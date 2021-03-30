Empire State Senior Games expected to return

The Empire State Senior Games will return this year, organizers said. They don’t know exactly which events, or where they’ll be, but return they shall.

Expect to see golf, and croquet. Maybe pickleball. However, basketball and volleyball are probably out, because of expected COVID-19 restrictions.

“We can’t do anything until we know we can run the event,” said Machell Phelps, executive director of the Cortland Regional Sports Council, which runs the games.

A year after the games were canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, Phelps said she’s working to have as many events as possible this year.

Golf will be at Vesper Hills Golf Club in Tully; croquet will be in Rochester, she said. Events like pickleball won’t feature new registration and instead be the registrants who signed up for last year’s games.

Phelps said she is waiting to hear from SUNY Cortland about the availability of the college’s outdoor tennis courts for pickleball.

Events such as basketball and volleyball will probably be canceled due to COVID restrictions.

Different this year, too, will be the length of the event.