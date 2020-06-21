English Soccer Premier League Results, Schedule
Wednesday's Matches

Aston Villa 0, Sheffield United 0

Man City 3, Arsenal 0

Friday's Matches

Norwich 0, Southampton 3

Tottenham 1, Man United 1

Saturday's Matches

Watford 1, Leicester 1

Brighton 2, Arsenal 1

West Ham 0, Wolverhampton 2

Bournemouth 0, Crystal Palace 2

Sunday's Matches

Newcastle 3, Sheffield United 0

Aston Villa 1, Chelsea 2

Everton 0, Liverpool 0

Monday's Match

Man City vs. Burnley

Tuesday's Matches

Leicester vs. Brighton

Tottenham vs. West Ham

Wednesday's Matches

Man United vs. Sheffield United

Newcastle vs. Aston Villa

Norwich vs. Everton

Wolverhampton vs. Bournemouth

Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace

Thursday's Matches

Burnley vs. Watford

Southampton vs. Arsenal

Chelsea vs. Man City

Saturday's Match

Aston Villa vs. Wolverhampton

Sunday's Match

Watford vs. Southampton

