BEST BETS: Winter festivals, pond hockey tourney, 'Krazy' sledding on tap

FRIDAY, SATURDAY
Spirits of History wagon rides
LAKE GEORGE — The Fort William Henry Hotel and Conference Center will offer historical horse-drawn wagon rides at 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at 48 Canada St.
Bundle up and enjoy a 20-minute ride along the edge of Lake George as a fort soldier explains the battles and history that took place along the route. At the end of the ride, the wagon pulls up to the fort for a walk-through to hear ghostly tales of the past and present. Finish the journey at the Tankard Tavern inside the Fort William Henry Hotel and warm up by the fireside with a mug of hot chocolate.
Reservations are required by calling 518-668-3081. Tours are limited to 15 people. Price is $20 per person. Rides continue through Feb. 29.
FRIDAY
Sten Isachsen and Maria Z. at The Strand
HUDSON FALLS — String duo Sten Isachsen and Maria Z. will perform at The Strand Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Friday at 210 Main St.
Sten and Maria have delighted audiences around the globe as soloists and in various ensembles for decades. Their eclectic musical tastes include fiery flamenco, classical, Latin, roots and bluegrass. Their rhythmically driven repertoire takes the listener on a journey of traditional classics, innovative arrangements and stunning original compositions.
General admission is $10. Tickets are available at the Strand Box Office, 210 Main St. For more information, call 518-832-3484 or go to www.mystrandtheater.org.
FRIDAY
Adirondack Thunder vs. Brampton Beast
GLENS FALLS — The Adirondack Thunder hockey team will take on the Brampton Beast at 7 p.m. Friday at the Cool Insuring Arena, 1 Civic Center Plaza. Get a free youth ticket with the purchase of a regular price adult ticket. Tickets cost $14-$20. For more information, go to www.coolinsuringarena.com.
SATURDAY, SUNDAY
Adirondack Pond Hockey Tournament
LAKE GEORGE — The Adirondack Pond Hockey Tournament will take place from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday on frozen Lake George basin harbor. The tournament, rescheduled from Feb. 1 and 2 due to lack of ice and cold weather, is supposed to be twice as big as 2019, with a three-game minimum, thousands in prizes and tickets to an Adirondack Thunder game.
Get more information and register a team online at https://adirondackpondhockey.com/.
SATURDAY
Krazy Downhill Derby
CHESTERTOWN — The Krazy Downhill Derby in Chestertown will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Dynamite Hill Recreation Area on Route 8. The derby is turning 56 this year, hosted by the North Warren Chamber of Commerce.
“Krazy” sleds of all sorts have been entered over the years including a pirate ship, helicopter, a race car and the Titanic. Appearing again this year will be the Cardboard Sled Race for the little kids.
There is a $5 registration fee for sleds, and each sled is allowed up to four riders. Sleds must be equipped with steering and brakes while still being non-motorized. Helmets are required for all riders. Individuals, businesses and civic groups are welcome to enter.
Free hot chocolate and coffee will be provided by the SonRise Lutheran Church. There will be ice skating and sledding all day. The Cardboard Sled Race will take place at 11:30 a.m. The Krazy Downhill Derby slides down the hill at noon.
Free, all-day activities include make-your-own sundaes and s’mores, photo opportunities, DJ music, face painting, 50/50 and basket raffles. Proceeds from the raffles support the chamber’s scholarship award. Hot dogs, chili, brownies and cookies will be available for sale.
SUNDAY
You have free articles remaining.
Hudson Crossing Park’s Winterfest
SCHUYLERVILLE — Hudson Crossing Park’s fourth annual Winterfest will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at Hudson Crossing Park, a bi-county park in Schuylerville, centered on the Champlain Canal Lock 5 Island just outside of the village of Schuylerville on Route 4.
This year’s theme is “The Rise of Snowwalker,” and the public is invited to join “Rebel Forces” for lots of free, family-friendly winter activities.
Winterfest 2020 will offer visitors to the park the chance to watch a cold water rescue demonstration by the Schuylerville Fire Department on the Champlain Canal, enjoy “Return of the Sled-I” sledding, try their hand at “Empire Strikes Back” snow bowling and enter the Crazy Hat Head contest.
There will be a snow sculpture contest and community art-making project with the creation of a bird seed mandala designed by Schuylerville Central School senior Brook Thomas. Families are invited to try their hand at winter tracking and cooking over an open fire, with plenty of hot chocolate and goodies on hand to snack on from the “Jabba the Hutt” bake sale. All funds raised from the bake sale go to Hudson Crossing Park, a nonprofit organization.
Winterfest is free and open to the public, although donations are accepted. For more information visit www.HudsonCrossingPark.org or www.facebook.com/HudsonCrossingPark/.
SATURDAY, SUNDAY
Lake George Winter Carnival, final weekend
LAKE GEORGE — The fourth and final weekend of the Lake George Winter Carnival will kick off with the Adirondack Pond Hockey Tournament at 9 a.m. Saturday at Lake George basin harbor. The carnival activities continue until 3:30 p.m. Sunday and include a hot chocolate bar, a chicken wing cook-off, sanctioned car races on the ice, karaoke and a keg toss. Admission to watch events is free. For a full schedule of events, go to www.lakegeorgewintercarnival.com.
SATURDAY
February hiking at Little Notch
FORT ANN — Camp Little Notch will host a winter hiking/snowshoeing day from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 744 Sly Pond Road.
Meet at the Inman Pond trailhead, hike or snowshoe the mile road into the camp, then hike to the Mount Hope Iron Furnace, followed by free hiking on the property. Leashed dogs are welcome.
Bring a lunch and a camera. Meet people who also love winter hiking, and explore a historic camp which has been around since 1939. The Iron Furnace dates to before the Civil War.
This is not a hike for beginners or children under 11; the trails are usually not broken, and there is no cellphone service. Donations to Camp Little Notch are welcome, but not mandatory. The donation will go toward the maintenance of the property and purchase of more tents so that more people can enjoy CLN during the warmer months.
Those interested must RSVP to tesslecuyer@gmail.com by Thursday.
SUNDAY
2020 Longfellows Wedding Show
SARATOGA SPRINGS — The 20th Anniversary Longfellows Wedding Show will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at 500 Union Ave. with more than 40 premiere wedding professionals. The event will include hors d’oeuvres, door prizes and the opportunity to meet with a select group of vendors. Admission is free. For more information, call 518-365-3459.
MONDAY
An evening with Doug Irving
HUDSON FALLS — GUOD Productions of Queensbury will present an evening with Glens Falls area singer-songwriter Doug Irving at the Coffee House at The Strand Theatre from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Monday at 210 Main St.
Irving will preview selections from his forthcoming album, “Birch Bark Soup,” set for late spring release.
The concert is free, with donations accepted. For information, call 518-409-3192 or email makinmusic13@hotmail.com.
WEDNESDAY
LARAC annual potluck: Show and Share
GLENS FALLS — The Lower Adirondack Regional Arts Council will host its annual potluck, Show and Share, from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at 7 Lapham Place. Artists are encourages to bring their art to share and a dish to pass, though artwork is not required to attend. This is an opportunity for artists to receive feedback, share ideas and enjoy the company of other art-lovers.
The event is free and open to the public. Call 518-798-1144, ext. 2, to RSVP.
Best Bets are compiled by Gretta Hochsprung. If you’d like to let her know about an upcoming event, email ghochsprung@poststar.com or call 518-742-3206.