CAMBRIDGE — A dream of artist housing will become a reality for the Hubbard Hall Center for the Arts and Education, thanks to a state $279,000 matching grant announced in April.

The grant from the New York State Council on the Arts, part of $42 million awarded for small- and mid-sized capital projects at state arts and cultural organizations, “just opens up floodgates to our ability to serve,” said Executive and Artistic Director David Snider. By providing housing for visiting artists, the arts center will be able to expand its artist residency program and host visiting artists for performances and other events.

The area has almost no short-term housing, Snider said. That discourages artists who live more than an hour away. For Hubbard Hall’s winter performance of “Fun Home,” “we had to pay a lot for Airbnb rooms for the cast,” he said.

Snider and the art center’s Board of Directors started looking for housing in 2020, when the organization learned it had received an $850,000 bequest from the late Curt Strand. The Strand family, which owned a vacation home in the area, had been involved in Hubbard Hall since its reopening in 1978. The board set aside $150,000 of the bequest towards artist housing.

The board wanted housing within walking distance of the hall. “We looked at houses in the village and realized we wouldn’t get a lot of bang for our buck,” Snider said. The houses didn’t have enough bedrooms and many needed repairs and renovations.

The board decided instead to renovate a building Hubbard Hall already owns, the Lovejoy Building in the Cambridge Freight Yard. The Lovejoy, a former warehouse next to the Battenkill Railroad tracks, is part of a complex of buildings that Hubbard Hall uses for theater, dance, visual arts, meetings and public events, and offices. The Lovejoy has hosted occasional events such as winter farmers markets and public meetings.

Last summer, the board hired architect Geoff Metcalfe of Keefe and Wesner and Engineering Services of Vermont LLC to make architectural drawings and engineering plans. Having those documents ready was a requirement of the grant, Snider said.

The Lovejoy “is really perfect,” Snider said. “We’ll activate the building in a way it hasn’t been in the last 15 years.”

The timber frame building was rehabilitated as part of the Cambridge Valley Community Development and Preservation Partnership’s Cambridge Freight Yard Revitalization Project, which started in 2004. The partnership installed a decentralized wastewater treatment system and restored seven deteriorating buildings, including the Lovejoy, near and behind Hubbard Hall.

The partnership replaced the Lovejoy’s roof, installed insulation and a heating system and made other updates. “It’s not bad at all for energy efficiency,” Snider said. The building originally had a full second floor, but part had been removed. The partnership didn’t replace it, leaving a vaulted space over half of the first floor.

The housing conversion will restore the second floor and create six bedrooms upstairs, two downstairs, four restrooms and a common kitchen, Snider said. “We’ll keep the building’s details and enhance the heating and cooling systems,” he said. “We’re grateful to the Community Partnership for the work they did on the Lovejoy 15 years ago.

The plan is for construction to start in July and be ready for occupancy the following summer, Snider said.

“This will be new money coming into the village,” he said. “The artists will spend money at the Argyle Brewery, the Cambridge Food Co-op, and other stores on Main Street.”

The grant includes funds for a new sound system for Hubbard Hall’s main stage. The arts center received another grant for that purpose last year, but “costs skyrocketed and it wasn’t enough,” Snider said. “We’ve always had a hodgepodge of equipment, some of it donated, some purchased.” The goal is a complete system with an updated soundboard, speakers and microphones for the performers.

“It will be a closed loop to eliminate feedback,” Snider said. “It will open our ability to host theater, music, and speaking events.” Depending on the vendor, Snider would like to have the new system sometime in the fall.

The $150,000 from the Strand bequest was an important factor in receiving the grant, since it showed NYSCA that the arts center had a significant part of the cash already in hand, Snider said. Other funds, including the previous NYSCA grant for the sound system, have also been secured, leaving around $100,000 to be raised over the next three years. The money can come from individuals, foundations, federal grants or other sources.

“We’ll start a matching campaign this summer, probably in stages,” Snider said.

For more information about Hubbard Hall, its performing arts schedule, and programs, visit www.hubbardhall.org.