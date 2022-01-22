EDC to host economic roundtable on Wednesday

EDC Warren County will host a virtual economic roundtable on Wednesday.

The event, Economic of Now: EDC Forecast 2020:, will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. Guest speakers are Liza Ochsendorf, director of Warren County Employment and Training and Libby Coreno, general counsel with Bonacio Construction. There also will be remarks from EDC’s President and CEO Jim Siplon.

There is no cost to attend virtually via Zoom. Pre-register online by Tuesday on the EDC’s website, www.edcwc.org/events.

Ochsendorf will be speaking about the current state as well as trends and projections for the workforce, employment, and the talent pipeline. She brings insights from a street-level as well as a bird’s-eye view of the workforce and employment situation in a pandemic and post-pandemic economy.

Coreno will provide insight on real estate projects that relate to the current economic situation. She provides counsel and consulting services to individuals, regional businesses, and international corporations in the real estate and construction industries.

Siplon will speak about retooling around the post-COVID economy and shifting focus to strategize for the issues of today, such as housing, broadband and sustainability.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0