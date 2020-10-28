Early detection screenings are essential

In late July, I went for a routine mammogram. A few days later I learned that the test detected a lump. Even after knowing of the lump’s existence and location, I couldn’t detect it through a self-exam nor could my doctor. The mammogram was key. Thankfully today’s “state of the art’ digital mammograms found this cancer which, at my age, was treatable and curable!

In early October I had surgery to remove the small tumor followed by radiation twice a day for five days. Throughout this experience, I’ve thought over and over: better me than my daughters or daughters-in-law; thank God for the technology that makes early detection possible; and, how enormously grateful I am for the incredible professionals in our health care system who are a glowing example of the best of humanity. The doctors and staff at Glens Falls Hospital have been outstanding. We are so fortunate to have this exceptional Cancer Center as a regional resource.

As some of you know, October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The Adephi NY Statewide Breast Cancer Program is a long-standing and excellent resource for those with questions about breast cancer. The program’s professional staff and more than 100 trained volunteers, many who are survivors, provide counseling, education and advocacy and are available through their telephone hotline (800-877-8077) and website (breast-cancer.adelphi.edu).

In past years as an elected official, I have been a part of public service campaigns to emphasize the importance of early screenings. Now, I speak from personal experience and I can’t begin to stress its importance. Put your health first please.

