Friday highlights

Check out the sitcom TV pilot:

Come screen a 30-minute pilot, currently being shopped to major networks. At the festival, you can be the judge of whether it should go on air.

"Adulting"

Friday, 12:15 — 12:45 p.m.

Charles R. Wood Theater cabaret space

Get a "Ticket to India"

Enjoy an Indian food tasting with new Bollywood film and discussion.

Friday 4:45 — 7:30 p.m.

Charles R. Wood Theater

Badhaai Ho (Congratulations): In this Hindi-language “New Bollywood” film, a 25-year-old man tries to suppress his embarrassment when his mother announces that she is pregnant.

Prior to the screening of this award-winning film, Bollywood music videos will be screened and an Indian tasting menu of finger foods curated and prepared by chef Santhosh Kochuparambil, owner of Karavalli Restaurant. After the film, stick around for a discussion on Bollywood filmmaking with Indian film expert Pulkit Datta, moderated by Timothy Cooper.

Winner of 13 major Indian Film Awards

VR Plank Experience

Friday 11 a.m. — 9 p.m.

Saturday 10 a.m. — 9 p.m.

Charles R. Wood Theater 2nd Floor

VIP pass-holders only

You’re on a plank, 80 stories high. Knees shaky, palms sweaty. You have a choice. Do you walk or do you freeze? A virtual reality experience.

Parties

Join in on Thursday, Friday and Saturday night to dine and drink with the filmmakers and guest artists.

Thursday at The Queensbury Hotel at 8:45 p.m.

Friday at Davidson Brothers at 9:15 p.m.

Saturday at the Park Theater at 9:15 p.m. — awards announcement

Saturday at Downtown Social at 10:15 p.m. — end of festival celebration