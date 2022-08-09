Early voting for August primary begins Saturday

Early voting for the Aug. 23 primary election begins this Saturday in Warren, Washington and Saratoga counties.

Warren County

The Warren County Board of Elections website said all county residents are eligible to vote early.

Early voting in the county will begin on Aug. 13 and continue until Aug. 21 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Voting will be conducted at two sites:

Warren County Municipal Center's Human Resources building, 1340 state Route 9 in the town of Lake George;

Glen Falls City Hall, 42 Ridge St. in the city of Glens Falls

For more information, visit the county's website or call 518-761-6456.

Washington County

Washington County's election website reminds residents not to vote again on election day if they choose to vote early.

From Aug. 13 through Aug. 21, county residents can vote at the Hudson Falls Central School District office located at 1153 Burgoyne Avenue in the village of Fort Edward from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saratoga County

Saratoga County Board of Elections offers four locations for early voting with accessibility for voters with disabilities at each polling place. Voting will take place from Aug. 13 to Aug. 21 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., except for Aug. 15 and Aug. 17, where the houses will be from noon to 8 p.m.

Polling locations include:

Clifton Park-Halfmoon Library at 475 Moe Road in the town of Clifton Park;

Saratoga Springs Recreation Center at 15 Vanderbuilt Avenue in the city of Saratoga Springs;

Board of Elections at 50 W. High St. in the village of Ballston Spa;

Wilton's Gavin Park at 10 Lewis Road in the town of Saratoga.