Dragons lose seventh in row, third to Stallions

Dragons fall to Stallions, 13-3

SAUGERTIES — The Glens Falls Dragons lost for the seventh straight time Saturday night, falling 13-3 to the Saugerties Stallions in PGCBL action. It was their third straight loss to Saugerties.

The Dragons (6-31) lost despite rattling off 12 hits in the contest, including a 4-for-4 effort by Phil Krpata, who scored two of Glens Falls’ runs.

Krpata led off the game with a single, stole second, reached third on Reece DeCastro’s single and scored on an error. In the fifth, Will Minett doubled and Krpata singled, and they scored on RBI singles by Mario Cubello and DeCastro.

DeCastro, Danny Moshier and Anthony Ruzzo each had two hits for the Dragons, who are scheduled to play Monday at 6:30 p.m. against the Mohawk Valley Diamond Dawgs in Little Falls.