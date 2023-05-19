GLENS FALLS – It’s time once again to partake in all the packed parking lots around The Shirt Factory have to offer during the seasonal Thursday Market and Food Truck Corral.

Like a mini county fair in the middle of Glens Falls, every Thursday through Sept. 14, the corner of Lawrence and Cooper Streets in Glens Falls will be jammed full of local vendors, live music, fun activities and of course—food!

The tradition started in 2017, when The Shirt Factory owner Eric Unkauf decided to host a few small food-based events on the lawn of the property.

“What really became kind of quickly apparent was, it wasn’t just an event, it was something that helped build a sense of community,” he said during a previous interview with The Post-Star.

What started as a small gathering of food vendors in the courtyard of the converted clothing manufacturer, has become a summer staple for the area.

Unkauf said all the events are meant to be fun, low-key community celebrations that hearken back to simpler times, and won’t break the bank.

“I’ve got six kids myself, and I can remember it felt like you had to take out a lone sometimes when you went places,” he said with a laugh. “The idea here is putting on a good event, not just for the public, but putting on a good event for the vendors.”

The Thursday Market and Food Truck Corral season kicked off Thursday, and will continue the same day weekly from 4:30 to 8 p.m. through Sept. 14.

For more information about The Shirt Factory, call 518-502-1450, or visit www.facebook.com/shirtfactory.