Meet Dolly! She is a 3 year old spayed female Lab mix. She is expected to arrive in NY on... View on PetFinder
Dolly (Coming soon)
Related to this story
Most Popular
That ’70s Show” star Danny Masterson has been sentenced to 30 years to life in prison for the rapes of two women two decades ago. Los Angeles …
UPDATED 5:00 p.m.
From a press release: The Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report on Sept. 3 by a passerby that a vehicle was overturned in the S…
From a press release: Tyedeek W. Hostos, 30, and Rameen Dwayne McCord, 30, were charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd Degree…
Complaints of juveniles in Glens Falls verbally accosting drivers, gathering in the Park Street Parking Garage, and fighting has the Glens Fal…