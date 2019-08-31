GLENS FALLS — Comedian Bill Engvall is wants you to consider him as a houseguest rather than a guy on stage telling jokes.
“I want to be more like we’re sitting around your living room. I’m the funny guy doing the talking,” he said in a recent telephone interview.
“The show right now for me is really enjoyable because it’s more like a 90-minute story that we weave in and out of different subjects,” he said.
Engvall’s living room on Sept. 13 will be Cool Insuring Arena, where he is bringing his Just Sell Him for Parts tour for a 7 p.m. show.
The topics include getting older and his relationship with his wife while living a farm in Park City, Utah.
“I’ve found that in the 40-plus years I’ve been doing this, people want to know that you’re like them. You make the same mistakes that they do,” he said.
One example is when Engvall insisted on cutting down a tree that was growing too close to a fence. His wife said he should get a professional and he insisted on doing it himself.
“When I cut the tree down, it fell on the fence,” he said.
Instead of paying $750 to have someone cut the tree, he ended up spending $2,000 to remove the tree and replace the fence. He should have listened to his wife.
“Bless her heart,” he said.
Engvall said he does not do political jokes because he feels that people are paying their hard-earned money to see him and get away from what they see every day on the news.
Engvall gained national exposure through the Blue Collar Comedy Tour, along with Jeff Foxworthy, Ron White and Larry the Cable Guy. He said that show appealed to Middle America, which is often overshadowed by the East and West Coast.
“We just kind of struck a note with those folks. We were the four kind of high school kids that hung out together, who were funny. I think the biggest reason for our success is we did a clean show, which I continue to do this today,” he said.
Although there is no swearing, Engvall does touch on adult topics. One of his recent bits involves him trying to get a prescription for medical marijuana to treat insomnia.
Engvall was reluctant to enter the dispensary, where he found “five white guys with dreadlocks that want to hug me.”
The clerk at the store who waited on him was the stereotypical snowboarder or skateboarder stoner named Peace, who chastised Engvall after the comedian said he does not think he is in the right place and should leave.
“Your doctor sent you here, but apparently on the way over, you found a cure for whatever it was, so AKA, you’re smarter than your doctor,” Engvall quoted the clerk as saying.
The experience made Engvall conclude that “marijuana needs a new publicist.”
The success of the Blue Collar Comedy Tour led to Engvall getting his own sitcom, “The Bill Engvall Show,” which ran for three seasons on TBS.
“It was great,” he said. “The Holy Grail for a comedian is to get your own show with your own name.”
However, there is a downside.
“You’re also subject to 30 different opinions on your show — as far as network executives and studio executives and (whether) some 20-year-old thinks it was funny,” he said.
Still, Engvall said there is a big upside.
“It doesn’t suck when you pull on the lot and there’s your name on the studio door and a (personal assistant) says, ‘Here’s your coffee.’”
The show is also notable for being the big break for Jennifer Lawrence, who played his oldest daughter.
“She had it, whatever that it is, she had it,” he said.
Engvall called Lawrence a wonderful actress, who did not forget her Kentucky roots and where she started.
“When she got big, she always put my name out there,” he said.
Engvall also appeared on “Dancing with the Stars” in 2013, placing fourth. He got the call to do the show at a most inopportune time.
“I had just had knee surgery — tore my meniscus playing golf, which is hard to do because I was just walking,” he said.
Lying in bed, perhaps thinking that the Demerol had not left his system, Engvall thought to himself: I could judge that.
He was going to turn it down but his wife convinced him to take it.
“I know the only reason people watched it because they were waiting for the crash,” he said.
He said it was more of a popularity contest, than a dance competition. He said it kind of felt awkward.
“I’d dance with this smokin’ hot 24-year-old blonde and then I’d kiss this 55-year-old woman, my wife,” he said.
However, it gave him exposure to 13 million viewers every week for 13 weeks.
Engvall also has acted in the movies “The Neighbor,” Wish for Christmas” and “Mr. Invincible.” However, performing on stage is his first love.
“You dance with who brung you. That’s standup. All the books and movies and TV shows are great, but there’s nothing better than when you’re on stage live. You and the audience are in sync and you’re just ruling,” he said.
Engvall has been touring since 1980. Comedians deal with hecklers, but superfans can also be challenge. Engvall recalled a time when a woman sitting in the front row at one of his shows and had memorized his bits.
“She was mouthing the words to my album as I went through it, but she was a half of a second ahead of me,” he said. “I finally just looked at her: ‘Ma’am, I’m so honored that you know that album word for word, but you’ve got to stop because you’re throwing me off,’” he said.
Another time, he was woken up at 3 in the morning because his tour bus had stopped at a gas station and the attendants wanted to buy some of his swag.
“It was one of those surreal moments,” he said.
Engvall took this summer off playing golf and riding horses, so he is excited to get back on the road.
“I’m reinvigorated. It’s going to be a fun show,” he said.
He is eager to try out some new material, but will have some old stuff mixed in, perhaps with some updates.
Engvall hopes that people will leave his show feeling that he is just like them.
“To me, that’s the greatest compliment,” he said.
