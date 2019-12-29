Local best-sellers
0 comments
Local best-sellers

Local best-sellers

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The following were the best-selling books last week at Battenkill Books, 15 E. Main St., Cambridge:

1. “Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind” by Yuval Noah Harari

2. “Dutch House” by Ann Patchett

3. “The Wonky Donkey” by Craig Smith, illustrated by Katz Cowley

4. “Dog Man: Fetch-22” by Dav Pinkey

5. “Dinky Donkey by Craig Smith, illustrated by Katz Cowley

6. “Night Before Christmas” by Clement C. Moore, illustrated by Will Moses

7. “Drive Your Plow Over the Bones of the Dead” by Olga Tokarczuk

8. “Selected Poems of Robert Frost” by Robert Frost

9. “In Your Backyard: A Family Guide to Exploring the Outdoors” by Howard Romack and Kathy Pike

10. “Strange Planet” by Nathan W. Pyle

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News