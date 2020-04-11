Clinton County reports first COVID-19-related death

I am incredibly proud of our teams who work tirelessly to care for all of our patients and ensure they and their families can remain connected when they are not able to be physically together.”

Loss 'affects all'

LeBeau said the loss will be felt by the entire North Country.

"It marks a moment we will all remember — a moment we’d hoped would never arrive. As a community we’ve come together to care for each other in many different ways — understanding that what affects one of us, affects all of us,” she said.

Henry expressed condolences, “To the family, as well as to all those who knew and loved her, while there are no words that can relieve the grief you are experiencing, please know that our hearts are with you.”

“At this moment, it is difficult to look ahead. We need time to mourn and reflect as we experience a profound sadness over the loss of one of our own to COVID-19.

In the coming days however, we will need to continue to fight and to take steps to protect each other. As a community, we will need to support each other even as we remain separated.”

