Drive-thru food pantry scheduled in Ticonderoga

TICONDEROGA — The Kiwanis Club of Ticonderoga will sponsor a drive-thru food pantry from noon to 3 p.m. or when food is gone Wednesday at the Ticonderoga Elementary-Middle School for all families in need.
This effort will complement the work already being done at the Ticonderoga Food Pantry and at Ticonderoga Central Schools to keep local children fed while school is closed.
This no-contact, no-cost, food distribution event will provide residents with fresh produce, dairy and frozen meats, and non-perishable items. The food is being provided by the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York.
Families are asked to stay in their vehicles and have their trunks open. Volunteers will load the food directly into trunks or the back of trucks.
Mask giveaway set in Greenwich
GREENWICH — The Town of Greenwich will be distributing free cloth face masks on Wednesday at the Town Hall.
The face masks are part of the stockpile from Washington County. Masks will be handed out to residents while supplies last starting at 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Town Office Building parking lot, 2 Academy St.
Pickup will be set up in a drive-thru in the parking lot.
Free masks available at Town Hall
WARRENSBURG — The town of Warrensburg is distributing free masks to help people protect themselves from COVID-19.
Masks are distributed at Town Hall on Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon. People are asked to call ahead at 518-623-9511 to let the town know what time they are coming.
The Town Hall doors remain closed. People should use the north entrance to the municipal complex by Cumberland Farms. Supervisor Kevin Geraghty said the town has about a thousand masks.
Heavy, wet snow knocks out power
Heavy, wet snow caused isolated power outages and slippery road conditions across higher terrain on Monday.
At its height Monday, 448 customers in Warren and Saratoga counties were without power.
As of 5:30 p.m. a dozen customers in Stony Creek and 33 customers in Hadley remained without power with restoration expected by 8:30 p.m. Monday. Winter weather advisories were issued for Northern Warren and Essex counties late Sunday into Monday morning. According to a National Weather Service spotter, 5.3 inches of snow had fallen by Monday.
The seven-day outlook includes more rain later in the week with high temperatures in the high 50s to low 60s.
Farmers’ market to stay at mall
SARATOGA SPRINGS — The Saratoga Farmers’ Market will open its outdoor market season from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at its current location at the Wilton Mall, outdoors in the former Bon-Ton and Bow Tie Cinemas parking lots.
Ongoing construction projects at the City Center prevented the market from returning to High Rock Avenue this summer. This year’s weekly Saturday market will feature more than 65 vendors selling fresh produce, dairy products, eggs, meats, flowers, prepared foods and more. At Wednesday’s market, weekly from 3 to 6 p.m., 20 vendors will be providing the same range of items.
