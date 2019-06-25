{{featured_button_text}}
Adirondack Shakespeare Company

Patrick Siler and Aaron White star as Hamlet and Laertes in Adirondack Shakepeare Company's 'Hamlet' in 2012 at Scaroon Manor. The troupe is back after a one year hiatus.

 Courtesy photo

After a year of suspended operations, the Adirondack Shakespeare Co. will return this summer with a week of performances from July 31 to Aug. 4 in Schroon Lake, Bolton Landing and Essex.

A company of eight professional actors will perform two of William Shakespeare’s most popular plays: “Macbeth” and “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.”

For eight years, the Adirondack Shakespeare Company toured around northern New York performing in “bare boards” style, with emphasis on acting and the text, and minimal sets and costuming. In 2017 the company performed six plays by Shakespeare as well as two children’s shows. They have also devised shows introducing Shakespearean themes and characters to new audiences.

In early July 2018, the company announced it was suspending operations for that season. Lack of funding and housing for actors were the reasons, they said. Co-founders Tara Bradway and Patrick Siler relocated to New York City to pursue new job opportunities: she in education and he in law.

“We are beyond excited to return to the mountains this summer,” Artistic Director Tara Bradway said in a press release. “We’ve really missed performing in the Adirondacks, and we’re looking forward to seeing you in ‘hill,’ ‘dale,’ ‘forest’ and ‘mead’ again soon.”

An unusual twist is in store this year with “Macbeth,” where two actors have each prepared the roles of Macbeth and Lady Macbeth. In 2014, Collin McConnell played the tragic thane in the company’s Fall Festival Season, and in the spring 2017, Simone Stadler toured the region as the title role. This season, they will each reprise Macbeth while also playing Lady Macbeth for the first time. The first show will take place at Rogers Park in Bolton Landing on Thursday, Aug. 1, and a second time with swapped casting at the Scaroon Manor Amphitheater on the shores of Schroon Lake on Saturday, Aug. 3.

The beloved comedy “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” will appear at the Town Park in Hague on Wednesday, July 31; at a family matinee at Veterans Park in Bolton Landing on Friday morning, Aug. 2; at Reber Rock Farm in Essex later that evening — with food truck supper service available, made from local farm products — and at the troupe’s home theater space at Scaroon Manor on Sunday, Aug. 4.

For more information and a schedule of performances, visit www.adkshakes.org.

