Go Calendar Feb. 13 to 19

For the kids

After School Arts and Crafts, 3:45-4:45 p.m., Hudson Falls Free Library, 220 Main Street, Hudson Falls. After School Arts and Crafts to be held every Thursday at 3:45-4:45 p.m. Join us for various arts and crafts after school. Kids in 1st grade and up can stop by for a new art project each week! Drop in. No sign up required.

Social

The Sweet Remains, 7:30-9:30 p.m., The Park Theater, 14 Park St., Glens Falls. The Sweet Remains is an unusual band on today's music scene headed by three gifted singer-songwriters, each of whom contribute to the writing and three-part harmonies that define the band's sound. Driven by strong lyrical and melodic writing, their songs easily appeal to fans of modern folk rockers like Jason Mraz, Ray Lamontagne and John Mayer. However, it is their lush harmonies, that distinguish tSR from the throngs of guitar-toting troubadors and harken back to super-groups of the 60's and 70's like CSN, the Eagles, Simon & Garfunkel.*General Admission