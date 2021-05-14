Drellos wins again at Devil's Bowl

WEST HAVEN, Vt. — Queensbury's Demetrios Drellos won for the second time this season last Saturday night at Devil's Bowl Speedway.

Drellos captured the 30-lap Sportsman Modified feature, racing up from the 19th starting position to take over the lead midway through the race, and holding on through five restarts.

It was Drellos' sixth win in his last seven races at the Vermont track, dating back to last August. Connor Cleveland of Corinth finished sixth in the Sportsman Modified race, and South Glens Falls' Floyd Billington and Jim Introne Jr. of Hartford placed 13th and 14th, respectively.

Granville's Paul Braymer placed third in the 20-lap super stock feature, and in the 20-lap mini-stock feature, Freddy Burch of Middle Granville was seventh.

