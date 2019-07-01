It's amusing but also frustrating to hear people make comments like "No one reads The Post-Star anymore" as the newspaper business transitions from print to online.
Two discussions I had during Tuesday's workday, as well as our recent website metrics, made it clear to me that plenty of people still read our articles. In fact, arguably more than ever do.
One came after a discussion at a Warren County Board of Supervisors meeting, where the county's director of employment and training commented to supervisors about how an article I wrote earlier this month helped his office fill summer youth job program positions that were going unfilled.
A few hours later, I got an email from Warren County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Scott Rawson, head of the agency's marine patrol, asking me to write something about an upcoming boat safety course training session.
A press release Rawson sent earlier this month slipped between the cracks, and we didn't write it up. Rawson said this course, the first we forgot to publicize, was the first he hasn't had quickly fill up in years.
"Every class has been full for the past 3 years, except for this one," he wrote. "Obviously The Post-Star publicity is really helpful!"
That comment came on the heels of the news that poststar.com had it's first ever week with more than 2 million page views a couple of weeks ago. That means we got over 2 million clicks on our articles in one week. Usually were get 1 million to 1.5 million a week, which doesn't even include those who subscribe to our online "e-edition" or our cellphone application.
Last week alone, 177,000 "unique users" clicked on our site.
While our online readership continues to grow, how to monetize that content so that reporters like my colleagues and I stay employed is the big question that our bosses wrestle with.
We have some great online subscription sales going on right now; this isn't a sales pitch, just a reminder of the reality that real news coverage is rarely free.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.