Go Calendar Feb. 6 to 12

Managing Sugarbush for Birds, 2-4 p.m., Cornell Cooperative Extension of Saratoga County, 50 West High St., Ballston Spa. Managing Sugarbush for Birds is open to the public and presented by New York Forest Owners together with Audubon NY to be held from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 8, at Cornell Cooperative Extension of Saratoga County, 50 West High St., Ballston Spa. Maple sugarbushes provide nesting habitat for a diversity of forest birds. Some of these bird species have more than 50% of their global breeding population in the northeastern forest; however, many of these forest birds have experienced steep population declines for decades. Through the planning and implementation of sugarbush management activities that develop a structurally and biologically diverse forest, the maple industry can play a vital role in global bird conservation efforts while simultaneously enhancing the health and sustainability of the sugarbush and promoting and potentially increasing market visibility of pure maple products. Additionally, applying sustainable forest management to sugarbushes to improve bird habitat can also help create healthy forested landscapes that provide many benefits to people and wildlife, including carbon sequestration, watershed protection, flood control, forest products, and recreation.