BOLTON LANDING — The Sembrich was recently selected to participate in the 2023 Museum Assessment Program by The American Alliance of Museums, according to a news release.

“We are excited to join the cohort of 2023 MAP museums,” Caleb Eick, the Bolton Landing museum’s director of institutional advancement said in the news release.

With five types of assessments available, over 60% of AAM-accredited museums have participated in the program. AAM is the only organization representing the entire scope of the museum community.

To participate in the Museum Assessment Program, museums choose from one of five institutional assessment types including organizational, collections stewardship, education and interpretation, community and audience engagement, or board leadership, the release said.

“All five assessment types are grounded in AAM’s core standards; are inclusive of diversity, equity, access, and inclusion (DEAI) issues as they relate to the assessment focus; help museums look at both functional and strategic aspects of their operations, and present focused learning modules and action plans for the museum to progress through; and include a peer-reviewed site visit,” the release said. “Over one-third of participating museums found the experience so valuable that they returned to participate another time in the Museum Assessment Program.”

Museums often gain clarity on an institutional roadmap or strategic plan, see positive impacts to their visitor experience or community response to their museum, grow in their ability to identify their strengths and challenges, or gain valuable assistance with updating museum policy, successes in fundraising, and other benefits.

“The Sembrich will participate in the education and interpretation survey to help strengthen our efforts in the display and interpretation of our unique collection and historic structures. As we approach the studio’s 2024 centennial, we look forward to improving our interpretive practices and exploring new ways to preserve the legacy of Marcella Sembrich,” Eick said.

MAP is supported through a cooperative agreement between the Institute of Museum and Library Services and the American Alliance of Museums.

The Sembrich aims to help its visitors experience music, history and nature through exhibitions and an annual summer festival. The Sembrich was once the teaching studio of Polish soprano Marcella Sembrich, a famous musician at the turn of the 20th century. The site is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

For more information about The Sembrich and its programs, visit TheSembrich.org.