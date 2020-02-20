Go Calendar Feb. 20 to 26

For the kids

Children’s Workshop, The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. This February break, send your child on an artistic journey! The Children’s Workshop will explore the art of Francisco Goya and Dox Thrash, as the children learn about printmaking, comic book design, and illustrative arts. The workshop has a morning session from 10 am to 12:30 pm for children ages 5 to 8, and an afternoon session from 2 to 4:30 pm for ages 9 and older. Children can attend one day or the whole week. Inspired by The Hyde’s winter exhibitions, Francisco Goya: The Caprichos and Aquatints and Dox Thrash, Black Life, and the Carborundum Mezzotint, the workshop will challenge participants with story-telling, problem-solving, and creative thought.Registration is $20 for members and $25 for non-members for one day; $60 for members and $80 for non-members for the week. To reserve a spot, call Sue at 518-792-1761, ext. 350, or email frontofhouse@hydecollection.org.