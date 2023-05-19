Citing forecasts that are calling for rain on Saturday, the annual Pet Fest event in Glens Falls has been postponed from Saturday to Sunday.

The Glens Falls Collaborate posted an update to its Facebook page saying the event will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Glens Falls City Park.

Pet Fest activities include the Dogs Got Talent Contest. This competition will showcase the obedience, intelligence and talent of the participating dogs. There will be a Puppy Parade at 11:30 a.m., led by the winners of the talent contest, around the perimeter of City Park.

Vendors offering goods and services will set up. There will also be a Dogs Day Q&A at noon to help educate pet owners and those considering adoption on any need-to-know information.

Among the vendors will be a Lure Course provided by Dog Lovers Days, which allows your dog to run through the course to test their skills. Pictures of your dog will be available for purchase and will be part of the criteria for the Dogs Got Talent Contest.