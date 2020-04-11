Clinton County reports first COVID-19-related death

PLATTSBURGH — Clinton County has seen its first death from COVID-19.
An 80-year-old woman who was admitted to University of Vermont Health Network Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh on April 2, died Friday afternoon, hospital officials said.
“It is with tremendous sorrow that we share the loss of this beloved woman," Alice Hyde and CVPH President Michelle LeBeau said.
"Our entire team grieves with this family and all of those who have lost loved ones during this pandemic.”
'We need to stay home'
Clinton County Legislature Chairman Mark Henry (R-Area 3, Chazy) said the first death in the county is a sobering reminder that residents need to continue to follow guidelines designed to stem the spread of the virus.
"We need to stay home, we need to social distance and we need to keep washing our hands and doing all of these things," he said.
"Across the country there are communities facing this more than we are, but now we have our first death, one of our own to succumb to this terrible disease, and it does affect everyone, and it does resonate with how serious this is."
Crisis impacts everyone
The loss stung hospital officials who have been caring for COVID-19 patients since March 16.
“While COVID-19 has taken its first life in the community, the virus has prevented many from being with those they love in their last days and at their most vulnerable moments," LeBeau said.
"This crisis impacts everyone. Those who have contracted the virus, those who need our care during this time as well as their loved ones.”
There are currently 12 patients admitted to CVPH with COVID-19 and 11 others who are awaiting confirmation, the hospital said.
Painful decisions
The number of positive cases in the county has increased steadily in the nearly four weeks since the first positive case. There were 42 positive cases in the county as of Friday afternoon.
CVPH put into place measures to protect its patients and staff including cancelling non-essential services and procedures, conducting entry point screening, developing new emergency department workflows, creating the capacity to care for 100 additional patients and prohibiting visitation except when death is imminent.
“This COVID-19 pandemic has forced us to make some difficult and painful decisions but they’ve been the right things to do," LeBeau said.
"While designed to keep our employees, patients and community safe, they have been most impactful on our sickest patients and their families, including many who do not have COVID-19.
I am incredibly proud of our teams who work tirelessly to care for all of our patients and ensure they and their families can remain connected when they are not able to be physically together.”
Loss 'affects all'
LeBeau said the loss will be felt by the entire North Country.
"It marks a moment we will all remember — a moment we’d hoped would never arrive. As a community we’ve come together to care for each other in many different ways — understanding that what affects one of us, affects all of us,” she said.
Henry expressed condolences, “To the family, as well as to all those who knew and loved her, while there are no words that can relieve the grief you are experiencing, please know that our hearts are with you.”
“At this moment, it is difficult to look ahead. We need time to mourn and reflect as we experience a profound sadness over the loss of one of our own to COVID-19.
In the coming days however, we will need to continue to fight and to take steps to protect each other. As a community, we will need to support each other even as we remain separated.”
