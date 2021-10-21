Dino "Lego Man" is a 5 month old male Beagle/Doodle mix. He weighs 16 lbs. Dino "Lego Man" is soft... View on PetFinder
An unvaccinated Washington County resident has died after contracting COVID-19, the county announced on Saturday.
An arrest has been made in connection with a July vandalism spree that left several businesses along Main Street and Saratoga Avenue damaged.
Glens Falls 2nd Ward Supervisor Peter McDevitt got in the face of Queensbury resident Travis Whitehead on Friday, yelling at him to stop harassing his family.
A Greenwich woman is facing charges after police said she crashed her car while drunk and then bit a person at the hospital.
A third-prize ticket worth $50,000 for the Oct. 13 Powerball drawing was purchased in Queensbury, New York Lottery officials have announced.
An Albany man was arrested on Sunday after police said he stabbed a man at a residence in South Glens Falls.
Warren and Washington counties both reported on Monday the deaths of residents from COVID-19.
A Lake George home health care aide has been arrested on 14 felony fraud counts after police said she stole checks from her clients.
State police are investigating a series of thefts that occurred from vehicles in the town of Queensbury in overnight hours on Monday.
A Glens Falls man has been arrested after police said he sold methamphetamine.
