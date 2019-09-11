GLENS FALLS — Break out your cowboys boots and hat.
The 29th Annual Adirondack Stampede Rodeo returns Nov. 1 and 2 to Cool Insuring Arena with action getting underway at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets start at $18 and will be available at
http://www.coolinsuringarena.com, by calling 1-855-432-2849 or by visiting the Upstate Chevy Dealers Box Office at Cool Insuring Arena.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.
Adirondack Stampede Rodeo
Adirondack Stampede Rodeo
KATHLEEN PHALEN-TOMASELLI
Adirondack Stampede Rodeo
Lady Liberty speeds past crowds during opening ceremonies for the Adirondack Stampede Rodeo at Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls.
KATHLEEN PHALEN-TOMASELLI
Adirondack Stampede Rodeo
The Cowgirls of barrel racing compete against the clock during the Adirondack Stampede Rodeo at Cool Insuring Arena this weekend.
KATHLEEN PHALEN-TOMASELLI
Adirondack Stampede Rodeo
Nationally-acclaimed rodeo clown, Dusty Myers from Jumpertown, Mississippi, entertained crowds during the Adirondack Stampede Rodeo at the Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls this weekend.
KATHLEEN PHALEN-TOMASELLI
Adirondack Stampede Rodeo
The cowgirls of barrel racing compete against the clock during the Adirondack Stampede Rodeo at Cool Insuring Arena this weekend.
KATHLEEN PHALEN-TOMASELLI
Adirondack Stampede Rodeo
National and regional professional cowboys compete for standings in the First Frontier Circuit during the Adirondack Stampede Rodeo on Friday and Saturday night at the Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls.
KATHLEEN PHALEN-TOMASELLI
Adirondack Stempede Rodeo
National and regional professional cowboys compete for standings in the First Frontier Circuit during the Adirondack Stampede Rodeo on Friday and Saturday night at the Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls.
KATHLEEN PHALEN-TOMASELLI
Adirondack Stampede Rodeo
National and regional professional cowboys compete for standings in the First Frontier Circuit during the Adirondack Stampede Rodeo on Friday and Saturday night at the Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls.
KATHLEEN PHALEN-TOMASELLI
Adirondack Stampede Rodeo
National and regional professional cowboys compete for standings in the First Frontier Circuit during the Adirondack Stampede Rodeo on Friday and Saturday night at the Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls.
KATHLEEN PHALEN-TOMASELLI
Adirondack Stampede Rodeo
Member of Woofs for Warriors were recognized on Friday night at the Adirondack Stampede Charity Rodeo. With the rodeo's support, Woofs for Warriors will add another service dog for training before placement with a veteran. Here, former Army Cpl. Scott Clancy and his service dog Kent look toward the crowds.
KATHLEEN PHALEN-TOMASELLI
Adirondack Stampede Rodeo
Lady Liberty takes her tradition ride around the rodeo arena during Friday night's Adirondack Stampede Rodeo opening ceremonies
KATHLEEN PHALEN-TOMASELLI
Adirondak Stampede Rodeo
Fiour-year-old Grayson Wood has cowboy dreams in his eyes just before the opening of the Adirondack Stampede Rodeo on Friday night at the Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls.
KATHLEEN PHALEN-TOMASELLI
Adirondack Stampede Rodeo
Famed rodeo announcer Roger Mooney from Ellijay, Georgia, kept the specialty acts and competitions moving at the rodeo on Friday night at the Cool Insuring Arena.
KATHLEEN PHALEN-TOMASELLI
Adirondack Stampede Rodeo
Everybody needs a cowboy hat at the rodeo. Cathy Mahon, Lake Luzerne, helps young shoppers at the Adirondack Stampede Rodeo on Friday night at the Cool Insuring Arena.
KATHLEEN PHALEN-TOMASELLI
Adirondack Stampede Rodeo
Adirondack Stampede Rodeo
KATHLEEN PHALEN-TOMASELLI
Adirondack Stampede Rodeo
Adirondack Stampede Rodeo
kathleen phalen-tomaselli
Adirondack Stampede Rodeo
Kathleen Phalen Tomaseli
Adirondack Stampede Rodeo
National and regional professional cowboys compete for standings in the First Frontier Circuit during the Adirondack Stampede Rodeo on Friday and Saturday night at the Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls.
KATHLEEN PHALEN-TOMASELLI
Adirondack Stampede Rodeo
Professional trick riders Dusti Crain-Dickerson, a performer at Dolly Parton’s Dixie Stampede, and her husband, Justin Dickerson, wave to crowds Saturday at the end of their performance at Cool Insuring Arena.
KATHLEEN PHALEN-TOMASELLI,
Special to the Post-Star
Adirondack Stampede Rodeo
The bull riding was the final event at the Adirondack Stampede Rodeo on Saturday night at the Cool Insuring Arena.
KATHLEEN PHALEN-TOMASELLI,
Special to the Post-Star
Adirondack Stampede Rodeo
Rodeo comediene Dusty Myers from Jumpertown, Mississippi, gets the crowds roaring on Saturday night at the Cool Insuring Arena.
KATHLEEN PHALEN-TOMASELLI
Adirondack Stampede Rodeo
Dusti Crain Dickerson, entertains rodeo-goers Saturday at the Adirondack Stampede Rodeo at Cool Insuring Arena.
KATHLEEN PHALEN-TOMASELLI,
Special to the Post-Star
Adirondack Stampede Rodeo
Dusti Crain Dickerson entertains rodeo-goers Saturday at the Adirondack Stampede Rodeo at Cool Insuring Arena. In this trick, her hands actually drag along the dirt.
KATHLEEN PHALEN-TOMASELLI,
Special to the Post-Star
Adirondack Stampede Rodeo
Dusti Crain-Dickerson, a performer at Dolly Parton’s Dixie Stampede, entertains rodeo-goers Saturday at the Adirondack Stampede Rodeo at Cool Insuring Arena.
KATHLEEN PHALEN-TOMASELLI,
Special to the Post-Star
Adirondack Stampede Rodeo
A professional cowboy adjusts his lariat just before competing in the calf-roping event Saturday night during the Adirondack Stampede Rodeo at the Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls.
KATHLEEN PHALEN-TOMASELLI,
Special to the Post-Star
Adirondack Stampede Rodeo
A calf-roper jumps off his horse on Saturday night during the Adirondack Stampede Rodeo at Cool Insuring Arena.
KATHLEEN PHALEN-TOMASELLI,
Special to the Post-Star
