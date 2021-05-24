Downtown Schenectady projects get $10 million in state funds

SCHENECTADY — A list of nearly $10 million worth of state project grants to improve downtown Schenectady ranging from new streetlights to new streets was announced Friday.
The city in November 2019 was awarded one of the state’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative grants but approval and funding of the actual DRI projects was delayed by the state’s budget crisis and public health crisis in 2020.
The city submitted its wish list in August and received the list of approvals Friday.
They are:
- $2.75 million toward a $38.7 million project to renovate and repurpose 301 Clinton St. and 501 State St. and build a new building at 500 State St.; all will be mixed-use residential, retail and commercial space.
- $2 million to extend North Jay Street — currently a dead end past South Avenue — through to Nott Street at Maxon Road.
- $875,000 to install new LED street lighting and Smart City technology on Clinton Street between State and Franklin streets and North Broadway between State and Union streets.
- $760,000 to extend the Alco Heritage Trail from River Street to Front Street Park and install an informational kiosk and plaza at the Mohawk Harbor amphitheater to serve as a gateway to the Empire State Trail.
- $600,000 for facade improvements on Lower State Street, Lafayette Street and the Little Italy section of North Jay Street.
- $428,000 toward $1.6 million worth of facade and site improvements to the SEAT Workforce Training Center on South Church Street.
- $425,000 toward the $2.4 million overhaul of 430 Franklin St., a drab office building at the end of the Jay Street Pedestrian Walkway.
- $425,000 to make public square improvements around City Hall and convert Jay Street to two-way traffic between City Hall and Union Street.
- $350,000 to reopen the Alco Tunnel Trail under the railroad tracks between North Jay Street and Erie Boulevard.
- $300,000 toward a $685,000 adaptive reuse of warehouse space at 140 Erie Boulevard as maker spaces for artists.
- $287,000 to install public art throughout downtown, including murals, interactive art pieces, sculptural seating and a statue of George Westinghouse.
- $250,000 to improve lighting and drainage and make other upgrades to the Jay Street Pedestrian Walkway.
- $250,000 for wayfinding features and signage to guide visitors through the downtown area and highlight historical and cultural destinations.
The final $300,000 of the $10 million DRI award was spent to develop the investment plan for the DRI funds.
The big winner in all of this was Jay Street, with more than $4 million worth of projects entirely or partially earmarked for the thousand-yard stretch. The work will create a corridor of travel and remove the dead end unpopular with some people in the Little Italy neighborhood.
The Schenectady County Metroplex Development Authority was closely involved in the 2019 application process, which was the first time the city had applied for it. Chairman Ray Gillen therefore wasn’t surprised by the project list when Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced it Friday.
Nonetheless, $10 million has a very nice ring to it.
“It’s a major step forward for our downtown redevelopment efforts,” he said.
Particularly welcome was the money for facades, Gillen said.
“We really wanted to have a facade fund to help with Lower State,” he said.