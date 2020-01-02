Award season revs up with Globes


Film-The Irishman Release

Joe Pesci, left, and Robert De Niro star in a scene from "The Irishman." The Netflix film is a favorite for best drama on Sunday night for a Golden Globe. The Golden Globe Awards air at 8 p.m. on NBC.

 Niko Tavernise, Netflix

The films of 2019 will hang over the start of 2020 in a fast-moving awards season.

The Golden Globe Awards will indicate which movies are the strongest Oscar contenders. Ricky Gervais hosts at 8 p.m. Sunday on NBC. “The Irishman” is the heavy favorite for best drama. The other nominees are “Joker,” “Marriage Story,” “The Two Popes” and “1917.”

In film comedy, “Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood” is the likely winner over “Dolemite Is My Name,” “Jojo Rabbit,” “Knives Out” and “Rocketman.” South Korea’s “Parasite” is listed among foreign language nominees, but could be a major player at the Academy Awards. No foreign language film has ever won best picture at the Oscars.

The Oscar nominations will be announced Jan. 13. The 92nd annual awards will be presented Feb. 9 on ABC, earlier than ever for the broadcast.

The Academy Awards will be competing for attention in a busy calendar that includes the Grammys on Jan. 26, the Super Bowl on Feb. 2 and the NBA All Star Game on Feb. 16.

More movie prizes will be handed out at the Critics’ Choice Awards Jan. 12 on The CW, the Screen Actors Guild Awards Jan. 19 on TBS and TNT, and the BAFTA Film Awards Feb. 2 on BBC America. Graham Norton hosts the BAFTAs in London. The Globes are usually the most fun, but the Oscars remain the most coveted.

Director Sam Mendes’ “1917,” a World War I drama, is likely to receive recognition for its cinematography, production design and sound. Shot in what resembles one take, the film has an enveloping style that should be experienced in theaters.

Another holdover from 2019 is “Just Mercy” with Michael B. Jordan, Jamie Foxx and Brie Larson. This fact-based legal drama about the death penalty opens Jan. 10.

Enzian is tentatively set to open “Oscar Shorts 2020” on Jan. 31. The Maitland theater also has scheduled “Portrait of a Lady on Fire,” a gorgeous French drama, on Feb. 21. This haunting gay love story about a painter and her remote subject is a Golden Globe nominee for foreign language film.

At the multiplex, sequels and franchises will continue to reign in early 2020. Will Smith and Martin Lawrence reunite for “Bad Boys for Life,” out Jan. 17. Robert Downey Jr. takes over as “Dolittle,” the man who can talk to animals, also Jan. 17.

Margot Robbie returns as Harley Quinn in “Birds of Prey,” out Feb. 7. Emily Blunt is back as the fierce mother in “A Quiet Place: Part II,” with husband John Krasinski directing. The sequel to the 2018 thriller arrives March 20.

Disney extends its live-action versions of animated favorites with “Mulan,” opening March 27. (For something new, Pixar offers “Onward,” the animated saga of two teen elf brothers, on March 6.)

Daniel Craig plays James Bond for the fifth and final time in “No Time to Die,” set for April 8. This time, 007 is pitted against the villain Safin (played by Oscar winner Rami Malek).

Marvel presents “Black Widow,” with Scarlett Johansson in the title role, on May 1. The strong supporting cast features Florence Pugh, David Harbour and Rachel Weisz.

If you want more offbeat fare, look to the 29th Florida Film Festival, which runs April 17-26. The festival’s theme will be “Mind Blowing Movies,” and Enzian says the lineup of 180 films will contain more than 20 world premieres.

77th annual Golden Globe nominees

The 77th annual Golden Globe Awards will air at 8 p.m. Sunday on NBC. 

Here are the nominees: 

BEST MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA

  • 1917 (DreamWorks Pictures / Reliance Entertainment / New Republic Pictures Neal Street Productions / Mogambo; Universal Pictures)
  • THE IRISHMAN (Netflix / Tribeca Productions / Sikelia Productions / Winkler Films; Netflix)
  • JOKER (Warner Bros. Pictures / Village Roadshow Pictures / Joint Effort; Warner Bros. Pictures)
  • MARRIAGE STORY (Netflix / Heyday Films; Netflix)
  • THE TWO POPES (Netflix / Rideback; Netflix

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA

  • CYNTHIA ERIVO HARRIET
  • SCARLETT JOHANSSON MARRIAGE STORY
  • SAOIRSE RONAN LITTLE WOMEN
  • CHARLIZE THERON BOMBSHELL
  • RENÉE ZELLWEGER JUDY

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA

  • CHRISTIAN BALE FORD V FERRARI
  • ANTONIO BANDERAS PAIN AND GLORY
  • ADAM DRIVER MARRIAGE STORY
  • JOAQUIN PHOENIX JOKER
  • JONATHAN PRYCE THE TWO POPES

BEST MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

  • DOLEMITE IS MY NAME ( Netflix /Davis Entertainment Company; Netflix)
  • JOJO RABBIT (Defender Films / Piki Films / Fox Searchlight Pictures / TSG Entertainment; Fox Searchlight Pictures)
  • KNIVES OUT ( T-Street; Lionsgate and MRC)
  • ONCE UPON A TIME... IN HOLLYWOOD (Columbia Pictures; Sony Pictures Releasing)
  • ROCKETMAN (Paramount Pictures; Paramount Pictures)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

  • ANA DE ARMAS KNIVES OUT
  • AWKWAFINA THE FAREWELL
  • CATE BLANCHETT WHERE'D YOU GO, BERNADETTE
  • BEANIE FELDSTEIN BOOKSMART
  • EMMA THOMPSON LATE NIGHT

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

  • DANIEL CRAIG KNIVES OUT
  • ROMAN GRIFFIN DAVIS JOJO RABBIT
  • LEONARDO DICAPRIO ONCE UPON A TIME... IN HOLLYWOOD
  • TARON EGERTON ROCKETMAN
  • EDDIE MURPHY DOLEMITE IS MY NAME

BEST MOTION PICTURE – ANIMATED

  • FROZEN 2 (Walt Disney Animation Studios; Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
  • HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON: THE HIDDEN WORLD (DreamWorks Animation; Universal Pictures)
  • THE LION KING ( Walt Disney Pictures; Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
  • MISSING LINK (LAIKA /Annapurna Pictures; United Artists Releasing)
  • TOY STORY 4 (Pixar Animation Studios; Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE

  • KATHY BATES RICHARD JEWELL
  • ANNETTE BENING THE REPORT
  • LAURA DERN MARRIAGE STORY
  • JENNIFER LOPEZ HUSTLERS
  • MARGOT ROBBIE BOMBSHELL

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE

  • TOM HANKS A BEAUTIFUL DAY IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD
  • ANTHONY HOPKINS THE TWO POPES
  • AL PACINO THE IRISHMAN
  • JOE PESCI THE IRISHMAN
  • BRAD PITT ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD

BEST DIRECTOR – MOTION PICTURE

  • BONG JOON HO PARASITE
  • SAM MENDES 1917
  • TODD PHILLIPS JOKER
  • MARTIN SCORSESE THE IRISHMAN
  • QUENTIN TARANTINO ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD

BEST SCREENPLAY – MOTION PICTURE

  • NOAH BAUMBACH MARRIAGE STORY
  • BONG JOON HO, HAN JIN WON PARASITE
  • ANTHONY MCCARTEN THE TWO POPES
  • QUENTIN TARANTINO ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD
  • STEVEN ZAILLIAN THE IRISHMAN

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE – MOTION PICTURE

  • ALEXANDRE DESPLAT LITTLE WOMEN
  • HILDUR GUÖNADÓTTIR JOKER
  • RANDY NEWMAN MARRIAGE STORY
  • THOMAS NEWMAN 1917
  • DANIEL PEMBERTON MOTHERLESS BROOKLYN

BEST ORIGINAL SONG – MOTION PICTURE

  • “BEAUTIFUL GHOSTS” — CATS, Music and Lyrics by: Andrew Lloyd Webber, Taylor Swift
  • “I'M GONNA LOVE ME AGAIN” — ROCKETMAN, Music and Lyrics by: Elton John, Bernie Taupin
  • “INTO THE UNKNOWN” — FROZEN 2, Music and Lyrics by: Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Robert Lopez
  • “SPIRIT” — THE LION KING, Music and Lyrics by: Timothy McKenzie, Ilya Salmanzadeh, Beyoncé
  • “STAND UP” — HARRIET, Music and Lyrics by: Joshuah Brian Campbell, Cynthia Erivo

BEST TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA

  • BIG LITTLE LIES - HBO (HBO / Blossom Films / Hello Sunshine /David E. Kelley Productions / crazyrose Productions)
  • THE CROWN - NETFLIX (Left Bank Pictures / Sony Pictures Television)
  • KILLING EVE - BBC AMERICA ( Sid Gentle Films Ltd.)
  • THE MORNING SHOW APPLE TV+ (Apple )
  • SUCCESSION - HBO (HBO Entertainment / Project Zeus /Hyperobject Industries / Gary Sanchez Productions)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA

  • JENNIFER ANISTON THE MORNING SHOW
  • OLIVIA COLMAN THE CROWN
  • JODIE COMER KILLING EVE
  • NICOLE KIDMAN BIG LITTLE LIES
  • REESE WITHERSPOON THE MORNING SHOW

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA

  • BRIAN COX SUCCESSION
  • KIT HARINGTON GAME OF THRONES
  • RAMI MALEK MR. ROBOT
  • TOBIAS MENZIES THE CROWN
  • BILLY PORTER POSE

BEST TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

  • BARRY HBO (HBO Entertainment / Alec Berg / Hanarply )
  • FLEABAG PRIME VIDEO ( all3Media International Limited / BBC Three/ Amazon Studios)
  • THE KOMINSKY METHOD NETFLIX ( Warner Bros. Television )
  • THE MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL PRIME VIDEO (Amazon Studios)
  • THE POLITICIAN NETFLIX (Fox 21 Television Studios)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

  • CHRISTINA APPLEGATE DEAD TO ME
  • RACHEL BROSNAHAN THE MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL
  • KIRSTEN DUNST ON BECOMING A GOD IN CENTRAL FLORIDA
  • NATASHA LYONNE RUSSIAN DOLL
  • PHOEBE WALLER-BRIDGE FLEABAG

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

  • MICHAEL DOUGLAS THE KOMINSKY METHOD
  • BILL HADER BARRY
  • BEN PLATT THE POLITICIAN
  • PAUL RUDD LIVING WITH YOURSELF
  • RAMY YOUSSEF RAMY

BEST TELEVISION LIMITED SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

  • CATCH-22 HULU Hulu / Paramount Television / Anonymous Content / Smokehouse Pictures
  • CHERNOBYL HBO HBO Miniseries / SKY / Sister Pictures /The Mighty Mint / Word Games
  • FOSSE/VERDON FX NETWORKS Fox 21 Television Studios / FX Productions
  • THE LOUDEST VOICE SHOWTIME SHOWTIME Presents /A Blumhouse Television Production / A Showtime Production
  • UNBELIEVABLE NETFLIX CBS Television Studios

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

  • KAITLYN DEVER UNBELIEVABLE
  • JOEY KING THE ACT
  • HELEN MIRREN CATHERINE THE GREAT
  • MERRITT WEVER UNBELIEVABLE
  • MICHELLE WILLIAMS FOSSE/VERDON

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

  • CHRISTOPHER ABBOTT CATCH-22
  • SACHA BARON COHEN THE SPY
  • RUSSELL CROWE THE LOUDEST VOICE
  • JARED HARRIS CHERNOBYL
  • SAM ROCKWELL FOSSE/VERDON

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

  • PATRICIA ARQUETTE THE ACT
  • HELENA BONHAM CARTER THE CROWN
  • TONI COLLETTE UNBELIEVABLE
  • MERYL STREEP BIG LITTLE LIES
  • EMILY WATSON CHERNOBYL

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

  • ALAN ARKIN THE KOMINSKY METHOD
  • KIERAN CULKIN SUCCESSION
  • ANDREW SCOTT FLEABAG
  • STELLAN SKARSGÅRD CHERNOBYL
  • HENRY WINKLER BARRY
