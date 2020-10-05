EDC head: Target downstate for new residents, business growth (copy)

QUEENSBURY — Interim EDC Warren County President Jim Siplon wants to focus on attracting new residents and businesses to the area, upgrading broadband infrastructure and improving communication as priorities for the organization.

Siplon, the former chief operating officer of Just Water, was named leader of the agency after the death of Edward Bartholomew in July.

Siplon said the organization was in the midst of a strategic planning study when Bartholomew died. His loss and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has forced EDC Warren County to adapt on the fly.

“We can no longer take for granted many of the attributes that Ed brought — his extensive network, his deep knowledge of how this kind of work was done, built over a lifetime. We now have to figure out how we do those things without somebody who was kind of a once-in-a-lifetime figure,” Siplon said.

Siplon made his comments during a presentation on Sept. 29 before the Warren County Economic Growth and Development and Higher Education Committee meeting.

In the short term, the EDC is a resource to help the area recover from the economic fallout from the virus. Siplon sees the pandemic as creating some opportunities, however, particularly as people look to leave dense urban areas such as New York City.