Alice Cooper In Concert - Toronto

Alice Cooper performs onstage at the Budweiser Stage on Sept. 2, 2017 in Toronto, Canada. Cooper will be headlining a show on Nov. 21 at Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls.

 Associated Press file photo

GLENS FALLS — Rock 'n' Roll Hall of Famer Alice Cooper will be making a stop at Cool Insuring Arena this fall. 

Cooper will jump start his "Ol' Black Eyes Is Back" tour schedule over the summer before headlining the Nov. 21 show at the Glens Falls arena. Cooper will also be co-headlining while touring with Halestorm during the summer months.

Cooper continues his long-running nightly syndicated radio show "Nights with Alice Cooper" and tours and records with "The Hollywood Vampires." New music is also expected and follows 2017's Paranormal album, which featured ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons, U2's Larry Mullen Jr, and Deep Purple's Roger Glover, as well as original band members Neal Smith, Dennis Dunaway and Michael Bruce. 

Tickets start at $29.75 and go on sale to the general public on Friday, at 10 a.m. Online only presale begins Thursday at 10 a.m. with the code “SICKTHINGS”. For tickets, call 1-855-432-2849, visit coolinsuringarena.com or visit the Upstate Chevy Dealers Box Office at Cool Insuring Arena.

