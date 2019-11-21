First Round
Saturday
Huntingdon (7-3) at Berry (9-1), Noon
Wartburg (9-1) at Hope (9-1), Noon
NY-Maritime (5-5) at Salisbury (9-0), Noon
Case Western Reserve (9-1) at Union (10-0), Noon
MIT (7-2) at Muhlenberg (10-0), Noon
Brockport (8-2) at Western New England (9-1), Noon
Hanover (9-1) at Mount Union (10-0), Noon
Framingham State (8-2) Wesley (9-1), Noon
Delaware Valley (9-1) at Bridgewater (Va.) (10-0), Noon
Redlands (9-1) at Mary Hardin-Baylor (10-0), 1 p.m.
Monmouth (Ill.) (7-2) at Wisconsin-Whitewater (9-1), 1 p.m.
Martin Luther (9-1) at Wheaton (Ill.) (10-0), 1 p.m.
Wisconsin-Oshkosh (8-2) at Central (Iowa) (9-1), 1 p.m.
Aurora (9-1) at St. John's (Minn.) (9-1), 1 p.m.
Wabash (7-3) at North Central (Ill.) (9-1), 1 p.m.
Linfield (8-1) at Chapman (9-0), 3 p.m.
Second Round
Saturday, Nov. 30
Redlands--Mary Hardin-Baylor winner vs. Huntingdon-Berry winner, TBA
Monmouth (Ill.)--Wisconsin-Whitewater winner vs. Wartburg-Hope winner, TBA
Martin Luther-Wheaton (Ill.) winner vs. Wisconsin-Oshkosh--Central (Iowa) winner, TBA
Linfield-Chapman winner vs. Aurora-St. John's (Minn.) winner, TBA
SUNY-Maritinme--Salisbury winner vs. Case Western Reserve-Union (NY) winner, TBA
MIT-Muhlenberg winner vs. Brockport-Western New England winner, TBA
Hanover-Mount Union winner vs. Wabash-North Central (Ill.) winner, TBA
Framingham State-Wesley winner vs. Delaware Valley-Bridgewater (Va.) winner, TBA
