Early voting times set

Warren County's early voting times and dates have been set for the Nov. 2 election.

Early voting will be held in the Human Services Building at the county Municipal Center at the following times and dates:

9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 23-24

9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 25

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 26

9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 27

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 28-29

9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 30-31

All voters registered in the county can vote early. No appointments are necessary.

The county Board of Elections will be open until 7 p.m. on Oct. 19 and Oct. 21 for registered voters who need to pick up absentee ballots.

