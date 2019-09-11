{{featured_button_text}}
Adirondack Stampede Rodeo

National and regional professional cowboys compete for standings in the First Frontier Circuit during the Adirondack Stampede Rodeo on Friday and Saturday night at the Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls.

 KATHLEEN PHALEN-TOMASELLI

GLENS FALLS — Break out your cowboys boots and hat.

The 29th Annual Adirondack Stampede Rodeo returns Nov. 1 and 2 to Cool Insuring Arena with action getting underway at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets start at $18 and will be available at http://www.coolinsuringarena.com, by calling 1-855-432-2849 or by visiting the Upstate Chevy Dealers Box Office at Cool Insuring Arena.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.

