ECHL Glance

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

x-Newfoundland;60;42;17;0;1;85;240;177

x-Reading;60;37;17;5;1;80;218;176

Brampton;62;34;25;3;0;71;229;206

Maine;62;32;26;3;1;68;182;186

Adirondack;63;22;28;8;5;57;197;219

Worcester;61;21;36;4;0;46;161;230

South Division

GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

x-South Carolina;62;44;14;3;1;92;216;147

x-Florida;62;43;13;4;2;92;227;156

Greenville;64;29;30;4;1;63;210;226

Atlanta;61;29;28;2;2;62;200;230

Orlando;62;27;29;5;1;60;170;180

Jacksonville;60;24;29;6;1;55;173;206

Norfolk;60;14;38;8;0;36;149;248

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

x-Cincinnati;63;38;17;7;1;84;196;161

Toledo;59;37;17;4;1;79;225;163

Fort Wayne;62;31;23;6;2;70;218;220

Indy;60;30;26;2;2;64;195;175

Kalamazoo;61;23;30;7;1;54;194;241

Wheeling;59;24;30;5;0;53;163;206

Mountain Division

GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

x-Allen;62;40;14;6;2;88;247;195

Idaho;61;36;18;3;4;79;168;155

Utah;62;34;17;7;4;79;207;164

Tulsa;63;29;26;7;1;66;199;196

Rapid City;60;29;25;5;1;64;181;200

Wichita;62;24;30;8;0;56;181;233

Kansas City;61;24;32;4;1;53;167;217

x-Clinched Playoff Spot

y-Clinched Division

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

On Thursday, the ECHL announced it was suspending its season.

