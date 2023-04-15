GLENS FALLS — Public safety board members approved a long list of events to come this year in Glens Falls, starting with the 3rd Annual Park Theater Foundation Free Summer Series Concerts.

Although Mayor Bill Collins was absent, Bob Landry took charge of the meeting that approved the concert series to return on Fridays at Crandall Park starting on June 30. He said the concerts will run from June 30 to July 28 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

“They would like to have food vendors as in the past, with the understanding that those vendors will need to be licensed in the city,” he said.

Before the concert series will be the Glens Falls Kiwanis Club’s drive through chicken dinner fundraiser on April 22 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the parking lot of East Field.

Another event that will take place before the concert series is the Glens Falls Collaborative’s Wing Fest. Local businesses will compete for the best wings in Glens Falls on April 29 in City Park from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Common Council had approved that event on Tuesday prior to the public safety board meeting on Wednesday.

The application for the annual Glens Falls Rotary Fishing Derby was accepted and will be on May 5 at the Crandall Park Pond from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Zonta Club’s 2023 Crafts and Curiosities Faire’s was accepted as well. The craft fair will be on May 13 and 14 between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. on both days.

“They are requesting the closure of the west side of Maple Street during that time for food truck vendors and the event coordinators will supply restroom facilities,” Landry said. “The estimated attendance is up to 5,000 people a day.”

The Glens Falls Senior Center will host a disc golf fundraising tournament in Crandall Park on May 13 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Food will be provided by the Glens Falls Rotary and a possible food truck.

ADK/EAP Warren Washington Association for Mental Health will decorate the streets of Glens Falls in honor of Mental Health Awareness Month on May 17 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in City Park. Participants in Chalk the Walk will use colored chalk to produce artworks on the sidewalks around the park.

Another Glens Falls Collaborative event in May will be Pet Fest on the 20th from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in City Park.

At the end of May, the city and Town of Queensbury will host the annual Memorial Day Parade and Remembrance Ceremony. The parade will kick off on May 29 from 10 a.m.

The Horicon Avenue Block Party will also return this year on June 6 from 3 to 7:30 p.m. The entirety of Horicon Avenue will be blocked off on both ends near Glen Street and Crandall Street.

“The DPW will drop off and retrieve the required barricades which the event holders will install and remove. Volunteers will monitor the barricades for safety during the event,” Landry said.

A.C.E. Car Club will take over Crandall Park on June 11 for their annual car show. The show will be from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and has an anticipated attendance of 300 people, according to Landry and the event application.

The Glens Falls Collaborative will be back in action again throughout the month of July with Take A Bite, a multi-week event. Starting on July 5 and continuing every Wednesday until Aug. 9, there will be small plates prepared by participating local restaurants.

“This will require the use of City Park, and the closing of Glen Street from the circle, to Bay Street around City Park, and Maple Street between Bay and Ridge Streets from 4:30 to 7:15 p.m.,” Landry said.

Other events

Oriental Shriners Circus will be on Aug. 4 and 5 from 4 to 9 p.m. in Crandall Park on the back field.

The 31st Vette Fest by the Adirondack Corvette Club will be celebrated Sept. 8 through 10 with the show being in City Park, the bandstand, on Sunday. Maple Street from Bay to Ridge will be closed, additional parking will be available on Lapham Place.

Glens Falls Collaborative was approved for the Santa Parade and Adirondack Holiday Festival Dec. 1 through 3 in City Park.