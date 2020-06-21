English Soccer Premier League Results, Schedule

Wednesday's Matches
Aston Villa 0, Sheffield United 0
Man City 3, Arsenal 0
Friday's Matches
Norwich 0, Southampton 3
Tottenham 1, Man United 1
Saturday's Matches
Watford 1, Leicester 1
Brighton 2, Arsenal 1
West Ham 0, Wolverhampton 2
Bournemouth 0, Crystal Palace 2
Sunday's Matches
Newcastle 3, Sheffield United 0
Aston Villa 1, Chelsea 2
Everton 0, Liverpool 0
Monday's Match
Man City vs. Burnley
Tuesday's Matches
Leicester vs. Brighton
Tottenham vs. West Ham
Wednesday's Matches
Man United vs. Sheffield United
Newcastle vs. Aston Villa
Norwich vs. Everton
Wolverhampton vs. Bournemouth
Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace
Thursday's Matches
Burnley vs. Watford
Southampton vs. Arsenal
Chelsea vs. Man City
Saturday's Match
Aston Villa vs. Wolverhampton
Sunday's Match
Watford vs. Southampton
