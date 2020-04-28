Drive-thru food pantry scheduled in Ticonderoga

Drive-thru food pantry set in Ti

TICONDEROGA — The Kiwanis Club of Ticonderoga will sponsor a drive-thru food pantry from noon to 3 p.m. or when food is gone Wednesday at the Ticonderoga Elementary-Middle School for all families in need.

This effort will complement the work already being done at the Ticonderoga Food Pantry and at Ticonderoga Central Schools to keep local children fed while school is closed.

This no-contact, no-cost, food distribution event will provide residents with fresh produce, dairy and frozen meats, and non-perishable items. The food is being provided by the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York.

Families are asked to stay in their vehicles and have their trunks open. Volunteers will load the food directly into trunks or the back of trucks.

Mask giveaway set in Greenwich

GREENWICH — The Town of Greenwich will be distributing free cloth face masks on Wednesday at the Town Hall.

The face masks are part of the stockpile from Washington County. Masks will be handed out to residents while supplies last starting at 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Town Office Building parking lot, 2 Academy St.