Lasagna. Presented by Saratoga Christian Women’s Connection.
Music
Champlain Valley Chorale to Resume Rehearsals, 7-9 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1045 Wicker St., Ticonderoga. Champlain Valley Chorale announces resumption of rehearsals for its upcoming Spring concerts. Weekly rehearsals are scheduled for each Tuesday evening at 7 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall of the First United Methodist Church, Wicker St., Ticonderoga. New singers in all sections are welcomed, and no audition is necessary. For more information, please contact Bob Elling at 585-2173.
Workshops
Bariatric Surgery Informational Seminar, 6-8 p.m., Embassy Suites, 86 Congress St., Saratoga Springs. Our informational seminars make it easy to learn everything you need to know, from our team’s qualifications to what to expect, and how to get started on your weight-loss journey. These sessions offer the perfect opportunity for you to ask questions to help you prepare for a one-on-one consultation with our bariatric surgeon.Sign up for this free seminar by calling 518-693-4699. For more information, visit https://www.saratogabariatriccenter.com/.
Surviving to Thriving after Cancer Treatment, 6-7:30 p.m., The Spring Street Gallery, 110 Spring St., Saratoga Springs. Surviving to Thriving after Cancer Treatment is the transition from cancer patient to cancer survivor and is often a difficult journey. In the weeks and months after treatment ends, patients can feel alone, confused, and uncertain. This group will help you build your tool chest with skills to cope, and create your “new normal,” so you’ll have the kind of life you deserve.Our next scheduled meeting occurs from 6-7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 11, at The Spring Street Gallery, 110 Spring St., Saratoga Springs. For more information, please call Jennifer Baldwin, MSW, at 518-886-5648. This group is sponsored by the Mollie Wilmot Radiation Oncology Center and the American Cancer Society.
Expectant Parent Night, 7-8 p.m., Saratoga Hospital, 211 Church St., Saratoga Springs. Choosing a hospital and provider to deliver your baby can be a tough decision. This class is designed to introduce you to the Women’s Health Services Unit and our neonatal providers, Saratoga Hospital Midwives, and Saratoga OBGYN at Myrtle Street. The class will include an overview of the services available, an introduction to the other classes offered to expectant parents, time for questions, and conclude with a tour of the Labor & Delivery Unit.So, whether you’re newly expecting, planning to become pregnant soon, or just curious about what we have to offer, come join us and see what we’re all about!Registration is required. Please call 518-580-2450, or register online at www.saratogahospital.org/classes. Please register only one person per couple.
Wednesday
Arts
Free for Seniors, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. Free admission for ages 60 and older.
For the kids
Baby Lap Time, 2:30-2:50 p.m., Crandall Public Library, Children’s Department, 250 Glen St., Glens Falls. The program includes music, songs, sharing interactive rhymes, simple board books and more.For infants who are not yet walking and their caregivers. No siblings, please.Registration required; sign up at Crandall Public Library’s Childrens Desk, or call 518-792-6508, ext 4.
Artful Afternoons, 2:30-4:30 p.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. An afternoon drop-in art program for guardians and children ages 6 to 12. Begin by examining a work from the Museum’s permanent collection or exhibitions, then visit the Art Studio to put your discoveries into action. A different topic is explored each week. Suggested donation.
Outdoors
Nature Center Open, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Moreau Lake State Park, 605 Old Saratoga Road, Gansevoort. Nature Center Open Our nature center is typically closed during the winter months, but today we are having it open for people to roam around. Bored of sitting at home in the winter? Make sure to stop by anytime between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 12, at Moreau Lake State Park, 605 Old Saratoga Road, Gansevoort. We have our taxidermy room with all native animals. Don’t forget to check out the other room with our snakes and turtles.
Meetings
Adirondack/Glens Falls Transportation Council Policy Committee meeting, 10-11:30 a.m., Crandall Public Library, Holden Room, 251 Glen St., Glens Falls.
Workshops
Cancer Support Group, 12-1 p.m., Saratoga Hospital, 211 Church St., Saratoga Springs. Cancer Support Group will be led by Pierre Zimmerman, M.S., of One Roof Holistic Health Center, and provides a “safe container to explore common physical, financial, emotional, cognitive, developmental, familial, and spiritual issues.”Our next scheduled meeting will be from 12-1 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 12. at Saratoga Hospital. Please register by calling 413-992-7012. This group is sponsored by the Mollie Wilmot Radiation Oncology Center at Saratoga Hospital. 211 Church St., Saratoga Springs.
Grandparents and Relatives Raising Grandchildren, 1-2:30 p.m., Crandall Public Library, 251 Glen St., Glens Falls. Grandparents and Relatives Raising Grandchildren is the New York State Kinship Navigator program and Cornell Cooperative Extension for an informative presentation on kinship care. We will explore trends in kin care, resources available through the NYS Navigator, different placement types, financial benefits outside of foster care, and there will be an opportunity for questions and answers. Refreshments will be served.
NARCAN Training & STD/Hep C Information Session, 5-7 p.m., Saratoga Community Health Center, 24 Hamilton Street, Saratoga Springs. NARCAN Training & STD/Hep C Information Session to be held from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, at Saratoga Hospital, 24 Hamilton St., Saratoga Springs. (Naloxone) reverses opioid overdose and provides valuable time for medical personnel to arrive. Understanding how to administer NARCAN can save lives, which is why we are excited to offer this free training, along with an information session on STDs and Hep C.You will learn the signs and symptoms of opioid overdose, and how to use NARCAN to respond. The training, hosted by Lauren Kelly, CASAC, and Margaret Lane, RN, is for all members of the community. There will be NARCAN kits for those who need them.Registration is required. Please call 518-580-2450, or sign-up online at www.saratogahospital.org/classes.
Prenatal Yoga (6 Classes), 6-7:15 p.m., Saratoga Hospital, 211 Church St., Saratoga Springs. In six 75-minute classes, instructors will guide you through postures which may decrease common pregnancy discomforts, such as back pain, sciatica, carpal tunnel, swelling, anxiety, and fatigue, in addition to stretching and toning muscles used during labor and delivery. Instructors will focus on meditation, breathing, relaxation, and visualization in preparation for childbirth. Class is suitable for women at any pregnancy stage. Yoga experience is not necessary. Bring a mat, pillow, and blanket to each class.Registration is required. Please call 518-580-2450, or register online at www.saratogahospital.org/classes. A note from your healthcare provider indicating permission to participate is required.We offer discounts for active/retired military, hospital employees, and Medicaid. We also offer 15% off education packages when you register for three or more classes. Contact communityed@saratogahospital.org with any questions.