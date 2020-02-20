Go Calendar Feb. 20 to 26

Thursday
Arts
Dox Thrash, Black Life, and the Carborundum Mezzotint, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. Years before the Civil Rights Movement forced white Americans to see the disparities between white and black America, Dox Thrash (1893–1965) brought to the nation an inside look at the plight of blacks living in a country divided by segregation. This exhibition examines the artist’s portrayals of life in rural Georgia, urban Philadelphia, and World War II, and those chronicling the development of black artists and society as the walls of segregation began to crumble.General $12, Seniors (60+) $10. Free for Children. Free with ID for Students, Active Military & Family or Veterans.
Francisco Goya: The Caprichos Etchings and Aquatints, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. Francisco Goya (1746–1828) used the privilege provided him as portraitist of the monarchy and aristocracy to create a series of etchings critiquing Spanish life at the end of the eighteenth century. With them, Goya took aim at what he saw as backward thinking: a church that hunted heretics, peasant superstitions, and the upper class’s brutal treatment of the poor. Goya is considered the first Modern artists, for his innovative painting techniques and social commentary. General admission is $12, Seniors (60+) $10. Free for children. Free with ID for students, active military & family or veterans.
Hygge Day At The Museum!, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., World Awareness Children’s Museum, 89 Warren St., Glens Falls. Hygge is the Scandanavian concept of coziness. Visit the museum as we celebrate by having a cozy day! Wear your pajamas and slippers, bring your stuffed animals, and enjoy a folktale as we drink hot chocolate in the warmth of the museum!Event is free with admission, though donations are gladly accepted!
For the kids
After School Arts and Crafts, 3:45-4:45 p.m., Hudson Falls Free Library, 220 Main Street, Hudson Falls. After School Arts and Crafts to be held every Thursday at 3:45-4:45 p.m. Join us for various arts and crafts after school. Kids in 1st grade and up can stop by for a new art project each week! Drop in. No sign up required.
Children’s Workshop, The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. This February break, send your child on an artistic journey! The Children’s Workshop will explore the art of Francisco Goya and Dox Thrash, as the children learn about printmaking, comic book design, and illustrative arts. The workshop has a morning session from 10 am to 12:30 pm for children ages 5 to 8, and an afternoon session from 2 to 4:30 pm for ages 9 and older. Children can attend one day or the whole week. Inspired by The Hyde’s winter exhibitions, Francisco Goya: The Caprichos and Aquatints and Dox Thrash, Black Life, and the Carborundum Mezzotint, the workshop will challenge participants with story-telling, problem-solving, and creative thought.Registration is $20 for members and $25 for non-members for one day; $60 for members and $80 for non-members for the week. To reserve a spot, call Sue at 518-792-1761, ext. 350, or email frontofhouse@hydecollection.org.
Kid’s Ice Fishing, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Moreau Lake State Park, 605 Old Saratoga Road, Gansevoort. Ever wonder how to ice fish? Come on down to Moreau for a lesson. No equipment needed, participants will get a pole in their hand and maybe even reel up a fish or two! Registration is necessary, please call 518-793-0511. Fees apply.
Pre-School Story Time, 10:15-10:45 a.m., Hudson Falls Free Library , 220 Main Street, Hudson Falls . Pre-School Story Time is held every Thursday from 10:15-10:45 a.m. at the Hudson Falls Free Library, you can join us for interactive stories and songs for ages 3-5. Siblings are welcome. Drop in. No sign up required.
Read to Nash, a reading therapy dog, 4-5 p.m., Children’s Department, Crandall Public Library, 251 Glen St., Glens Falls. Read to Nash, an Australian Cattle Dog, who is also one of our newest reading therapy dogs! Stop by the Children’s Desk at Crandall Public Library, or call us at 518-792-6508 ext. 4 to schedule your time to read to Nash!
Tours for Tots, 10:30-11:30 a.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. A morning program for guardians and children ages 3 to 5. Explore the Museum’s permanent collection or exhibitions with age-appropriate gallery and art-making activities introducing young children to big ideas in art. Different topics are explored each week by use of art materials, books, and play. Suggested donation.
Workshops
Childbirth Preparation Series (3 Classes), 7-9 p.m., Saratoga Hospital, 211 Church St., Saratoga Springs. Childbirth Preparation is a three-class series designed to educate expectant parents on their options during pregnancy, labor, and delivery. We will discuss having a healthy pregnancy, the work of labor and birth, coping with labor, options for medications and other interventions, being an active participant in your care, the role of the birth partner, and the first 48 hours after birth. The series will include discussions, films, hands-on opportunities, and a tour of Saratoga Hospital’s Labor & Delivery Unit.Registration is required. Please call 518-580-2450, or register online at www.saratogahospital.org/classes. Please register only one person per coupleWe offer discounts for active/retired military, hospital employees, and Medicaid. We also offer 15% off education packages when you register for three or more classes. Contact communityed@saratogahospital.org with any questions.
Friday
Arts
Show 2: In The Woods Somewhere, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., 5-7 p.m. LARAC, 7 Lapham Place, Glens Falls. Show 2: In The Woods Somewhere is an exhibit for the public that is open through March 25 at LARAC, 7 Lapham Place, Glens Falls. Featured Artists are Joy Muller-McCoola, Peter Russom, Dennon Walantus, and Sean Walmsley. The Gallery and Shop Hours are 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Saturday and we’re open until 6 p.m. on Thursdays. An opening reception will be held from 5 to 7 p.m.
Docent Tours, 1-3 p.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. Join a Hyde docent for a tour of the Museum’s permanent collection or exhibitions. Free with Museum admission. Call 518-792-1761, ext. 350, to confirm availability.
Dox Thrash, Black Life, and the Carborundum Mezzotint, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. Years before the Civil Rights Movement forced white Americans to see the disparities between white and black America, Dox Thrash (1893–1965) brought to the nation an inside look at the plight of blacks living in a country divided by segregation. This exhibitionexamines the artist's portrayals of life in rural Georgia, urban Philadelphia, and World War II, and those chronicling the development of black artists and society as the walls of segregation began to crumble.General $12, Seniors (60+) $10. Free for Children. Free with ID for Students, Active Military & Family or Veterans.Hours: Tuesday to Saturday, 10 am to 5 p.m., Sunday, noon to 5 p.m., Closed Mondays and National Holidays
Francisco Goya: The Caprichos Etchings and Aquatints, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. Francisco Goya (1746–1828) used the privilege provided him as portraitist of the monarchy and aristocracy to create a series of etchings critiquing Spanish life at the end of the eighteenth century. With them, Goya took aim at what he saw as backward thinking: a church that hunted heretics, peasant superstitions, and the upper class's brutal treatment of the poor. Goya is considered the first Modern artists, for his innovative painting techniques and social commentary.General $12, Seniors (60+) $10. Free for Children. Free with ID for Students, Active Military & Family or Veterans. Hours: Tuesday to Saturday, 10 am to 5 p.m., Sunday, noon to 5 p.m., Closed Mondays and National Holidays.
For the kids
Children’s Workshop, The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. This February break, send your child on an artistic journey! The Children’s Workshop will explore the art of Francisco Goya and Dox Thrash, as the children learn about printmaking, comic book design, and illustrative arts. The workshop has a morning session from 10 am to 12:30 pm for children ages 5 to 8, and an afternoon session from 2 to 4:30 pm for ages 9 and older. Children can attend one day or the whole week. Inspired by The Hyde’s winter exhibitions, Francisco Goya: The Caprichos and Aquatints and Dox Thrash, Black Life, and the Carborundum Mezzotint, the workshop will challenge participants with story-telling, problem-solving, and creative thought.Registration is $20 for members and $25 for non-members for one day; $60 for members and $80 for non-members for the week. To reserve a spot, call Sue at 518-792-1761, ext. 350, or email frontofhouse@hydecollection.org.
Kid’s Scavenger Hunt, 1-2 p.m., Moreau Lake State Park, 605 Old Saratoga Road, Gansevoort. Come to the park to enjoy a kid friendly scavenger hunt led by the friend’s group. This will start at the warming hut. Please call to reserve a spot, 518-793-0511.
Read to the Therapy Dog, Anku!, 3:30-4:30 p.m., Children’s Department, Crandall Public Library, 251 Glen St., Glens Falls. Read to Anku, our new reading therapy dog from 3:30-4:30 p.m. Call 518-792-6508, ext 4, or stop by the Children’s Desk on the second floor of Crandall Public Library to schedule your time to read to Anku.
Siberian Sled Dogs, 9:30 a.m.-12 p.m., Children’s Department, Crandall Public Library, 251 Glen St., Glens Falls. Learn about the sport of “mushing” and the Great Serum Run of 1925! Be part of an outdoor sled relay team! The program begins in Crandall’s Community Room then moves outside for the activity. Must dress warmly for the outdoor portion of the program! Free!! Winter School break week fun!! Geared for adults and school-aged children, 6 years and older. Registration required; sign up online at www.crandallllibrary.org or contact the Children’s Desk at 518-792-6508 ext 4.
Meals
Mason/Star Public Roast Turkey Breast Dinner, 4:30-6 p.m., Ticonderoga Masonic Temple, 10 Montcalm St., Ticonderoga. A public Roast Turkey Breast Dinner, sponsored jointly by the members of Mount Defiance Lodge No. 794, F.&A.M., and Fort Ticonderoga Chapter No. 263, Order of the Eastern Star, will be served in the downstairs dining hall of the Ticonderoga Masonic Temple. Take-outs will be also available. Tickets are $10 for adults and $6 for children 12 years old and younger, and will be sold at the door. Parking for this event will be available along Montcalm Street, also at the Hancock House parking lot.
Music
Sten Isacshen and Maria Z at the Strand, 7:30-9 p.m., The Strand Theatre, 210 Main St., Hudson Falls. Sten & Maria Z have delighted audiences around the globe as soloists and in various ensembles for decades. Together, this dynamic string duo celebrate their eclectic musical tastes — fiery flamenco, classical, Latin, roots and bluegrass — to create a vibrant, rich and refreshing sound. Their rhythmically driven repertoire takes the listener on a journey of traditional classics, innovative arrangements and stunning original compositions.
Social
Saratoga County Horsemen’s Social, The Saratoga Winery, 462 NY-29, Saratoga Springs. Join us for a night of networking with fellow equestrians, farriers, veterinarians, and barn owners. $35 per person includes a Backyard BBQ meal and one drink ticket. Call to RSVP by February 8, 2020,518-885-8995. Walk-ins will not be accepted
Bingo, 7-9:30 p.m., American Legion Post No. 574, 72 Pearl St., Hudson Falls. Bingo to be held every Friday until June 30, 2020 at the American Legion Post No. 574, 72 Pearl St., Hudson Falls. Doors open at 5 p.m., game sheet sales start at 5:45 p.m., admission is $3. Extra regular sheets are $1 for three games on a sheet; $4 for 12 games on a sheet. Extra game sheets $1 each. Total payout weekly of over $2,000. A total of 14 games. 50/50 tickets by the SAL and concession available by the Legion Auxiliary.
Workshops
Breastfeeding Support Group, 10-11:30 a.m., Saratoga Hospital, 211 Church St., Saratoga Springs. Join Kelly Duheme, IBCLC, in collaboration with Saratoga Midwifery, Saratoga OBGYN at Myrtle Street, and Saratoga WIC, for a free support group to connect with other breastfeeding mothers.We will celebrate our successes, share our struggles, and offer guidance and support to help both mom and baby throughout their breastfeeding journey. Expectant mothers are encouraged to attend, and the group is open to all mothers regardless of delivery location. Grandmothers and siblings (up to age 5) are also welcome.Please bring a blanket/floor mat. No registration required. For more information, please call Kelly at 518-580-2049.
Saturday
Arts
Through the Eyes, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., NCA 2nd Floor Gallery, City Hall, 42 Ridge St., Glens Falls. Recent art works by Anthony Richichi at North Country Arts 2nd Floor Gallery located in City Hall, 42 Ridge St. Glens Falls. Opening Reception: Friday Feb. 21, 5 to 7 p.m.Admission is free, refreshments will be served.
Francisco Goya: The Caprichos Etchings and Aquatints, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. Francisco Goya (1746–1828) used the privilege provided him as portraitist of the monarchy and aristocracy to create a series of etchings critiquing Spanish life at the end of the eighteenth century. With them, Goya took aim at what he saw as backward thinking: a church that hunted heretics, peasant superstitions, and the upper class’s brutal treatment of the poor. Goya is considered the first Modern artists, for his innovative painting techniques and social commentary. General admission is $12, Seniors (60+) $10. Free for children. Free with ID for students, active military & family or veterans.
Dox Thrash, Black Life, and the Carborundum Mezzotint, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. Years before the Civil Rights Movement forced white Americans to see the disparities between white and black America, Dox Thrash (1893–1965) brought to the nation an inside look at the plight of blacks living in a country divided by segregation. This exhibition examines the artist’s portrayals of life in rural Georgia, urban Philadelphia, and World War II, and those chronicling the development of black artists and society as the walls of segregation began to crumble.General $12, Seniors (60+) $10. Free for Children. Free with ID for Students, Active Military & Family or Veterans.
For the kids
Family Sensory Story, Dance & Play, 11:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m., National Museum of Dance, 99 South Broadway, Saratoga Springs. On the fourth Saturday of each month, children will explore celebrated Hall of Fame members’ styles of dance and learn about their lives through movement. The series will highlight George Balanchine & Ballet on Jan. 25, Bill “Bojangles” Robinson & Tap on Feb. 22, Alvin Ailey & Modern on March 28, and Frankie Manning & Lindy hop on April 25. Tutus, tap shoes, and rhythm instruments will be provided for the dance activity.The cost is $10 for child & parent or $5 for PLAY PASS member child & parent.For more information and to register contact Mary Anne Fantauzzi at 518-584-2225 or tours@dancemuseum.org
Music
Vikings of The Magua featuring Scott Fultz wsg JNewell Prog, 7:30-9 p.m., The Strand Theatre, 210 Main St., Hudson Falls. An evening of original progressive rock style music with The Vikings of The Magua and an opening set by Jonathan Newell’s Prog Project Vikings of the Magua is the result of a recent re-connection and cross pollination of Potsdam College and Syracuse University rock bands from the late 20th Century.The original compositions blend sensibilities from both hard rock (think Alice in Chains) and improvisational rock (think Grateful Dead). Yup. You are correct. ‘Dead in Chains’ is how we think of it too. JNewellProg features original classical music by Jonathan Newell performed on keyboard and synthesizer accompanied by Michael Craner on bass and Rye Wylie on drums. General admission is $10. Tickets are available at the Strand Box Office. For more information, please call 518-832-3484 or go to mystrandtheatre.org. The Strand Theatre is located at 210 Main St., Hudson Falls.
Social
Deja Vu Jazz, Swing Jazz Combo, 3-6 p.m., SPoT Coffee, 221 Glen St., Glens Falls. Spot Coffee: Come join us every Saturday and be entertained by the music of Billie Holiday, Louis Armstrong, Duke Ellington and many others from the Golden Era of New York Jazz from 1935 to 1960. Featuring vocalist Bea Roman, Lew Petteys on tenor sax, Phil Brink on Trombone and Neil Giammatteo on trumpet and flugelhorn. For more information, please call 518-584-9094.
Workshops
8 Hour Annual In-Service Training Course for Security Guards, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Saratoga Hospital, 211 Church St., Saratoga Springs. This is an eight-hour course which must be completed within 12 calendar months from completion of the 16 Hour On-the-Job Training Course for Security Guards, and annually thereafter. The course is structured to provide the student with updated and enhanced information on the duties and responsibilities of a security guard. Topics include the role of the security guard, legal powers and limitations, emergency situations, communications and public relations, access control, and ethics and conduct.The passing of an examination is required for successful completion of this course.Please bring your security guard license and $80.00 cash payment. Registration is required. Call Community Education at 518-580-2450.
Sunday
Arts
Francisco Goya: The Caprichos Etchings and Aquatints, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. Francisco Goya (1746–1828) used the privilege provided him as portraitist of the monarchy and aristocracy to create a series of etchings critiquing Spanish life at the end of the eighteenth century. With them, Goya took aim at what he saw as backward thinking: a church that hunted heretics, peasant superstitions, and the upper class's brutal treatment of the poor. Goya is considered the first Modern artists, for his innovative painting techniques and social commentary.General $12, Seniors (60+) $10. Free for Children. Free with ID for Students, Active Military & Family or Veterans. Hours: Tuesday to Saturday, 10 am to 5 pm, Sunday, noon to 5 pm, Closed Mondays and National Holidays.
Dox Thrash, Black Life, and the Carborundum Mezzotint, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. Years before the Civil Rights Movement forced white Americans to see the disparities between white and black America, Dox Thrash (1893–1965) brought to the nation an inside look at the plight of blacks living in a country divided by segregation. This exhibitionexamines the artist's portrayals of life in rural Georgia, urban Philadelphia, and World War II, and those chronicling the development of black artists and society as the walls of segregation began to crumble.General $12, Seniors (60+) $10. Free for Children. Free with ID for Students, Active Military & Family or Veterans.Hours: Tuesday to Saturday, 10 am to 5 pm, Sunday, noon to 5 pm, Closed Mondays and National Holidays
Docent Tours, 1-3 p.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. Join a Hyde docent for a tour of the Museum’s permanent collection or exhibitions. Free with Museum admission. Call 518-792-1761, ext. 350, to confirm availability.
Hyde Book Club Discussion, The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. This winter, stay warm and curl up with a good book. Inspired by the images in Dox Thrash’s prints of his Philadelphia community, we will be reading The Twelve Tribes of Hattie, a novel by Ayana Mathis. The book can be purchased at Northshire Bookstore in Saratoga Springs and, if you mention The Hyde Reading Club, you will receive a 20 percent discount. Join us for an in-gallery group discussion in which we will sit surrounded by the images of Dox Thrash and discuss Mathis’s fictional story. Free with Museum admission. RSVP by contacting Sue at 518-792-1761, ext. 350, or frontofhouse@hydecollection.org.
Music
Classical pianist Sophia Subbayya Vastek at the Strand, 3-4:30 p.m., The Strand Theatre, 210 Main St., Hudson Falls. Pianist Sophia Subbayya Vastek presents an afternoon of emotionally transporting and immersive classical music by some of today’s most vital composers. With music by Missy Mazzoli, Mary Kouyoumdjian, Tigran Hamasyan, Sarah Kirkland Snider, Chris Cerrone, Patrick Burke, and Philip Glass, Sophia will weave through musical meditations on displacement, identity, and community.$12 general admission $10 senior and students. Tickets are available at the Strand Box Office. For more information, please call 518-832-3484 or go to mystrandtheatre.org. The Strand Theatre is located at 210 Main St., Hudson Falls.
Social
Fourth Sunday Dance, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Fun Spot, 1035 State Route 9, Queensbury. This venue has a large wooden floor, just perfect for practicing your dance steps. Recorded music is provided for a variety of ballroom dances.
Workshops
Childbirth Preparation: One-Day Course, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Saratoga Hospital, 211 Church St., Saratoga Springs. Childbirth Preparation: One-Day Course is designed to educate expectant parents on their options during pregnancy, labor, and delivery. We will discuss having a healthy pregnancy, the work of labor and birth, coping with labor, options for medications and other interventions, being an active participant in your care, the role of the birth partner, and the first 48 hours after birth. The class will include discussions, films, hands-on opportunities, and a tour of Saratoga Hospital’s Labor & Delivery Unit.Registration is required. Please call 518-580-2450, or register online at www.saratogahospital.org/classes. We offer discounts for active/retired military, hospital employees, and Medicaid. We also offer 15% off education packages when you register for three or more classes. Contact communityed@saratogahospital.org with any questions.Please register only one person per couple.
Monday
For the kids
Read to Ellie and Willow, Reading Therapy Dogs!, 3:30-4:30 p.m., Children’s Department of Crandall Public Library, 251 Glen St., Glens Falls. Read to Ellie and Willow, reading therapy dogs who visit every Monday, from 3:30-4:30 p.m. FREE! Call the Children’s Department at 518-792-6508 ext. 4 to reserve your time slot!
Outdoors
Knee High Naturalist, 10-11 a.m. and 2-3 p.m. Moreau Lake State Park, 605 Old Saratoga Road, Gansevoort. This class is intended for children ages 1-6 and their parents/guardians along with any siblings. We will read a short story or two based on the outdoors and then go for a short hike hoping to see some cool wildlife. Registration is necessary with 24-hour advanced notice, please call 518-793-0511. Please stop at the office first to pay for the event. Each child costs $1.
Workshops
Advantages of Anterior Hip Replacement, 6-7:30 p.m., Saratoga Hospital, 211 Church St., Saratoga Springs. Join Kevin Kleis, DO, for an open discussion on the advantages of anterior hip replacements. Dr. Kleis, who specializes in the anterior approach, will address the advantages of this muscle-sparing technique. There will be a question and answer session at the end of the seminar. Dr. Kleis is board-certified in orthopedic surgery. He joined OrthoNY in 2020, and will be performing anterior hip replacements at Saratoga Hospital.Registration is required. Please call 518-580-2450, or sign up online at https://www.saratogahospital.org/Event/advantages-of-anterior-hip-replacement-02-24-20.
Young Survivors Support Group, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Saratoga Hospital, 211 Church St., Saratoga Springs. Join our local in-person support group for breast cancer patients, survivors, and co-survivors in their 40s or younger. You will learn about available resources, have the opportunity to ask questions, and support and empower one another. Whether you are recently diagnosed, still undergoing treatment, or navigating recovery, it is important to remember you are not alone. For more information, please contact ysc.saratoga.ny@gmail.com.Sponsored by the Young Survivor Coalition and the Mollie Wilmot Radiation Oncology Center.
Tuesday
Arts
Francisco Goya: The Caprichos Etchings and Aquatints, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. Francisco Goya (1746–1828) used the privilege provided him as portraitist of the monarchy and aristocracy to create a series of etchings critiquing Spanish life at the end of the eighteenth century. With them, Goya took aim at what he saw as backward thinking: a church that hunted heretics, peasant superstitions, and the upper class’s brutal treatment of the poor. Goya is considered the first Modern artists, for his innovative painting techniques and social commentary. General admission is $12, Seniors (60+) $10. Free for children. Free with ID for students, active military & family or veterans.
Dox Thrash, Black Life, and the Carborundum Mezzotint, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. Years before the Civil Rights Movement forced white Americans to see the disparities between white and black America, Dox Thrash (1893–1965) brought to the nation an inside look at the plight of blacks living in a country divided by segregation. This exhibition examines the artist’s portrayals of life in rural Georgia, urban Philadelphia, and World War II, and those chronicling the development of black artists and society as the walls of segregation began to crumble.General $12, Seniors (60+) $10. Free for Children. Free with ID for Students, Active Military & Family or Veterans.
Show 2: In The Woods Somewhere, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., LARAC, 7 Lapham Place, Glens Falls. Show 2: In The Woods Somewhere is an exhibit for the public that is open from Feb. 21 to March 25 at LARAC, 7 Lapham Place, Glens Falls. Featured Artists are Joy Muller-McCoola, Peter Russom, Dennon Walantus, and Sean Walmsley. The Gallery and Shop Hours are 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Saturday and we’re open until 6 p.m. on Thursdays.
For the kids
Read to Hennessy!, 4-5 p.m., Children’s Department of Crandall Public Library, 251 Glen St., Glens Falls. Read to Hennessy our new reading therapy dog. Sign up at the Children’s desk of Crandall Public Library or call at 518-792-6508 ext. 4 for your time to read to Hennessy!
Music
Champlain Valley Chorale to Resume Rehearsals, 7-9 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1045 Wicker St., Ticonderoga. Champlain Valley Chorale announces resumption of rehearsals for its upcoming Spring concerts. Weekly rehearsals are scheduled for each Tuesday evening at 7 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall of the First United Methodist Church, Wicker St., Ticonderoga. New singers in all sections are welcomed, and no audition is necessary. For more information, please contact Bob Elling at 585-2173.
Outdoors
Lake Bonita to Cottage Park Hike, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Moreau Lake State Park, 605 Old Saratoga Road, Gansevoort. Join a park educator on this long hike traversing most of the park. This hike will be about 5+ miles starting over at Lake Bonita and finishing off the Cottage park trail. We will need two cars for this hike, parking one at the Spier Falls boat launch and one at the Lake Bonita parking lot. Please call to register for this event with 24 hours advance notice, 518-793-0511. Costs are $2 for adults, $1 for children and seniors. Rating: Expert
Workshops
Bariatric Surgery Informational Seminar, 6-8 p.m., Hilton Garden Inn, 30 Clifton Country Road, Clifton Park. Our informational seminars make it easy to learn everything you need to know, from our team’s qualifications to what to expect, and how to get started on your weight-loss journey. These sessions offer the perfect opportunity for you to ask questions to help you prepare for a one-on-one consultation with our bariatric surgeon.Sign up for this free seminar by calling 518-693-4699. For more information, visit https://www.saratogabariatriccenter.com/.
Dining with Diabetes, 10:20 a.m.-12 p.m., St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 1 Grove St., Schuylerville. A three class program for people with Diabetes or Prediabetes and their family members. Participants will learn how to fit carbohydrates into a healthy menu, effectively use food labels, choose meals when eating out and adopt other healthy habits through healthy eating.The program is FREE and is being sponsored by the Schuylerville Lions Club. Presented by Diane Whitten, Cornell Cooperative Extension of Saratoga County. Registration is required by calling 518-885-8995
Infant Care Class (2 Classes), 6-9 p.m., Saratoga Hospital, 211 Church St., Saratoga Springs. Expectant and adoptive parents are invited to join us and learn about a variety of care topics, including newborn characteristics and behaviors, hospital routines, daily care and bathing, diapering, swaddling, feeding issues, crying, and colic. We will also discuss health and safety information, including SIDS risk factors. Car seat safety training will be provided by a nationally-certified Child Passenger Safety Instructor.Registration is required. Please call 518-580-2450, or register online at www.saratogahospital.org/classes. Please register only one person per couple.We offer discounts for active/retired military, hospital employees, and Medicaid. We also offer 15% off education packages when you register for three or more classes. Contact communityed@saratogahospital.org with any questions.
Science on Tap, 6:30-8:30 p.m., The Parting Glass, 40-42 Lake Ave, Saratoga Springs. Sustainable Saratoga, The Environmental Studies and Sciences Program at Skidmore College, and the Saratoga Performing Arts Center invite you to join us for the next Science on Tap presentation at the Parting Glass. Monthly talks by regional scientists address a diverse array of contemporary scientific research topics and debates.The next Science on Tap is Tuesday, Feb. 25 at 6:30 p.m. Anne Ernst from the Environmental Studies and Sciences Program at Skidmore College, will present “Plastic Fantastic? A look at a growing environmental problem.”Talk synopsis: Plastic — miracle molecule or environmental scourge? Plastics transformed transportation and electronics, revolutionized medicine, and save lives daily. But plastics have a dark side: they leach toxic chemicals, litter our landscapes, and imperil marine life. Our growing problem with plastic pollution is causing a host of negative human health and ecosystem impacts. Are there any solutions?Admission is free and all ages are welcome. Come early to get settled so the talk can start promptly. https://www.sustainablesaratoga.org/science-on-tap/
Wednesday
Arts
Dox Thrash, Black Life, and the Carborundum Mezzotint, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. Years before the Civil Rights Movement forced white Americans to see the disparities between white and black America, Dox Thrash (1893–1965) brought to the nation an inside look at the plight of blacks living in a country divided by segregation. This exhibition examines the artist’s portrayals of life in rural Georgia, urban Philadelphia, and World War II, and those chronicling the development of black artists and society as the walls of segregation began to crumble.General $12, Seniors (60+) $10. Free for Children. Free with ID for Students, Active Military & Family or Veterans.
Free for Seniors, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. Free admission for ages 60 and older.
Francisco Goya: The Caprichos Etchings and Aquatints, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. Francisco Goya (1746–1828) used the privilege provided him as portraitist of the monarchy and aristocracy to create a series of etchings critiquing Spanish life at the end of the eighteenth century. With them, Goya took aim at what he saw as backward thinking: a church that hunted heretics, peasant superstitions, and the upper class’s brutal treatment of the poor. Goya is considered the first Modern artists, for his innovative painting techniques and social commentary. General admission is $12, Seniors (60+) $10. Free for children. Free with ID for students, active military & family or veterans.
LARAC Annual Show and Share Potluck, 5-7 p.m., LARAC, 7 Lapham Place, Glens Falls. Artists are encouraged to bring their art to share and a dish to pass, though art work is not required to attend. This is great opportunity for artists to receive feedback, share ideas and enjoy the company of other art-lovers.Free and open to the public.RSVP preferred, please call 518-798-1144, ext. 2
Show 2: In The Woods Somewhere, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., LARAC, 7 Lapham Place, Glens Falls. Show 2: In The Woods Somewhere is an exhibit for the public that is open from Feb. 21 to March 25 at LARAC, 7 Lapham Place, Glens Falls. Featured Artists are Joy Muller-McCoola, Peter Russom, Dennon Walantus, and Sean Walmsley. The Gallery and Shop Hours are 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Saturday and we’re open until 6 p.m. on Thursdays.
For the kids
Baby Lap Time, 2:30-2:50 p.m., Crandall Public Library, Children’s Department, 250 Glen St., Glens Falls. The program includes music, songs, sharing interactive rhymes, simple board books and more.For infants who are not yet walking and their caregivers. No siblings, please.Registration required; sign up at Crandall Public Library’s Childrens Desk, or call 518-792-6508, ext 4.
Artful Afternoons, 2:30-4:30 p.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. An afternoon drop-in art program for guardians and children ages 6 to 12. Begin by examining a work from the Museum’s permanent collection or exhibitions, then visit the Art Studio to put your discoveries into action. A different topic is explored each week. Suggested donation.
Children’s Workshop, The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. This February break, send your child on an artistic journey! The Children’s Workshop will explore the art of Francisco Goya and Dox Thrash, as the children learn about printmaking, comic book design, and illustrative arts. The workshop has a morning session from 10 am to 12:30 pm for children ages 5 to 8, and an afternoon session from 2 to 4:30 pm for ages 9 and older. Children can attend one day or the whole week. Inspired by The Hyde’s winter exhibitions, Francisco Goya: The Caprichos and Aquatints and Dox Thrash, Black Life, and the Carborundum Mezzotint, the workshop will challenge participants with story-telling, problem-solving, and creative thought.Registration is $20 for members and $25 for non-members for one day; $60 for members and $80 for non-members for the week. To reserve a spot, call Sue at 518-792-1761, ext. 350, or email frontofhouse@hydecollection.org.
Outdoors
Eastern Ridge to Moreau Overlook Hike, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Moreau Lake State Park, 605 Old Saratoga Road, Gansevoort. Join a park educator on this long hike traversing much of the park. This hike will be about 5+ miles starting at the Spring Overlook parking area and ending at the Moreau Overlook trail. We will leave a parked car at the bottom parking lot near the playground and leave another car parked at the Spring Overlook parking lot. Please call to register with 24-hour advanced notice, 518-793-0511. Costs are $2 for adults, $1 for children and seniors. Rating: Expert
Social
Love A Snowman!, 1-3 p.m., The Conkling Center, 79 Warren St., Glens Falls. Who doesn’t love a snowman? There’s still some winter left so let’s make a snowman that can live indoors. Kim Harvish, our Program Coordinator, will guide us through the process and we’ll all go home with a 12” felt snowman wall hanging. All materials provided; there is $5 fee. Please call for your reservation at 518-793- 1494.
Workshops
Cancer Support Group, 12-1 p.m., Saratoga Hospital, 211 Church St., Saratoga Springs. Cancer Support Group will be led by Pierre Zimmerman, M.S., of One Roof Holistic Health Center, and provides a “safe container to explore common physical, financial, emotional, cognitive, developmental, familial, and spiritual issues.”Our next scheduled meeting will be from 12-1 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 12. at Saratoga Hospital. Please register by calling 413-992-7012. This group is sponsored by the Mollie Wilmot Radiation Oncology Center at Saratoga Hospital. 211 Church St., Saratoga Springs.
“Practical Mindfulness for Everyday Living”, 6-7:30 p.m., Saratoga Hospital, 211 Church St., Saratoga Springs. In our monthly group gatherings, we will discuss the benefits of a mindful approach to daily routines. The “bumps in the road,” both large and small, that we face on a daily basis are opportunities to dig deeper into ourselves, to find a way to remain balanced amidst chaos.You’ll be led through guided visualizations and meditations, as well as provided with practical tools to get to the bottom of what triggers us, and why, to better work and flow with all that life brings.For more information, please call Jennifer Baldwin, MSW, at 518-886-5648.This program is funded by Saratoga Hospital Patient Cancer Funds.
Myths & Truths about Exercising with Lymphedema, 4:30-5:30 p.m., Regional Therapy Center, 8 Medical Park Drive Ste 101, Malta. Lymphedema is a condition that causes swelling and discomfort in your arms and legs, which may make it difficult to exercise. Join our nationally certified lymphedema therapist for a presentation on safe ways to maximize your exercise and fitness goals when you have lymphedema.Registration is not required. For more information, please call the Regional Therapy Center at 518-583-8383.