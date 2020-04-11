Entertainment venues worry about legal liability amid pandemic

“The coronavirus crisis has raised new concerns about how venue facility owners and operators can protect themselves and the public going forward,” said Skidelsky, who is of counsel to the firm of Jin and Koppell. “I think it’s essential that there be a team effort — now — between the owners and their business people and their lawyers, their accountants and their insurance brokers to figure out how they will best address a resumption to a new normalcy.”

Some venues, he said, may try to take temperatures of guests before they walk in the door. One avenue, he said, could be legislation barring people who tested positive for coronavirus from attending such shows for a period of time.

Coronavirus has caused “problems ahead that need to be anticipated and planned for film, television, theater, Broadway and others, music, large stadium and arenas as well as small clubs,” Skidelsky said.

In the Capital Region, the Times Union Center has listed six postponements and cancellations through Aug. 26. Saratoga Performing Arts Center, which canceled events for 30 days, is still planning its summer season. SPAC’s website also noted the COVID-19 and its impact on its site.