From Selena Gomez to Grimes, 13 artists with 2020 albums we can't wait to hear

Dua Lipa, “Future Nostalgia”: Last year’s Grammy winner for new artist has had disco and house music on her mind, to judge from “Electricity” and “One Kiss” — a pair of excellent collaborations with Silk City and Calvin Harris, respectively — and from “Don’t Start Now,” the delightfully rubbery lead single from her sophomore solo disc set for release sometime this year. The throwback sound suits Lipa’s throaty vocals, which have grown more soulful since her catchy but faceless 2017 debut.

Ozzy Osbourne, “Ordinary Man”: The 71-year-old heavy-metal pioneer found himself in the middle of the pop conversation last year when Post Malone recruited him for “Take What You Want,” their pitch-perfect power ballad from Malone’s smash “Hollywood’s Bleeding” album. Now, Osbourne is readying a record of his own that he made with Malone’s producer Andrew Watt; bassist Duff McKagan of Guns N’ Roses and Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith are also in the mix.

Young Thug: Hip-hop’s boldest dresser — not to mention one of its most distinctive vocal stylists — has several projects reportedly in the pipeline, including an album with the tantalizing title “Punk” and a full-length collaboration he’s said to have made with Juice Wrld, who died last month at age 21.