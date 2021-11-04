Drake is a 14 week old male Hound mix. He weighs 18 lbs. Drake is playful and spunky. (busy bee... View on PetFinder
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
NEW YORK (AP) — Have a heart, New York!
An Indian Lake man was charged with attempted murder for allegedly entering a Corinth home and attacking a person with a tomahawk.
CROWN POINT — One person is dead after a home invasion in the town of Crown Point.
New Yorkers on Tuesday voted overwhelmingly to enact new — if vague — protections for the environment, enshrining in the state constitution a right to a “healthful environment."
A Glens Falls man was arrested on Thursday after police said he waved a pocket knife at a person in Target.
People will head to the polls Tuesday to decide local races and the fate of constitutional ballot questions.
Two people were injured on Thursday after a dump truck collided with another vehicle.
A Lake George man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly assaulting someone during a domestic incident.
Four people were injured during two separate fights that occurred in Saratoga Springs this weekend.
A Wilton attorney admitted on Monday to stealing money from an elderly client and her estate over a six-year period.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.