Queensbury to present light-hearted musical for the whole family

“It’s your basic Peanuts story,” said Terry. “It’s the trials and tribulations of Charlie Brown. And throughout there you have some of your classic scenes like the Red Baron scene, Lucy and her psychiatric stand.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The show is really written for only six people, so Terry added more characters like Peppermint Patty, Marcie, Pig-Pen and the Little Red-Haired Girl. The show also incorporates a 35-member chorus.

“It’s obviously a stage take on the cartoon, so it’s very over the top, but in the best way,” said Amelia Murray, who plays perfectionist Sally.

The family friendly show follows last year’s production of “Once on this Island.”

“If you look at ‘Once on this Island,’ it’s a very dark, serious show,” Terry said. “We wanted to do something a little more family friendly this year.”

Terry said he hopes to see a lot of children attending the show. Queensbury Elementary School kindergartners and first graders will see the musical on Tuesday.

“It’s really a show for all ages, in my opinion,” Murray said. “I think anyone could sit down and really get into the show. There’s comedy that’s fun for the children and there’s some stuff that adults will enjoy too.”