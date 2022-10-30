 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Early-morning house fire kills 3 children, 1 adult in Bronx

NEW YORK — An early-morning fire ripped through a home in the Bronx on Sunday, killing three children and one adult and seriously injuring two people, authorities said.

Three firefighters sustained minor injuries stemming from the fire, said Fire Department of New York spokesperson Jim Long.

Emergency crews received a 911 call about 6 a.m. for a fire at the two-story brick-faced home in the Castle Hill neighborhood. Firefighters, who arrived in a little over 4 minutes, found heavy fire on the first and second floors,.

City police said a 12-year-old boy and a 10-year-old boy were pronounced dead at the scene, while a 22-year-old man and 10-month-old girl were both pronounced deceased at the hospital. A 21-year-old woman and a 41-year-old man were listed in critical condition as of Sunday afternoon.

The New York fire marshal's office was investigating the cause of the blaze, whose ferocity prompted firefighters to sound a second alarm. 

