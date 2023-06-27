LITTLE FALLS — The Glens Falls Dragons held on for a 5-1 victory over the Mohawk Valley DiamondDawgs on Tuesday night.

Leading 2-1 from the fifth inning, the Dragons bunched three more runs in the top of the ninth for a cushion against a Mohawk Valley comeback.

The win improved Glens Falls' record to 7-10 in the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League's East Division. Mohawk Valley fell to 14-6.

Starting pitcher Billy Canale, a Niskayuna product who plays at LeMoyne, worked the first seven innings, scattering six hits with three strikeouts and two walks. Patrick Reilly got the save with two innings of one-hit relief.

The Dragons got on the board in the first inning on an RBI single by Ryan Grace. Nick Marola's fielder's choice groundout in the fifth scored Johan Sandoval with the go-ahead run.

In the ninth, Glens Falls loaded the bases and Odilio Cespedes hit a two-run single, and Cory Listing scored on a passed ball with two outs to complete the scoring.

The Dragons finished with five hits, including a triple and single by Cespedes and a double by Sandoval.

Glens Falls is scheduled to play Thursday at 6:45 p.m. at Boonville and Friday at 7 p.m. at Saugerties, before returning to East Field to host Boonville on Saturday at 7 p.m.