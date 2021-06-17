 Skip to main content
Diamond Dawgs cruise past Dragons
LITTLE FALLS — The Glens Falls Dragons gave up 21 hits and 21 runs Thursday night in a 21-2 loss to the Mohawk Valley Diamond Dawgs in seven innings.

The loss dropped the Dragons to a 3-8 as they were held to five hits, including a two-run home run by John Collins in the fourth inning.

By that point, however, Glens Falls was trailing 11-0 after three innings, then they gave up eight more runs in the bottom of the fourth. Mike Becchetti finished with two doubles and two homers, including a grand slam, as he drove in nine runs for Mohawk Valley (4-7). Tyler Cannon went 5 for 5 with a home run and four RBIs for the Diamond Dawgs.

The Dragons are scheduled to play Friday at 6:35 p.m. at the division-leading Amsterdam Mohawks.

