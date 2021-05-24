Downtown Schenectady projects get $10 million in state funds

The final $300,000 of the $10 million DRI award was spent to develop the investment plan for the DRI funds.

The big winner in all of this was Jay Street, with more than $4 million worth of projects entirely or partially earmarked for the thousand-yard stretch. The work will create a corridor of travel and remove the dead end unpopular with some people in the Little Italy neighborhood.

The Schenectady County Metroplex Development Authority was closely involved in the 2019 application process, which was the first time the city had applied for it. Chairman Ray Gillen therefore wasn’t surprised by the project list when Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced it Friday.

Nonetheless, $10 million has a very nice ring to it.

“It’s a major step forward for our downtown redevelopment efforts,” he said.

Particularly welcome was the money for facades, Gillen said.

“We really wanted to have a facade fund to help with Lower State,” he said.

