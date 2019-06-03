GLENS FALLS — Rock 'n' Roll Hall of Famer Alice Cooper will be making a stop at Cool Insuring Arena this fall.
Cooper will jump start his "Ol' Black Eyes Is Back" tour schedule over the summer before headlining the Nov. 21 show at the Glens Falls arena. Cooper will also be co-headlining while touring with Halestorm during the summer months.
Cooper continues his long-running nightly syndicated radio show "Nights with Alice Cooper" and tours and records with "The Hollywood Vampires." New music is also expected and follows 2017's Paranormal album, which featured ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons, U2's Larry Mullen Jr, and Deep Purple's Roger Glover, as well as original band members Neal Smith, Dennis Dunaway and Michael Bruce.
Tickets start at $29.75 and go on sale to the general public on Friday, at 10 a.m. Online only presale begins Thursday at 10 a.m. with the code “SICKTHINGS”. For tickets, call 1-855-432-2849, visit
coolinsuringarena.com or visit the Upstate Chevy Dealers Box Office at Cool Insuring Arena.
Taste of Country Music Festival, June 7-9, Hunter Mountain
Keith Urban, Rascal Flatts, Little Big Town, Brooks & Dunn, Brett Eldredge will headline the Taste of Country Music Festival from June 7 to 9 at Hunter Mountain Resort. For more information visit
tasteofcountryfestival.com.
courtesy photo
Mountain Jam, June 13-16, Bethel Woods
Mountain Jam is back, but at a different venue this year. Bethel Woods will host the four-day festival starting June 13 and it will feature acts such as Willie Nelson, Gov't Mule, The Avett Brothers and Wild Adriatic.
Dead & Co., June 18, SPAC
John Mayer, left, performs with Bob Weir of Dead & Company at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in 2016, in Manchester Tennessee. The band will return June 18 to Saratoga Performing Arts Center. For more information visit
www.spac.org.
Wade Payne Associated Press
Travis Tritt, Charlie Daniels Band, June 23, Cool Insuring Arena
Charlie Daniels, left, and Travis Tritt perform in 2016 at Charlie Daniels 80th Birthday Volunteer Jam at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. Daniels and Tritt will be performing June 23 at Cool Insuring Arena as part of the 2019 Outlaws & Renegades tour.
Amy Harris, Invision
Freihofer’s Saratoga Jazz Festival, June 29-30, SPAC
Multi-Grammy winner Norah Jones will perform at SPAC in Saratoga Springs this summer during the Freihofer’s Jazz Fest.
Photo courtesy of SPAC
GNA Countryfest, July 6, SPAC
Old Dominion performs at the 51st annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 3, 2016, in Las Vegas. Old Dominion will headline the annual event on July 6 at SPAC. For more information visit
http://wgna.com/countryfest/
Matt Sayles, Associated Press
Luke Bryan, July 11, SPAC
Artist Luke Bryan performs June 8 at the 2017 CMA Music Festival at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. Bryan returns to SPAC on July 11. For more information visit
spac.org.
Associated Press file photo
Dave Matthews Band, July 12-13, SPAC
Dave Matthews of Dave Matthews Band performs in 2011 during day three of the Dave Matthews Band Caravan at Lakeside in Chicago. DMB will return for two nights at Saratoga Performing Arts Center on July 12-13. For more information visit
www.spac.org
Amy Harris
Tedeschi Trucks Band, July 14, SPAC
Derek Trucks and Susan Tedeschi of the Tedeschi Trucks Band performs at the Outside Lands Music & Art Festival at Golden Gate Park on Aug. 8, 2014, in San Francisco, California. The Tedeschi Trucks Band will perform July 14 at SPAC. For more information visit
www.spac.org
Amy Harris
311, July 16, Cool Insuring Arena
The rap, rock and reggae combination 311 have announced they will play the Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls on July 16.
Courtesy photo
John Mayer, July 19, Times Union Center
John Mayer performs in 2017 at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh. Mayer will be performing July 19 at the Times Union Center in Albany. Tickets go on sale Feb. 1.
Scott Roth, Associated Press
Godsmack, July 21, Cool Insuring Arena
Sully Erna of the band Godsmack sings May 6, 2015 at then-Glens Falls Civic Center in Glens Falls. The band will be returning to Glens Falls on July 21. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.
Post-Star file photo
Heart and Sheryl Crow, July 21, SPAC
The Saratoga Performing Arts Center announced Heart and Sheryl Crow will be performing on July 21 at the Saratoga Springs venue. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.
Rob Thomas with Abby Andersen, July 24, SPAC
Rob Thomas of Matchbox Twenty performs during the annual Rock in Rio music festival in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil in 2013. Thomas will be joined by Abby Andersen as part of the Chip Tooth Tour on July 24 at SPAC. Tickets go on sale March 1 at 10 a.m.
Silvia Izquierdo
Brad Paisley, July 25, SPAC
Brad Paisley performs during day two of the 2015 FarmBorough Music Fest in 2015 New York. Paisley will perform July 25 at SPAC. For more information visit
spac.org.
Andy Kropa—Associated Press
Train, Goo Goo Dolls, July 26, SPAC
Train and the Goo Goo Dolls will perform July 26 at SPAC in Saratoga Springs. For more information visit
www.spac.org.
Kidz Bop, July 28, SPAC
This one's for the kids. Kidz Bop World Tour 2019 returns to SPAC on July 28. For more information visit
www.spac.org
Breaking Benjamin, July 30, SPAC
Breaking Benjamin will perform July 30 with Three Days Grace, Dorothy and Diamante at SPAC. Tickets are on sale now.
Hootie and Barenaked Ladies, Aug. 4, SPAC
Hootie & The Blowfish will be joined by the Barenaked Ladies on Aug. 4 at SPAC. For more information visit
www.spac.org
Korn with Alice in Chains, SPAC, Aug. 11
Korn will be performing with Alice in Chains on Aug. 11 at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.
Beck and Cage the Elephant, Aug. 12, SPAC
Beck and Cage The Elephant will headline with special guests Spoon and Sunflower Bean on The Night Running Tour. The tour will make a stop at SPAC on Aug. 12. Tickets go on sale Friday at noon.
Australian Pink Floyd Show, Aug. 18, SPAC
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. March 1.
Santana with the Doobie Brothers, Aug. 23, SPAC
Santana with the Doobie Brothers will perform Aug. 23 at Saratoga Performing Arts Center. For more information visit
spac.org. Tickets go on sale Jan. 25.
KISS Aug. 24, SPAC
KISS End of the Road World Tour will swing into SPAC on Aug. 24. For more information visit
www.spac.org
Zac Brown Band, Aug. 30, SPAC
The Zac Brown Band will return to Saratoga Performing Arts Center on Aug. 30 the venue announced. Tickets go on sale Feb. 8 at 10 a.m.
Lynyrd Skynrd, Aug. 31, SPAC
Legendary rock band Lynyrd Skynrd will be performing on Aug. 31 at SPAC this summer. Tickets are on sale now.
Peter Frampton Farewell Tour, Sept. 1, SPAC
Peter Frampton will bring his
Farewell Tour with Jason Bonham of Led Zeppelin to SPAC on Sept 1. Tickets available March 1 at 10 a.m.
Associated Press file photo
Thomas Rhett, Sept. 21, TU Center
Country star Thomas Rhett will perform Sept. 21 at the Times Union Center in Albany. For ticket price and more info visit
www.timesunioncenter-albany.com.
Jason Aldean, Sept. 25, SPAC
Jason Aldean performs in concert at Madison Square Garden on March 2, 2013 in New York. Aldean will perform Sept. 25 at SPAC. For more information visit
spac.org.
Charles Sykes
Alice Cooper, Nov. 21, Cool Insuring Arena
Alice Cooper performs onstage at the Budweiser Stage on Sept. 2, 2017 in Toronto, Canada. Cooper will be headlining a show on Nov. 21 at Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls.
Associated Press file photo
