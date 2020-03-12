ECHL Glance

EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
x-Newfoundland;60;42;17;0;1;85;240;177
x-Reading;60;37;17;5;1;80;218;176
Brampton;62;34;25;3;0;71;229;206
Maine;62;32;26;3;1;68;182;186
Adirondack;63;22;28;8;5;57;197;219
Worcester;61;21;36;4;0;46;161;230
South Division
GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
x-South Carolina;62;44;14;3;1;92;216;147
x-Florida;62;43;13;4;2;92;227;156
Greenville;64;29;30;4;1;63;210;226
Atlanta;61;29;28;2;2;62;200;230
Orlando;62;27;29;5;1;60;170;180
Jacksonville;60;24;29;6;1;55;173;206
Norfolk;60;14;38;8;0;36;149;248
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
x-Cincinnati;63;38;17;7;1;84;196;161
Toledo;59;37;17;4;1;79;225;163
Fort Wayne;62;31;23;6;2;70;218;220
Indy;60;30;26;2;2;64;195;175
Kalamazoo;61;23;30;7;1;54;194;241
Wheeling;59;24;30;5;0;53;163;206
Mountain Division
GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
x-Allen;62;40;14;6;2;88;247;195
Idaho;61;36;18;3;4;79;168;155
Utah;62;34;17;7;4;79;207;164
Tulsa;63;29;26;7;1;66;199;196
Rapid City;60;29;25;5;1;64;181;200
Wichita;62;24;30;8;0;56;181;233
Kansas City;61;24;32;4;1;53;167;217
x-Clinched Playoff Spot
y-Clinched Division
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
On Thursday, the ECHL announced it was suspending its season.