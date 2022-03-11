Tags
A Queensbury man was arrested on Monday after police said he pointed a handgun at a Warren County sheriff’s officer.
An early Sunday morning accident in the town of Hebron left one person dead.
A South Glens Falls man has been arrested after police said he forced entry into a home and struck the resident.
A Petersburg man was arrested on Friday in connection to the disappearance and death of Cambridge High School graduate Morgan Bates.
The Glens Falls man who admitted illegally entering the U.S. Capitol during the riot on Jan. 6, 2021, was sentenced to 90 days in jail.
Police said three teens are in critical condition.
A Warren County resident has died from COVID-19, Warren County Health Services reported on Wednesday.
Rain and high winds caused some damage and knocked out power to several locations in the Glens Falls, Lake George and Stony Creek regions on Monday night.
Energy company U.S. Light Energy wants to turn a former golf course in Moreau into a multi-use property, with a community solar facility and community garden.
U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik on Wednesday will introduce legislation named in Ernest Peltz’s honor.
