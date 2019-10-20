GLENS FALLS — The line for “Jo Jo Rabbit,” the closing film of the Adirondack Film Festival snaked around the Crandall Public library on Sunday afternoon.
“It was standing room only and we had to turn some people away,” said Jess Levandoski, director of programming for the festival about the early release screening of the film starring Scarlett Johannson. “There was a film rep in the audience and that’s good. It opens the door for bigger films. They can see, Glens Falls loves movies.”
Both filmmakers and screeners came in record numbers to this year’s fourth annual festival. With most venues packed, Levandoski said the three-day event is on track to being one of the best in the country.
“We’ve got a secret soup and it's really working,” said Levandoski, crediting the festival staff, the filmmakers, local businesses and a community of film enthusiasts. “We’ve had four years of success … we have reached a plateau and now it's time to accelerate to the next level.”
The film festival kicked-off on Thursday night with a packed house at the Charles R. Wood Theater, setting the tone for a weekend of record attendance and lively discussions, according to Managing Director Jess Reed.
“Last year we had about 75 filmmakers attending and this year we had over 200 and they brought crew, and some brought actors,” Reed said. “As far as tickets sold, I haven’t pulled all the numbers yet, but we sold more than last year because I ran out of passes and had to print more (ran out of those) and had to print again.”
With more than 135 films screened, some more than once, film goers digitally voted for their favorites in the fest.
And on Saturday night, before the closing festival party, Chad Rabinovitz, producing artistic director, along with Levandoski, presented the festival audience choice awards to an already buzzing crowd of expectant filmmakers and festival attendees packed into the Park Theater for the event.
“This is year four. Think about where we’re going to be in year 10,” said Rabinovitz to cheers and applause. “This is just the start of something amazing and I thank you all for being a part of it and for giving us everything, whether it is your applause or your talent, to make this happen.
“We are not ever going to be the biggest film festival out there, that’s not our goal but what we do want to be is the film festival that cares the most about you,” he continued. “It’s very important that we care the most about our filmmakers and we make sure every single time that the film is shown right, it's shown on time and it's shown in the way that you intended it and we will continue to work tirelessly to make sure that happens.”
The Best of Fest audience award went to the horror film, “Lake Artifact,” directed by Bruce Wemple and filmed in Schroon.
One of the lead actors, Catharine Daddario, who accepted the award, said the film was inspired by a photograph the filmmakers saw. And according to Wemple, research into missing people from the Schroon area of the Adirondacks inspired his telling of the tale.
And “Jo Jo Rabbit,” was selected for the festival Grand Prize Award, said Rabinovitz, adding that this is the first year for this non-audience award.
Filmmaker Layne Marie Williams returned to the film festival for a second time this year with her film, “Veiled Tractate,” a short film that seductively explores sometimes dark and hidden insecurities of womanhood. This film invites viewers to unveil a mysterious void, perhaps their own, on this film journey. Through mind-blowing visuals and mesmerizing dance moves, “Veiled Tractate,” offers a release from the stereotypes and conventions of traditional societal norms.
“It was our world premiere,” Williams said, who along with the film’s crew made the 13-hour road trip from Chicago for the festival.
And actually her visit to Glens Falls last year along with Chicago-based filmmaker Michael Glover Smith for the world premiere of their film, “Rendezvous in Chicago,” inspired the filmmaking duo’s creation of a script for an episodic horror film project based in Glens Falls that actually takes place at The Queensbury Hotel.
“Vanishing Room," is a horror film in three parts about a Chicago-based film studies professor who comes to Glens Falls to research some history,” she said. “The painting in the Queensbury, The Last of the Mohicans, is at the heart of this.”
Surprises for Levandoski this year?
“I was very surprised by the audience reaction to ‘Badhaai Ho,’” she said about the Hindi language comedy film directed by Amitt Sharma. “Everybody was super receptive.”
During Saturday’s award ceremony Rabinovitz said that he also wants to be the film festival that cares the most about the audiences.
“We want to make sure that you are seeing the films that you love and that you are having the time of your life,” he said. “And we want to be the film festival that cares the most about building our community; about making the place that we live a better place to live through the arts.”
