Queensbury to present light-hearted musical for the whole family

QUEENSBURY — Nik Howard didn’t think he would spend his senior year sucking his thumb.
Howard is playing the part of blanket-toting Linus in Queensbury High School’s production of “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown,” Clark Gesner’s classic musical based on Charles Schulz’s popular comic.
“All of us are not used to playing people younger than us,” said Avary Halliday, who plays the role of bossy Lucy. “Typically, especially in high school productions, you’re playing older people or adults, but it’s not common that you’re playing people a third of your age.”
Queensbury High School will present “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown,” at 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday and at 2 p.m. Saturday in the high school auditorium on Aviation Road. Tickets cost $10 and can be purchased from a cast member or at the door.
This production kicks off a rebuilding year for the drama department, which lost a large group of seniors and saw some staffing changes. Andrew Terry makes a shift from stage manager to director this year, with Matthew Gaulin as musical director.
Rounding out the production staff is Sara Curtis, choreographer, Antonio Picirillo, stage manager, Jen Brewer on sets and scenery, Sherry Recinella, costumer, and Elyssa Carson and Karen Cummings as production managers.
“It’s your basic Peanuts story,” said Terry. “It’s the trials and tribulations of Charlie Brown. And throughout there you have some of your classic scenes like the Red Baron scene, Lucy and her psychiatric stand.”
The show is really written for only six people, so Terry added more characters like Peppermint Patty, Marcie, Pig-Pen and the Little Red-Haired Girl. The show also incorporates a 35-member chorus.
“It’s obviously a stage take on the cartoon, so it’s very over the top, but in the best way,” said Amelia Murray, who plays perfectionist Sally.
The family friendly show follows last year’s production of “Once on this Island.”
“If you look at ‘Once on this Island,’ it’s a very dark, serious show,” Terry said. “We wanted to do something a little more family friendly this year.”
Terry said he hopes to see a lot of children attending the show. Queensbury Elementary School kindergartners and first graders will see the musical on Tuesday.
“It’s really a show for all ages, in my opinion,” Murray said. “I think anyone could sit down and really get into the show. There’s comedy that’s fun for the children and there’s some stuff that adults will enjoy too.”
Murray and the other lead characters — most of whom have been performing with Lake George Youtheatre for years — have formed a bond during rehearsals, she said.
“I feel like we’ve all gotten really close and work together really well,” said Howard, with his Linus blanket draped over his shoulder.
“I think a lot of people are going to like it,” Howard added, “because everyone knows Charlie Brown.”