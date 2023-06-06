Dec. 23, 1928—May 30, 2023

HARTFORD – Dorothy Jean

Baker, age 94, passed away at Glens Falls Hospital following a short illness on May 30, 2023.

Dorothy was born on December 23, 1928, in Hebron, NY the daughter of the late Lawrence and Zoa (smith) Hoyt.

Dorothy married the love of her life Henry Baker and together they had four children. she was a stay-at-home mom. Over the years she also babysat for friends and neighbors in the area. she loved crocheting and many were gifted with her special doilies. Dorothy also

Enjoyed word puzzles and jigsaw puzzles. Watching birds was a particular enjoyment for her and looked for the regulars at the bird feeder daily.

She never drove so she looked forward to her weekly outing for groceries which she always hoped would turn into a lunch date.

Dorothy was very disciplined and wrote daily in a journal, which her family will now get to enjoy. she was always very independent and that worked to her advantage as she was able to live alone until a couple weeks ago when she became ill. she loved giving and receiving hugs. every visit ended with an "I love you".

Dorothy was predeceased by a daughter, Kathy and her husband, Henry. she will be missed by her children: William, Richard and Chip. she was blessed with 11 grandchildren: Heather, Buffy, Billy, Ricky, amber, Logan, Dyanna, Matt, Mindy, Cody and Jesse; and two great-grandchildren: Brue and Pyrnn.

She was the last of the line of her siblings to pass away. and the line was long. Her predeceased siblings were: Clarence, Ralph, Kenneth, Donald and Roger Hoyt, Alice Fogg, Mary Tanner, Betty Harrington, Renea Holcomb, Shirley Sanford, Hazel Entholt.

A visitation and memorial service will take place at the Hartford Fire House, 8118 NY 40, Hartford, NY 12838 on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 from 5:00-8:00 PM. at 6:00 PM there will be a memorial service. Friends may call before and after. after the service there will be food and fellowship. Her burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers the family encourages memorial contributions to the Hartford Fire department, PO Box 121, Hartford, NY 12838.

Online condolences may be made at www.robertmkingfuneralhome.com.