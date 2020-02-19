BEST BETS: Winter festivals, pond hockey tourney, 'Krazy' sledding on tap

SATURDAY, SUNDAY

Lake George Winter Carnival, final weekend

LAKE GEORGE — The fourth and final weekend of the Lake George Winter Carnival will kick off with the Adirondack Pond Hockey Tournament at 9 a.m. Saturday at Lake George basin harbor. The carnival activities continue until 3:30 p.m. Sunday and include a hot chocolate bar, a chicken wing cook-off, sanctioned car races on the ice, karaoke and a keg toss. Admission to watch events is free. For a full schedule of events, go to www.lakegeorgewintercarnival.com.

SATURDAY

February hiking at Little Notch

FORT ANN — Camp Little Notch will host a winter hiking/snowshoeing day from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 744 Sly Pond Road.

Meet at the Inman Pond trailhead, hike or snowshoe the mile road into the camp, then hike to the Mount Hope Iron Furnace, followed by free hiking on the property. Leashed dogs are welcome.

Bring a lunch and a camera. Meet people who also love winter hiking, and explore a historic camp which has been around since 1939. The Iron Furnace dates to before the Civil War.