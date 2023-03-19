GLENS FALLS — The Folklife Center at Crandall Public Library has been awarded three grants for its project, "Champlain Canal Stories," celebrating the canal's 200th anniversary.

In a recent news release, the center announced receiving $29,550 from the Champlain Valley National Heritage Partnership, in partnership with New England Interstate Water Pollution Control Commission, using funds awarded by the National Park Service.

The Folklife Center also received $11,950 from the Alfred Z. Solomon Charitable Trust and $2,500 from the Capital District Library Council.

"Champlain Canal Stories," an original video documentary series, will share stories based on 200 years of activity along the Champlain Canal, the release said.

The video series will be given free to the public via iPad kiosks at sites along the canal, a mobile phone app driving tour and YouTube.

Champlain Canal Stories follows in the footsteps of two previous video series. The first series was "Battenkill Inspired" (2017), with 30 videos celebrating art and culture throughout the Battenkill watershed. "Lake George On the Water" (2019) included 22 videos telling the stories of people, places and traditions of the Lake George watershed.

The two video series are available for view through the Folklife Center’s website and its YouTube page.

The Folklife Center will not only collaborate with the artists, they will also showcase local historical societies and cultural institutions along the canal, telling stories that utilize their collections and knowledge of life and work tied to the canal. Each partner will receive an iPad kiosk loaded with the video series.

During the year, there will be other activities of the Folklife Center that will support the canal project. An exhibition, "Champlain Canal Stories: 200 Years from Waterford to Whitehall" is on view in the library’s Folklife Gallery through December.

In April, a juried art show, "Through Inland Waters: Champlain Canal at 200," will showcase the work of regional artists inspired by the Champlain Canal in the Library’s Friends Gallery. A reception for the show will be held on April 6.

On April 27, there will l be a free performance, "The Remarkable, Irresistible Erie" with an evening of canal songs and stories at 7 p.m.

Photographs, drawings, maps and other materials are currently being added to a Champlain Canal database on the Crandall Public Library section of NYHeritage.org.

The Folklife Center at Crandall Public Library is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. This award-winning program is known for its innovative programs, gallery exhibitions, and research special collections, celebrating the rich history and cultural heritage of the upper Hudson Valley and Southern Adirondacks of upstate New York, and beyond.