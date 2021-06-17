Diamond Dawgs cruise past Dragons

The loss dropped the Dragons to a 3-8 as they were held to five hits, including a two-run home run by John Collins in the fourth inning.

By that point, however, Glens Falls was trailing 11-0 after three innings, then they gave up eight more runs in the bottom of the fourth. Mike Becchetti finished with two doubles and two homers, including a grand slam, as he drove in nine runs for Mohawk Valley (4-7). Tyler Cannon went 5 for 5 with a home run and four RBIs for the Diamond Dawgs.