Award season revs up with Globes

The films of 2019 will hang over the start of 2020 in a fast-moving awards season.

The Golden Globe Awards will indicate which movies are the strongest Oscar contenders. Ricky Gervais hosts at 8 p.m. Sunday on NBC. “The Irishman” is the heavy favorite for best drama. The other nominees are “Joker,” “Marriage Story,” “The Two Popes” and “1917.”

In film comedy, “Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood” is the likely winner over “Dolemite Is My Name,” “Jojo Rabbit,” “Knives Out” and “Rocketman.” South Korea’s “Parasite” is listed among foreign language nominees, but could be a major player at the Academy Awards. No foreign language film has ever won best picture at the Oscars.

The Oscar nominations will be announced Jan. 13. The 92nd annual awards will be presented Feb. 9 on ABC, earlier than ever for the broadcast.

The Academy Awards will be competing for attention in a busy calendar that includes the Grammys on Jan. 26, the Super Bowl on Feb. 2 and the NBA All Star Game on Feb. 16.