Daniel Bat McGrath

Country musician, songwriter Daniel "Bat" McGrath from Glens Falls lost his battle with colon cancer on Tuesday. He was 73.

Country musician and Glens Falls native Daniel “Bat” McGrath died peacefully Tuesday at the age of 73 after being diagnosed with colon cancer, according to reports published by the Rochester Democrat & Chronicle.

According to the article, McGrath opted against possible life-extending treatment and died peacefully with his wife by his side.

“I know who and what I am and I’m fine with it and accepting it,” McGrath told the Democrat and Chronicle in January. “You think about this. Sometimes you think about dying and what I’m going to do and how can it be: Is it better to know or not know?

McGrath continued to entertain audiences in the Rochester-area in the past year as part of a farewell tour and spoke openly about his diagnosis.

He got his start in Glens Falls and in Lake George at the Village Inn and area resorts before taking his band “The Showstoppers” to Rochester.

A talent scout, identified as John Hammond, got them a record deal with Columbia Records, according to a April 2, 1989 Post-Star article.

McGrath shared the stage with another Glens Falls native Don Potter and the pair would travel back to Glens Falls for concerts from time to time. The duo did not always see eye-to-eye going their separate ways on multiple occasions.

Eventually the pair got back together and collaborated on writing and producing their music and persuading other musicians to play their tunes. “Country (music) is where we’re starting to shine,” McGrath said in the 1989 interview with a Post-Star reporter.

According to the Democrat & Chronicle article, country star Wynonna Judd turned McGrath’s song, “Come Some Rainy Day,” into a hit.

McGrath also worked with Kenny Rogers, Chely Wright, Earl Thomas Conley, Chalee Tennison, Chad Austin and Eclipse all recording his songs.

In the 1989 Post-Star article, he said Glens Falls gave him his “country roots. I just didn’t feel in sync until I got to Nashville.”

In 2013, McGrath and Potter were inducted into the Rochester Music Hall of Fame.

No funeral arrangements have been announced as of Wednesday evening.

