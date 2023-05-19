GLENS FALLS — Becoming a teacher, living abroad and getting married, in the midst of a pandemic, is more than enough for anyone to handle, but one local woman found a way to weave it all into one pretty little package with only a couple “Loose Ends.”

Kirsti Blow will tell you that she leads with love and music in all major life decisions and it was that very philosophy that carried her to Spain and back (and back again), put a ring on her finger, and is threaded through her new album titled “Loose Ends.” The album is a blues-pop compilation of songs written during various time periods from 2020 to 2022.

After she graduated from the University of Vermont in 2019, Blow moved to the south of Spain to teach English and play shows to foreign audiences, all while honing her songwriting craft.

“Each song is a stand-alone snapshot tackling everything from earth shattering love and loss, to early-pandemic hysteria and the particular brand of homesickness that afflicts a serial-traveler,” Blow said in her album announcement. “These years proved to bring the most exhilarating changes of my life so far, and these songs tell that story.”

Several songs on the album detail her whirlwind love affair with, now husband, Miguel González, whom she married in her childhood backyard in Glens Falls last summer.

This is the 25-year-old’s first full-length album, but she said she’s been making songs “for as long as she can remember” and started taking it seriously around the age of 15.

Rano Sarbach, a notable Argentinian musician and producer, leaves his “characteristically soulful” mark on each track accompanied by Blow’s “trademark smoky vocals over glittering keys and bluesy guitar riffs.”

The album is now available on all major streaming services and physical copies will be released at a later date to be announced shortly.